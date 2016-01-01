skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

In a world dominated by vehicles and industrial equipment, providers of parts and related services are a necessity. One company that operates in this space that has a significant market share is Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). This global player has a history of consistent revenue growth leading up to the latest economic downturn. Financial performance has been consistently positive, if lumpy. And the company expects this year to mark a great turn around from the difficult 2020. Shares are not particularly cheap at this time, but they are far from pricey too. All things considered, Genuine Parts appears to be a solid long term prospect for patient investors.

A global player with a North American focus

Genuine Parts Is a truly global business. According to management, the company currently operates 10,538 locations worldwide. Of these, 9,471 are retail outlets. And of those, about 2,500 are company owned while the rest are independent setups. The business also operates 878 warehouses and 189 distribution facilities. The company does have a presence across different parts of the world, but the bulk of its business is focused on North America. From this region, it generates 74% of its revenue. It gets another 15% of revenue from Europe and 11% from the Australasia region.

*Taken from Genuine Parts Company

Currently, Genuine Parts divides its business into two separate operating segments. The largest of these is the Automotive segment. Management claims that this segment is a largest global automotive parts network. 159 of its distribution centers and all of its retail stores are incorporated in this segment. 63% of this segment's revenue comes from North America. 24% is attributable to Europe and 13% is thanks to the Australasia region. The other key segment for the company is the Industrial segment. Through this, the company provides MRO services through its 30 distribution centers and 53 service centers. It also operates 700 branches under the segment. It provides services to equipment and machine companies, fabrication and metal products businesses, oil and gas extraction firms, mining, and other companies. An estimated 34% of its revenue in the segment is attributable to the bearings and power transmissions category. This is followed up by the industrial and safety supplies at 17%. This particular part of the company is largely focused on North America, from which it generates 93% of its overall revenue.

*Taken from Genuine Parts Company

The overall market opportunity for Genuine Parts is significant. Management estimates the market for global automotive parts at $230 billion and it estimates the industrial market at a further $200 billion. Through the markets in which it operates, it has a weighted average market share of 8% in the automotive space and 3% in the industrial space. Although this may not sound like much, it is a lot considering how fragmented this space truly is. Over the years, management has been dedicated to a mixture of rewarding shareholders and growing the enterprise. Between 2017 and 2020, for instance, the company allocated $4.7 billion in capital to these efforts. 37% went to mergers and acquisitions activities while 36% went to dividends. 18% was dedicated to capital expenditures and 9% went to share repurchases. On the dividend side, it is also worth noting that 2021 will mark the 65th year in which the company has increased its dividend relative to the year prior to it.

*Taken from Genuine Parts Company

Between 2016 and 2019, revenue at Genuine Parts increased consistently, rising from $15.34 billion to $17.52 billion. Then, in 2020, it declined to $16.54 billion. This makes sense given the COVID-19 pandemic, but it truly was a blip on the radar. So far this year, for the first two quarters of 2021, sales of $9.25 billion are 16.8% higher than the $7.92 billion reported for the same time last year. Sales in the second quarter alone are up 25.1% year over year. Management expects us strong improvement to continue. For the full 2021 fiscal year, the company expects sales to have risen by between 10% and 12%. This compares to the prior expectation of between 5% and 7%. If midpoint expectations come to fruition, then revenue should total about $18.36 billion this year. That would make it the best year ever for the firm.

*Taken from Genuine Parts Company

While revenue has risen consistently over the years, with the exception of 2020, profitability has been all over the map. Between 2016 and 2019, it moved in a fairly narrow range of between $616.76 million and $810.47 million. Then, in 2020, the company generated a net loss of $29.10 million. Operating cash flow has been more volatile, ranging from a low of $815.04 million to a high of $1.06 billion. However, in 2020, the company clocked operating cash flow of $2.01 billion as management focused on maximizing cash flow by altering its working capital. If you just for changes in working capital, the operating cash flow of $961.11 million achieved in 2020 fits nicely in the range seen in the four years prior to that. EBITDA Followed a similar path, with the figure for 2020 totaling $1.27 billion. Specific figures can be seen in the chart above.

Once again, this year is showing some signs of improvement. Net income of $414.21 million in the first half of 2021 compares to the $427.83 million loss the company achieved in the first half of 2020. Operating cash flow did shrink from $920.72 million to $704.43 million, but if you adjust for changes in working capital, it increased from $420.93 million to $568.36 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA has risen from $574.23 million to $699.97 million. For the current fiscal year, management now expects earnings per share of between $5.81 and $5.96, with adjusted earnings per share of between $6.20 and $6.35. Operating cash flow is now expected to be between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion, up from the $1 billion to $1.2 billion range previously anticipated. And free cash flow should be between $900 million and $1.1 billion. This compares favorably to the previous expectation of between $700 million and $900 million.

When it comes to pricing the business, the process is fairly simple. If we take management expectations into consideration, the company is trading at a forward price to earnings ratio of 20.8. Using the adjusted earnings, this ratio is 19.5. Using midpoint data, the price to operating cash flow multiple stands at 13.5 on a forward basis, while the EV to EBITDA multiple is 11.1. This pricing, the cash flow and EBITDA approach, makes the company look like a solid prospect.

Takeaway

Based on all of the data provided, it seems to me as though investors buying into shares of Genuine Parts are buying a quality company. No, the business is not a deep value prospect. However, its return to growth and pricing today does look attractive, all things considered. Investors get an industry leader that is likely to continue expanding in the long run. So while I do not think the business will make investors rich, it will likely fare well in the long run.