Civeo Corporation’s (NYSE:CVEO) business performance took a hit in the year-over-year analysis due to travel restrictions and lower billing of accommodation rooms. The company worked through health orders that curtailed occupancy levels in the hospitality industry. Further, the ongoing trade war between Australia and China has impacted commodity pricing of key natural resources such as iron ore and coal. Of course, product pricing affects expenditures when activity levels around mines are concerned. However, in this article, I will consider how Civeo’s growth plan in the mining services space and likely catering additions provide a bullish overview for investors.

Civeo's stock has grown 127.94% in the past 1 year and 77.05% in the YTD analysis. Revenue has also grown 39.93% since FY 2016 from $397.2 million to $555.8 million in FY 2020. Over the past year, CVEO's market cap has surged 131.6%, settling at $352.32 million as of September 3, 2021.

However, a three-year analysis shows the market cap has declined 46.76% from a high of $722.27 million as of October 5, 2018. The company took advantage of the pandemic boom despite travel advisories and a reduction in accommodation numbers.

Debt reduction has helped in the annual surge of Civeo’s stock. Total liabilities by the end of Q2 2021 stood at $354 million, down from $365 million recorded in Q4 2020. While total assets into the quarter slowed down to $717 million from $740 million, current assets rose to $143 million from $119 million. Current assets have a stronger impact on Civeo’s stock as compared to fixed assets due to the transitory nature of accommodation requirements during the pandemic.

Q2 2021 saw Civeo’s adjusted EBITDA rise 98.77% (QoQ) to $32.2 million from $16.2 million in Q1 2021. At the time, the company was able to repay $14.6 million in debt after securing $16.1 million in free cash flow. Civeo’s current debt standing is at $226.8 million down from $251 million in Q4 2020.

The constant debt reduction since 2019 will serve in increasing Civeo's equity value in the long term. The company controls up to 30,000 rooms (for working staff) and 28 lodges in the three segments.

However, Civeo's EBITDA was still lower than expected in the second quarter due to a decrease in village occupancy levels coupled with higher costs of labor. Billed rooms declined 7.17% from $502,000 in Q2 2020 to $466,000 in Q2 2021. This decrease was, however, offset by an increase in the mean daily rate from $70 in 2020 to $81 in 2021.

Civeo’s quarterly Canada’s revenues rose 57.18% to $83.28 million in June 2021 while semi-annual revenues were up 9.70% to $145.17 million. Quarterly revenues in the US soared 34.41% to $154.18 million while semi-annual revenue increased 10.30% to $279,606 million. Australia had the least increase among the three segments at 12.17% in the second quarter and 16.45% in semi-annual revenue build-up.

In Canada, Civeo received a pandemic support subsidy worth $1.1 million through the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) in December 2020. An additional $0.7 million was awarded in the 3 months ended June 30, 2021, and $3.5 million (semi-annually).

Civeo had no outstanding letters of credit in Australia into Q3 2021 despite having $0.9 million under the US debt facility and $2.1 million in Canada's loan program.

With $13.2 million in free cash flow as of Q2 2021, Civeo's management settled on the repurchase of 5% of its common shares, totaling 715,000 over the next 12 months.

The Noralta acquisition will play a major role in Civeo’s future growth after the company secured a net income of $4.7 million into 2021 on representation and warranty.

Civeo's stock may grow into 2022 by the board's delivering the company's balance sheet from free-cash-flow as well as a strengthening EBITDA.

Mining and occupancy levels

Occupancy levels in Australia were lowest as compared to Canada and the US in 2021 due to the increase in Covid-19 numbers. More camp villages are being added to the list of exposure sites in various Australian states such as Victoria. The State has listed more than 900 camp villages as exposure sites due to the resurgence and magnitude of the pandemic in the country.

From having 5 new cases as of November 13, 2020. Australia now has 1,472 new Covid-19 cases with a 7-day average of 1,246. The number of deaths has also risen to 1,036 bringing into sharp focus the country’s management of the pandemic. Approximately 30.5% of its population has been fully vaccinated representing 7.74 million people.

Civeo’s consolidated revenues in Q2 2021 rose 34% (representing $39.5 million). There was an increase in the number of customers in “higher billed rooms” in lodges located in Canadian oil sands that drove this revenue surge. In the 6 months ended on June 30, 2021, the total billed rooms in Canada increased from $85,170 to $1,203,390. It reduced by $83,268 in the Australian segment to $890,964 over the same period.

Potential services surge

We could, however, see an increase in outsourcing plans among mining companies with the likes of Civeo Corporation likely to be considered. From 2019 to 2021, up to 91 BHP (BHP) camp villages reported sexual allegations. A total of A$300 million ($214 million) has been invested by BHP to make the camp villages safer since 2019.

The fiscal year 2020-2021 saw Rio Tinto (RIO) report 53 harassment cases while Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) had 31 allegations in its Western Australian mines.

BHP Billiton Mitsui Coal Pty Ltd (“BMC”) awarded Civeo Corporation a 4-year contract for the provision of rooms and accommodation services. The agreement was slated to run from 2019-2023 with the expected total revenue at $82 million. Within the period, Civeo will run BMC’s Coppabella and Nebo Australian facilities indicating a strong customer relationship.

As of 2019, Civeo announced an adjusted EBITDA guidance (from the award of this contract) ranging from $95-101 million.

Japan and Australia Collaboration

Mining services in Australia are likely to build on an existing partnership with Japan in the development of future technologies. Innovations in carbon capture, as well as energy storage systems, are critical in the mining sector, especially with Japan's growing energy needs.

Increased mining activity will open up the Bowen Basin (Queensland) and Hunter Valley (New South Wales). Up to 82% of Civeo’s Australian rooms are located in the Bowen Basin - making it a significant growth destination for the company.

Glencore plc (OTCPK:GLCNF) announced its agreement to purchase the Rolleston coal mine located in Queensland (Australia). As a thermal coal plant, Glencore will have 100% ownership of the firm after Sumitomo Corporation (OTCPK:SSUMF) also agreed to sell a 12.5% stake of Rolleston to Glencore. Sumitomo's sale is in line with Japan's zero-carbon output by 2050.

Despite this sale, Sumitomo will remain with a 37.13% stake in Australia’s Clement mine that also deals with thermal coal. It decided to reserve this investment since the mine’s lifespan is expected to end in 2030 and will be in line with its zero output by 2030.

Increased mining activities in these areas will spur the growth of camp villages and increase uptake of accommodation rooms among miners.

Mineral Markets

There has been a negative impact of China’s trade policy on met coal prices in Australia. However, coal prices have managed to remain above A$200 ($168) per ton into Q3 2021 helping to drive up mining demand.

Australian coal prices have surged to $168.75 despite the decline of the Chinese market. India has risen to take up Australia’s space in terms of coal exports to China. However, stronger coal markets such as South Korea, Taiwan Europe, Japan, and the US are likely to increase their demand, especially for electricity by up to 5% into 2022.

Bottom Line

Civeo Corporation, according to the data given, is a growth stock that is pegged on mining development in the key geographical segments. Despite ongoing restrictions in Australia, various mining prospects point to mineral price-growth potential, especially in coal. Further, the company’s value will increase after establishing industrial coverage owing to an increase in higher billed rooms. Debt reduction since 2019 has helped to improve Civeo's equity value while attributing the availability of high free cash flow to share repurchases. These factors help to support Civeo's bullish support in the long run.