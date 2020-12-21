This dividend ETF review series aims at evaluating products regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and quality metrics of their current portfolios.
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) has been tracking the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index since 10/18/2012. It has 50 holdings, a 30-day SEC yield of 3.94% and a total expense ratio of 0.30%.
As described in the prospectus by Invesco, the underlying index selects the 75 S&P 500 stocks with highest dividend yield, with a maximum of 10 stocks in any sector. Then, it keeps only the 50 securities with the lowest annual realized volatility. Constituents are weighted based on dividend yield in a range between 0.05% and 3.0% of the index, and the weight of each sector is capped at 25%. The index is rebalanced semi-annually.
Compared to the S&P 500 (SPY), SPHD widely underweights technology, consumer discretionary, financials and industrials, and overweights utilities, consumer staples, real estate, energy and materials. Sector weights may change over time.
The next table lists the top ten holdings with their weights and basic ratios. They represent about 28% of the portfolio value. No holding weighs more than 3.3% of the portfolio, so the risk related to individual stocks is limited.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Weight%
|
EPS growth %ttm
|
P/E ttm
|
P/E fwd
|
Yield%
|
Iron Mountain Inc.
|
3.31
|
197.61
|
23.61
|
31.51
|
5.01
|
Altria Group Inc.
|
3.17
|
594.60
|
20.83
|
11.04
|
7.06
|
PPL Corp.
|
3.15
|
-79.71
|
64.53
|
25.04
|
5.52
|
The Williams Cos Inc.
|
2.94
|
800.29
|
26.36
|
21.04
|
6.57
|
AT&T Inc.
|
2.90
|
-118.88
|
N/A
|
8.36
|
7.55
|
Kinder Morgan Inc.
|
2.72
|
962.04
|
21.79
|
12.36
|
6.61
|
Philip Morris International Inc.
|
2.60
|
21.66
|
18.69
|
17.41
|
4.52
|
Chevron Corp.
|
2.45
|
139.62
|
52.34
|
14.38
|
5.50
|
Edison International
|
2.34
|
-30.70
|
27.35
|
12.97
|
4.52
|
Prudential Financial Inc.
|
2.31
|
3051.78
|
5.79
|
7.79
|
4.39
Regarding aggregate valuation metrics, SPHD is much cheaper than the S&P 500. The largest relative difference is in the price/sales ratio.
|
SPHD
|
SPY
|
Price/Earnings TTM
|
19.74
|
25.30
|
Price/Book
|
2.40
|
4.48
|
Price/Sales
|
1.43
|
3.15
|
Price/Cash Flow
|
9.77
|
18.14
Since inception in October 2012, SPHD has lagged the S&P 500 by 5.2 percentage points in annualized return with a higher risk measured in maximum drawdown and volatility (standard deviation of monthly returns). The Sharpe ratio of SPHD (risk-adjusted performance) is by far inferior to SPY's.
|
Annual.Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
SPHD
|
11.03%
|
-41.39%
|
0.77
|
14.07%
|
SPY
|
16.26%
|
-33.72%
|
1.17
|
13.10%
The next chart plots the equity value of $100 invested in SPHD and SPY since SPHD inception, reinvesting dividends.
SPHD was on par with the benchmark until the fourth quarter of 2017, then it started lagging significantly.
In previous articles, I have shown how three factors may help cut the risk in a dividend portfolio: Return on Assets, Piotroski F-score, and Altman Z-score.
The next table compares SPHD since inception with a subset of the S&P 500: stocks with an above-average dividend yield, an above-average ROA, a good Altman Z-score, a good Piotroski F-score and a sustainable payout ratio. The subset is rebalanced annually to make it comparable with a passive index.
|
Annual.Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
SPHD
|
11.03%
|
-41.39%
|
0.77
|
14.07%
|
Dividend & quality subset
|
15.96%
|
-34.16%
|
1.05
|
14.58%
SPHD underperforms the dividend quality subset by a wide margin. However, the ETF performance is real and this subset is hypothetical. My core portfolio holds 14 stocks selected in this subset (more info at the end of this post).
SPHD holds 50 stocks, of which 13 are risky regarding my metrics. These are companies with at least two red flags: bad Piotroski score, negative ROA, unsustainable payout ratio, bad or dubious Altman Z-score, excluding financials and real estate for which these metrics are less reliable. Risky stocks weigh over 28% of the portfolio, which is a lot (especially without counting financials and REITs that may be risky). According to my calculations, the position-weighted average ROA is lower than the S&P 500 weighted average: 4.4% vs 7.0%. The Altman Z-score and Piotroski F-score are also inferior to the broad index weighted averages: 1.8 vs. 3.7 and 5.9 vs. 6.2, respectively. These metrics point to a low-quality portfolio.
The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) was my preferred benchmark for quality dividend ETFs until it changed underlying indexes recently. Now I prefer the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW), but because of inception dates I will keep VIG as a reference in this case. It has a lower dividend yield (about 1.5%) and a cheaper expense ratio (0.06%).
|
Annual.Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
SPHD
|
11.03%
|
-41.39%
|
0.77
|
14.07%
|
VIG
|
14.51%
|
-31.72%
|
1.13
|
12.04%
VIG beats SPHD since inception by about 3.5 percentage points in annualized return. Moreover, maximum drawdowns and volatility point to a lower risk.
SPHD holds 50 large cap stocks chosen as the less volatile ones among the highest dividend yield payers. Dividends and aggregate valuation ratios are very attractive, just like the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) reviewed last week. The sector structure is quite different, but it also looks like a value trap: past performance since inception and portfolio quality are significantly inferior to the parent index S&P 500. SPHD may satisfy some income-seeking investors. However, investors who care about risk and capital appreciation would certainly prefer ETFs that implement a dividend strategy where quality is more important than yield: for example, DGRW (review here), DGRO (review here) or VIG (with a note of caution: the underlying index has changed since my review). For transparency, a dividend-oriented part of my equity investments is split between a passive ETF allocation (including DGRW) and my actively managed Stability portfolio (14 stocks), disclosed and updated in Quantitative Risk & Value.
