Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSX:CVE) recently announced more than C$1 billion of free cash flow. That amount will be climbing as the merger synergies are realized and operations become optimized within the combined company. Thermal oil companies often generate cash flow even when losing money because the thermal projects have large upfront cash costs that need to be recovered. This demonstrates yet another problem with free cash flow measurement.

The recent merger with Husky (OTCPK:HUSKF) should assure reasonable profitability in a wide variety of industry scenarios going forward with the addition of refining capacity. That wide variety of profitable scenarios should generate a high level of free cash flow seldom seen in many industries.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Cenovus Energy Second Quarter 2021, Supplemental Information

One of the key characteristics to note is that the company briefly had negative cash flow during the second quarter but then immediately switched to positive cash flow in the following quarter. A large investment up front is usually followed by relatively low costs. Therefore this discounted product shows positive cash flow except for the very extreme conditions that existed in the fiscal second quarter of 2020.

Another consideration is that thermal oil companies often generate cash flow when they are losing money. This points to yet another weakness of the free cash flow measurement. However, that is the latest "in style" measurement on Wall Street. This company has a lot of free cash flow most of the time. Now let us see if Mr. Market is consistent about his demand for free cash flow enough to value this company appropriately.

The newly merged company has an upgrader and additional refining capacity to further insulate the upstream operations from the volatility of the upstream selling prices. It is true that "end of the line" consumer prices do vary as well. But often times that variation is nothing like what constantly happens with upstream selling prices.

Furthermore, the consolidated company makes a profit at every step of the way. During the downturn, the refining margins expanded even as upstream margins evaporated so that integrated companies continued to report reasonable profits. Eventually things did get so bad in the second quarter that all the margins collapsed for a short time and "everyone ran in the red". But that does not happen often.

In the meantime, funds flow has absolutely gone through the roof. Back in 2017 for my first article for this company, I reported that funds flow from the buyout of ConocoPhillips (COP) would cross the C$500 million dollar a quarter mark. Currently, the company aims to cross the C$2 billion dollar funds flow mark with the latest acquisition. That is one heck of a cash flow increase over four years and it comes before the merger is fully assimilated.

Management even shows in the above statement an adjusted funds flow per share of nearly $1 for the quarter. That is a fantastically good number for the price of the stock. Shareholders can likely expect even better numbers ahead from this integrated company even if commodity prices "back off" somewhat. The progress that this company has made over the last four years has been tremendous and it has been ignored by the market.

Also note that in the press release and probably the conference call and every related document, that management has made debt repayment a priority. That is probably very smart because thermal is a discounted product. Even with tight cost controls the discount has a tendency to widen during times of pricing weakness to really drop the cash flow amount for a quarter or so. It never hurts to have a completely empty bank line and lots of credit ability when that happens.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Cenovus Energy August 2021 Corporate Presentation

The single biggest change brought about by the merger going forward is that the upgrading and refining capability now matches reasonably well. Mr. Market always wants proof of improved performance. So this fast growing company will have to prove to the market that the combined assets will function as they should with any integrated company. But it will not take outstanding management actions to provide that proof. This is one of those cases where the upside potential far exceeds any downside risk as a result.

Even before the Husky merger, long time readers know that the company has a joint venture with Phillips 66 (PSX) that probably used in my opinion about 25% of the production when figuring in ownership percentages. Now, as can be shown above, the company will be able to upgrade much of the production to end use products. That is going to make comparisons with past cycles very difficult for the market.

Source: Cenovus Energy August 2021 Corporate Presentation

The other hidden gem in this acquisition is the ability to rebuild the Superior Wisconsin refinery with completely "state of the art" technology. That refinery is likely to have far better profitability in the future than it ever had in the past along with the ability to demonstrate the low pollution the latest technology allows.

One of the side issues is that the environmental crowd often uses out-of-date arguments. A brand new refinery like this one would enable the industry to demonstrate that new technology allows for very different results than some popular arguments circulating throughout the press. The reason is that all that new technology is in one place. Refineries that do not burn down are in various stages of upgrading as the economics would dictate. I am not anti-environmental. But I do believe that some accuracy in current debates is solely needed.

Source: Cenovus Energy August 2021 Corporate Presentation

Cenovus is thought of as a Canadian company. Clearly the majority of the business is located in Canada. However, through the refining subsidiaries there is a fair amount of United States dollar denominated business. As this company continues to grow, the awareness should change to the fact that.

Many times when investors think of integrated companies in Canada, they would think of Suncor (SU) and Imperial (NYSE:IMO). There is now a very well run third integrated company in Canada that probably has the lowest cost raw material of the three. However, with changing technology that title keeps changing as well. So do not be surprised if another article comes out with a different opinion.

The key to any successful integration and diversification is to make each part of the company "pull its own weight". Too many times management of these large companies becomes satisfied with "good enough" until there is a serious issue. If management remains vigilant, there will not be serious issues.

Clearly Husky fell victim to that "good enough" because when you review the latest company guidance it is very easy to see the high cost Husky thermal projects. Supposedly Cenovus is going to fix that going forward. Some wells are probably worth just getting as much cash as possible (high costs and all) and then shutting them down when they no longer cash flow in satisfactory fashion. So overall project cost changes may be gradual even with lower cost management in effect going forward. Even so, new projects on the Husky thermal projects should have dramatically different results.

Similarly, one of the refineries burned down before the merger. That likewise reflects a lack of diligence on the part of management. Management should be expected to put in proper safety protocols and refine or upgrade the refinery as needed. Accidents like that do not happen when proper procedures are in place. So there are a couple of things here that probably motivated the major shareholder to merge with another company.

The result is that management needs to do the basics well for this stock to soar. The reality is that so many managements do the minimum that doing the basics well is a fairly rare event. But should it happen here, then the stock is likely to do well for a long time to come.