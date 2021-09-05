thexfilephoto/iStock via Getty Images

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) raised its distribution as the amount distributed to shareholders heads back towards levels that were seen before the pandemic challenges. This conservatively run midstream could have borrowed the money to pay the distribution. But the price of the common units really was not supporting the distribution. Therefore management used some of the distribution to repurchase common units. That represents a profitable flexibility seldom seen in the industry due to the emphasis on dividend kings in the midstream sector.

Now that the unit price is considerably higher, the common unit buyback makes less economic sense. So management is reallocating the incoming cash flow accordingly. Much of the midstream industry has very low capital costs because production decreased sharply during the pandemic challenges in 2020. It will likely take a few years for that lost production to come back and use all the midstream capacity available.

Nonetheless there is already talk about planning for more midstream capacity because additional capacity often takes years to plan and construct. Therefore upstream customers need to think ahead about transportation needs. Since the planning part comes first, shareholders and the market will have more than adequately notice as to when growth capital will be needed.

Source: Rattler Midstream August 2021, Investor Presentation

In the meantime, this midstream, like many in the industry will have a lot of cash flow that will not be needed by the capital budget. Supposedly Diamondback Energy (FANG) is considering a dropdown of some midstream operations that came with the acquisitions made in the recent past. If that happens, then the current accumulation of cash will have a future use.

This is one of the lowest leveraged midstream companies that I follow. The whole Diamondback Energy organization is very debt averse. That includes this midstream that usually keeps its debt ratio far lower than such investment grade and conservatively run giants like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Generally speaking management will not allow the leverage ratio to top 2.0 and generally financial leverage stays far below that level. That makes this midstream company financially much less risky than many others.

Source: Rattler Midstream Second Quarter 2021, Earnings Press Release

One of the more interesting things reported was the growth in revenue related to Diamondback Energy (related party). Diamondback has long been known for industry leading low costs. So it would make sense that Diamondback will recover faster than much of the industry. The lower third party revenues seem to imply as much. Diamondback is one of very few companies that did not have to repair its balance sheet. So management can therefore concentrate on assimilation of the acquisitions while returning production to pre-pandemic levels.

It will be easier for the upstream customers to show production growth in this fiscal year because the lack of drilling in 2020 meant that very few wells had a sharp first year production decline. Instead the large majority of unconventional wells are now enjoying a slower decline that makes showing production growth far easier than many anticipated. Therefore the increases shown above in the second quarter are likely to continue for the rest of the current fiscal year as long as commodity prices are strong enough for some production growth to make sense.

Cash flow nearly doubled in the second quarter from the previous fiscal year because there was a lot of shut-downs and demand destruction in the second quarter of 2020. That means that Rattler should post positive earnings comparisons for the rest of the fiscal year.

Source: Rattler Midstream August 2021, Investor Presentation

Rattler has completed most of the expansion projects that were underway almost since the company has been public. The result is that cash received from these joint ventures is now finally exceeding the cash spent to invest in the joint ventures. Pipelines last a very long time. Therefore the cash flow that the owners collect is likely to be a long-term income with very little maintenance needed.

Notice that management does not operate any of these joint ventures. Instead this gives the Diamondback Energy organization an ownership presence in pipelines that will get produced product to market. Hopefully this produces better selling prices for Diamondback while the Rattler unit holders benefit from the pipeline profits.

Source: Rattler Midstream August 2021, Investor Presentation

Diamondback Energy has long grown rapidly. The accretive transactions made have enhanced the growth of the company when compared to many peers. Rattler needs to service all of the acreage. So there is every chance that Rattler will grow faster than many midstream companies in the industry.

The relatively low leverage should enable profitable growth for the midstream company. Rattler is likely to continue to focus on Diamondback Energy needs while finding joint ventures to slowly diversify away from Diamondback Energy.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website September 5, 2021.

The new distribution rate will amount to $1 per share when annualized. That is nearly a 8% yield on the current share price. Payout ratio is not a concern due to the very low debt levels and the recovering cash flow. That distribution rate is equal to many investors' average return of about 8% over the long term.

Yet the possibility of some appreciation as production growth resumes plus the well covered distribution assures the investor of a decent return with that low midstream risk. Diamondback Energy is an investment grade parent. So the dependence on a financially strong customer is really not all that risky.

Source: Rattler Midstream August 2021, Investor Presentation

As shown above, there is plenty of future possibilities for Rattler. Notice that a fair amount of the acquired acreage is "bolt-on". That will likely make easier and less costly for Rattler to expand to the new acreage.

The midstream company has changed to emphasize water servicing as water becomes much more important to the oil and gas industry in the future. Much of the Permian is located in a semi-arid area. Therefore it is very important to carefully use whatever water is available. This is a relatively new part of the midstream industry.

The importance of water handling will continue to grow as long as the industry continues to grow. Reuse of water and recycling are becoming mandatory in areas like the Permian that did not have a lot of water in the first place. In fact that business may become more significant than the transportation of production.

Diamondback Energy has not given natural gas the attention it probably needs because the wells produced enough oil to make the company very profitable. But as technology continues to advance, then natural gas processing plants owned by Rattler may become materially important in the future. Natural gas in the Permian often becomes an afterthought because there is so much natural gas in the area (supply often far exceeds demand nearby) and because wells tend to be drilled based upon the profits made by oil. A change in that attitude would provide another profit opportunity for Rattler.