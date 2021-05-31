Sebastian Frank/iStock via Getty Images

Infrastructure has been in the news a great deal lately, largely because the Biden Administration has proposed it as a way to rebuild the American economy following the devastation of the last year's pandemic-related shutdowns. Infrastructure generally refers to the physical facilities that provide the critical functions that society needs to operate. This typically includes things such as roads, railroads, electrical wires, sewer systems, and so on. One thing that is often overlooked though is energy infrastructure, which includes things such as oil and natural gas pipelines, storage facilities, and so on. Despite being constantly overlooked by politicians, the companies that operate in this area of the economy have a great deal of investment potential due to their incredibly stable cash flows over time along with possessing some growth potential. It can be difficult to put together a portfolio of these companies, however. One potential solution to this problem is to purchase shares of a closed-end fund that invests in the sector as this gives the investor access to a professionally managed portfolio that can often boast a higher yield than any of these companies can deliver on their own. In this article, we will discuss the First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF), which is one such fund that yields 5.63% as of the time of writing. I have discussed this fund before, but it has been a few months; naturally, a few things have changed. This article will focus specifically on those changes as well as provide an updated analysis of the fund's finances.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web site, the First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has the stated objective of providing its investors with a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to current investors. This is not a unique objective as many equity closed-end funds have similar objectives. This is especially common among First Trust's funds as all of its energy funds have the same objective. As the name of the fund suggests, the fund aims to achieve its objective by investing in securities of companies involved in the energy infrastructure sector, particularly midstream companies and electrical utilities. This is a sector that was somewhat troubled last year (although utilities held up alright), but the cash flows of these companies remained relatively stable. The sector has since recovered though, in terms of stock prices, but many of the companies still pay lower distributions than they once did.

As my regular readers are no doubt well aware, I have devoted a considerable amount of time and effort to the discussion of energy infrastructure companies on this site over the past several years. As such, many of the companies that make up the largest positions in the fund will likely be familiar to regular readers. Here they are:

Source: First Trust

Many of these companies are the same as they were the last time that we looked at the fund, although a few of the weightings have changed. The only significant change was ONEOK (OKE) and Enbridge (ENB) being replaced by Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) and The Williams Companies (WMB). As I discussed in various previous articles, The Williams Companies is one of the better companies in the midstream sector due to its focus on natural gas, which enjoys far stronger fundamentals than other fossil fuels. We will discuss this later in this article. The one characteristic that all of these companies have is very stable cash flows, which is something that many investors will likely find attractive, despite the fact that the market prices of these firms tend to vary with energy prices.

The reason for this stability is the business model that these companies use. Midstream companies provide transportation and storage services for crude oil, natural gas, and related compounds. They charge for these services based on the volume of resources moving through their infrastructure, not on the value of them, which provides them with a great deal of insulation against fluctuations in commodity prices. The companies provide these services under long-term contracts that typically last for up to ten years so the companies' contractual cash flows should outlast any short-term economic weakness like what we saw last year. Finally, these contracts include what are known as minimum volume commitments, which specify a certain minimum volume of resources that the customer must send through the company's pipes of pay for anyway. This allows the midstream company to maintain its cash flows at a certain level even if upstream companies cut back on their production like they did last year. Meanwhile, the electric utilities in the fund also enjoy stable cash flows since most people consider electricity to be a necessity so they will typically prioritize paying their electric bills over other expenses.

As my long-time readers on the topic of closed-end funds are no doubt well aware, I do not like to see any single asset in a fund account for more than 5% of the fund's total assets. That is because this is approximately the level at which an asset begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if the asset accounts for too much of the portfolio then it may end up dragging the entire fund down with it. As we can see above, there are four companies that account for more than 5% of the portfolio, which is less than the last time that we looked at the fund. Thus, it appears to be improving its diversity. With that said though, any potential investor in the fund should ensure that they are willing to be exposed to these companies individually before taking a position in the fund.

There are many different types of energy infrastructure companies, each of which has different fundamentals. It is therefore nice to see that the fund is well diversified across all of the different types of companies:

Source: First Trust

As we can see, electric utilities are the largest single sector that the fund is invested in at 42.70% of assets. This is something that may comfort more conservative investors since electric utilities generally saw their stock prices hold up much better during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic than midstream companies. The electric utility sector has also seen a certain amount of popularity among some forward-thinking investors who believe that electricity will soon replace fossil fuels for the performance of many different tasks. With that said though, the future of natural gas is also quite bright and as we can see, natural gas pipeline companies are the second largest sector holding in the fund. Thus, it is basically giving us the best of both worlds, which is something that is quite appealing.

