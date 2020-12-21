small smiles/iStock via Getty Images

This dividend ETF review series aims at evaluating products regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and quality metrics of their current portfolios.

SPHD strategy and portfolio

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) has been tracking the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index since 10/18/2012. It has 50 holdings, a 30-day SEC yield of 3.94% and a total expense ratio of 0.30%.

As described in the prospectus by Invesco, the underlying index selects the 75 S&P 500 stocks with highest dividend yield, with a maximum of 10 stocks in any sector. Then, it keeps only the 50 securities with the lowest annual realized volatility. Constituents are weighted based on dividend yield in a range between 0.05% and 3.0% of the index, and the weight of each sector is capped at 25%. The index is rebalanced semi-annually.

Compared to the S&P 500 (SPY), SPHD widely underweights technology, consumer discretionary, financials and industrials, and overweights utilities, consumer staples, real estate, energy and materials. Sector weights may change over time.

Sector weights - chart: author

The next table lists the top ten holdings with their weights and basic ratios. They represent about 28% of the portfolio value. No holding weighs more than 3.3% of the portfolio, so the risk related to individual stocks is limited.

Ticker Name Weight% EPS growth %ttm P/E ttm P/E fwd Yield% IRM Iron Mountain Inc. 3.31 197.61 23.61 31.51 5.01 MO Altria Group Inc. 3.17 594.60 20.83 11.04 7.06 PPL PPL Corp. 3.15 -79.71 64.53 25.04 5.52 WMB The Williams Cos Inc. 2.94 800.29 26.36 21.04 6.57 T AT&T Inc. 2.90 -118.88 N/A 8.36 7.55 KMI Kinder Morgan Inc. 2.72 962.04 21.79 12.36 6.61 PM Philip Morris International Inc. 2.60 21.66 18.69 17.41 4.52 CVX Chevron Corp. 2.45 139.62 52.34 14.38 5.50 EIX Edison International 2.34 -30.70 27.35 12.97 4.52 PRU Prudential Financial Inc. 2.31 3051.78 5.79 7.79 4.39

Ratios from Portfolio123

Regarding aggregate valuation metrics, SPHD is much cheaper than the S&P 500. The largest relative difference is in the price/sales ratio.

SPHD SPY Price/Earnings TTM 19.74 25.30 Price/Book 2.40 4.48 Price/Sales 1.43 3.15 Price/Cash Flow 9.77 18.14

Source: Fidelity

Past performance

Since inception in October 2012, SPHD has lagged the S&P 500 by 5.2 percentage points in annualized return with a higher risk measured in maximum drawdown and volatility (standard deviation of monthly returns). The Sharpe ratio of SPHD (risk-adjusted performance) is by far inferior to SPY's.

Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility SPHD 11.03% -41.39% 0.77 14.07% SPY 16.26% -33.72% 1.17 13.10%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

The next chart plots the equity value of $100 invested in SPHD and SPY since SPHD inception, reinvesting dividends.

Chart: author; Data calculated with Portfolio123

SPHD was on par with the benchmark until the fourth quarter of 2017, then it started lagging significantly.

Comparing SPHD with a reference strategy

In previous articles, I have shown how three factors may help cut the risk in a dividend portfolio: Return on Assets, Piotroski F-score, and Altman Z-score.

The next table compares SPHD since inception with a subset of the S&P 500: stocks with an above-average dividend yield, an above-average ROA, a good Altman Z-score, a good Piotroski F-score and a sustainable payout ratio. The subset is rebalanced annually to make it comparable with a passive index.

Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility SPHD 11.03% -41.39% 0.77 14.07% Dividend & quality subset 15.96% -34.16% 1.05 14.58%

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123

SPHD underperforms the dividend quality subset by a wide margin. However, the ETF performance is real and this subset is hypothetical. My core portfolio holds 14 stocks selected in this subset (more info at the end of this post).

Portfolio Quality

SPHD holds 50 stocks, of which 13 are risky regarding my metrics. These are companies with at least two red flags: bad Piotroski score, negative ROA, unsustainable payout ratio, bad or dubious Altman Z-score, excluding financials and real estate for which these metrics are less reliable. Risky stocks weigh over 28% of the portfolio, which is a lot (especially without counting financials and REITs that may be risky). According to my calculations, the position-weighted average ROA is lower than the S&P 500 weighted average: 4.4% vs 7.0%. The Altman Z-score and Piotroski F-score are also inferior to the broad index weighted averages: 1.8 vs. 3.7 and 5.9 vs. 6.2, respectively. These metrics point to a low-quality portfolio.

SPHD vs. VIG

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) was my preferred benchmark for quality dividend ETFs until it changed underlying indexes recently. Now I prefer the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW), but because of inception dates I will keep VIG as a reference in this case. It has a lower dividend yield (about 1.5%) and a cheaper expense ratio (0.06%).

Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility SPHD 11.03% -41.39% 0.77 14.07% VIG 14.51% -31.72% 1.13 12.04%

VIG beats SPHD since inception by about 3.5 percentage points in annualized return. Moreover, maximum drawdowns and volatility point to a lower risk.

Conclusion

SPHD holds 50 large cap stocks chosen as the less volatile ones among the highest dividend yield payers. Dividends and aggregate valuation ratios are very attractive, just like the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) reviewed last week. The sector structure is quite different, but it also looks like a value trap: past performance since inception and portfolio quality are significantly inferior to the parent index S&P 500. SPHD may satisfy some income-seeking investors. However, investors who care about risk and capital appreciation would certainly prefer ETFs that implement a dividend strategy where quality is more important than yield: for example, DGRW (review here), DGRO (review here) or VIG (with a note of caution: the underlying index has changed since my review). For transparency, a dividend-oriented part of my equity investments is split between a passive ETF allocation (including DGRW) and my actively managed Stability portfolio (14 stocks), disclosed and updated in Quantitative Risk & Value.