NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) is a wonderful business that consistently delivers better than expected results and steadily expands its shareholders' value but remains unnoticed. The article aims to provide key updates on the business operating environment, further supporting and enhancing the current buy rating.

Operating Environment Update

Not surprisingly, the company delivered another exceptional quarter with a 10% QoQ increase in PIIF, reaching $136.6 billion, and a 5% QoQ increase in net premiums earned, at $110.9 million. Book value per share which is a key metric for financial services providers reached $17.03 per share, and at the current share price, the stock trades at a roughly 30% premium.

The company maintains the lowest default and delinquency rates among the six PMI players, demonstrating its portfolio's resiliency, which continues to move in a favorable direction. Favorably, in less than a year, the default rates are half their peak from September 2020. Similarly, insurance claims and expenses continue to fall with a ratio of claims to net premiums earned of just 4.2%. In addition, FICO rates remained relatively stable during the quarter at 754, well above the average credit score of 731. Notably, the company's portfolio credit quality is not compromised to produce new policies, signaling healthy and sustainable growth.

Source: Charts created by author with data from the company's SEC filings.

According to Black Knight, national delinquency rates have returned to their 2000-2005 averages, further supporting the overall positive trend of approaching pre-pandemic levels. However, serious delinquencies of more than 90 days due remain elevated, with 1.45 million cases in July. In addition, the Biden administration extended the foreclosure moratorium through the end of July and the forbearance enrollment until September. As a result, the mortgage market is now structured with a high number of overdue balances and record-low foreclosures, which keeps away investors from investing in the industry due to the uncertainty.

By the end of September, the market expects a large wave of forbearance plan terminal expirations, which would be crucial for clearing up the operating landscape of PMIs, and will lead to better visibility of whether those loans will end up in default or recovery. Specifically for NMI Holdings, this wouldn't be much of a concern, considering its borrowers' high credit scores and its market-leading portfolio that has repeatedly proved its robustness.

Source: Black Knight Mortgage Monitor June 2021 Report.

Market Share Growth

The persistent historical record-low mortgage rates, currently at 2.87%, have caused Fannie Mae to upgrade its mortgage origination market forecast to $4.4 from $4.2 trillion for 2021 and $3.3 from $3.2 trillion for 2022. In addition to the expanding market, it is remarkable how fast NMIH grabs market share from the rest of its peers, reaching an estimated 16% market share in NIW for 2021, a 60% increase from 2020. Of course, this relates only to the first half of 2021, and deviations may occur until the end of the year. However, it is highly probable that NMIH will end the year with a much larger market share.

The management recognizes that market share fluctuations are quite volatile and places a stronger emphasis on serving its customers and rewarding shareholders with sound capital allocation, rather than focusing on market share, as noted in the recent Q2-2021 earnings call by the CEO, Claudia Merkle:

We're not focused on market share. It's just not something we manage toward. Our focus is serving our lenders and their bars, deploying our capital responsibly and driving profitable growth and our insurance in force.

Source: Essent Group Ltd investor presentation 2Q-2021.

Housing Market

The housing market remains exceptionally strong and will richly compensate NMIH in the following years. The prolonged imbalance in demand and supply forces house prices further up, and the worsening affordability is somewhat offset by low mortgage rates and strong homeownership demand by Millennials. The huge underbuilt gap between 5.5 and 6.8 million housing units needed to meet demand remains a catalyst for future direction and growth.

The bubble concerns and comparisons with 2007-2008 are not valid since the PMI market has been fundamentally restructured, being much more well-capitalized and more intelligent in assessing and qualifying borrowers' repayment ability. In addition, the current market is nowhere close to the demand and supply dynamics 13 years ago. Specifically, the housing market is now the opposite, severely undersupplied instead of overbuilt back in 2008.

Finally, homebuilders are doing a great job ramping up production to catch up with future demand and increase their inventory levels. Combined with the building permits rebound in July of 2.57% increase, reaching 1.635 million permits, it still supports the existing optimistic outlook with exceptional growth ahead.

Data by YCharts

Key Takeaways

The housing market grows stronger than ever, and it is far from crashing in 2021-2022. The huge underbuilt market to serve with the favorable demographics of Millennials has already set the foundation for the company's further growth in the following years. The company is a solid compounder offering a rare risk/reward opportunity, with a high-quality business, staggering growth, and excellent management. Finally, the company's valuation remains intact since my first valuation assessment in May, with an intrinsic value estimate range of $35 to $43, implying a potential upside of 58%-94% from the current market levels.