Fundamentals Of Midstream And Electricity

The forward fundamentals for energy infrastructure companies are quite positive. This is particularly true for those companies that operate in the natural gas space. The reason for this is the global fears with regard to climate change. These fears have caused governments all over the world to impose a variety of incentives and mandates that are intended to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of the methods that they have been using is to encourage the retirement and replacement of old coal-fired power plants with natural gas ones. This is because natural gas burns much cleaner than other fossil fuels and is more reliable than renewables with today's technology. The International Energy Agency expects that this trend will continue and cause the global demand for natural gas to increase by 29% over the next twenty years:

Source: International Energy Agency, Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

This trend will benefit American midstream companies even though they do not actually produce any resources. This is because the United States is one of the few regions of the world that has the ability to significantly increase its production of fossil fuels due to the mineral wealth of regions like the Permian basin and the Marcellus shale. It is logical to assume that the nation's various upstream companies will increase their production in order to satisfy this demand. However, this makes no sense unless they can get those resources to the market where they can be sold. This is the exact business that midstream companies are in so as this scenario plays out, we should see midstream companies enjoying higher volumes and by extension higher cash flows going forward.

Electric utilities have gotten a great deal of attention in the media over the past year or two, which has attracted some investors interested in the popular environmental, social, and governance strategy. This is largely due to the promotion of electrification. This refers to the conversion of things that are traditionally powered by fossil fuels to electricity. The things that are most often referenced are transportation (electric cars) and space heating but there are other things that could be converted. This could be expected to greatly increase the consumption of electricity and by extension the revenues of electrical utilities. Unfortunately, the U.S. Energy Information Administration throws some cold water on this:

Source: United States Energy Information Administration

As we can see here, the agency expects that the demand for electricity in the United States will grow at a 1-2% rate over the next thirty years. This is nowhere close to the growth rate that we would expect if anything like wide swathes of the economy convert from fossil fuels to electricity. Thus, we can conclude that the electrification trend may be oversold. With that said, we can see that the sector should continue to see slow and steady growth, just as it has always done. This is something that should still be reasonably appealing to more conservative investors.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier, the primary objective of the First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is to deliver a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. As such, we might expect that the fund would pay out a regular distribution to its shareholders. This is indeed the case as the fund pays out a monthly distribution of $0.0625 per share ($0.75 per share annually), which gives the fund a 5.63% yield at the current price. The fund was quite consistent about this distribution until last year when it was forced to cut it:

Source: CEF Connect

The fact that the fund was forced to cut the distribution last year is undoubtedly going to be disappointing to many investors. However, it was certainly not unexpected as the steep decline in midstream market prices and the fact that some of them cut their payouts to investors forced numerous funds that invest in the sector to reduce their own distributions. Another thing that is likely to be concerning is that a relatively high proportion of the fund's distributions is classified as return of capital:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors' own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable over any sort of extended period. There are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital though, such as the distribution of unrealized capital gains or money received from partnerships. The fund can have both of these things. As such, we should investigate exactly how the fund is financing these distributions in order to determine how sustainable they are likely to be.

Fortunately, we have a fairly recent report to consult for that purpose. The fund's most recent financial report corresponds to the six-month period ended May 31, 2021. As such, it will give a great deal of insight into how the fund performed in the strong energy market recovery that we have seen since the most recent presidential election. During that six-month period, the First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund brought in $2,963,505 in dividends and another $386 in interest for a total of $2,963,891 in income off of the assets in its portfolio. It is important to note though that this figure does not include the money that the fund received from the partnerships in its portfolio since that is not technically classified as income. The fund paid its expenses out of this reported income figure, leaving it with $976,327 available for the shareholders. This was nowhere near enough to cover the $6,390,493 that the fund actually paid out over the same period. The fund does have other ways to obtain money to cover the distribution though, such as through capital gains (or distributions that it received from partnerships). The fund had $2,713,408 in net realized capital losses but more than made up for it with $49,504,097 in net unrealized capital gains. Overall, it saw its assets increase by $34,232,160 in the six-month period even after paying out the distributions. Thus, it appears that the fund was easily able to support its distribution so it looks reasonably safe.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as the net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can acquire them at a price that is less than net asset value. This is because such a scenario implies that we are acquiring the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. That is fortunately the case here. As of September 2, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is available as of the time of writing), the First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund had a net asset value of $15.35 but the shares only trade for $13.33. This gives the shares a 13.16% discount to net asset value. This is a bit more than the 12.63% discount that the shares have traded for on average over the last month so the price certainly looks attractive at the current level. Overall, this fund may be worth considering today.