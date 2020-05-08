t_kimura/E+ via Getty Images

As anyone that has been to a grocery store lately can attest to, we have begun to see inflation begin to set in. This has largely been caused by the extraordinary amount of money-printing that the Federal Reserve has engaged in over the past year in order to support federal government spending. Unfortunately, it does not appear that this situation will change anytime soon. This is a particularly big problem for retirees and other individuals on a fixed income since it means that their money will not buy as much as it once did. This is bad enough when it happens during a single year but when it happens over a multi-year period, which can include a typical retirement, those individuals begin to experience hardship. Thus, it makes sense to take steps to preserve the purchasing power of your wealth. One way to do this is to invest in real estate, which also has the advantage of being able to produce income because it can be rented out. One of the best ways to do this is to invest in a closed-end fund that specializes in the real estate sector. This is because these entities are able to provide easy access to a well-diversified portfolio that can frequently boast a higher yield than any of the individual securities in the fund. In this article, we will look at the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS), which currently yields a respectable 6.48%. I have discussed this fund before but it has been several years so a great deal has changed. Therefore, let us revisit the fund and take an updated look at its finances to see if it could be right for you.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s web page, the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has the stated objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income and capital appreciation. This is not exactly unusual, in fact most real estate closed-end funds have similar objectives. In order to achieve its objectives, the fund invests in a portfolio of securities issued by real estate companies. These securities include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, and debt. This variety could provide the fund with certain advantages compared to a fund that invests in only one of these securities. In particular, preferred stock typically boasts higher yields than either debt or common stock issued by the same company. The common stock though has greater capital gains potential than either of the other security types. Finally, the debt securities are somewhat safer than any of the other security types because the debt holders must be paid first in the event of a bankruptcy. Thus, the fund’s ability to invest in all of these security types gives management the ability to move its assets into whatever area can deliver the highest yield.

The largest positions in the fund are somewhat different than what many other real estate funds possess. Here they are:

Source: Nuveen

As regular readers of my articles know, most other real estate funds that I have discussed in this column have included companies like American Tower (AMT), Crown Castle International (CCI), and Simon Property Group (SPG). We do not see those companies here. The fact that we see very different companies here could be a very good thing since it means that the fund will work well in a portfolio that also includes other real estate closed-end funds. One issue that many investors in multiple funds have is concentration risk. This is caused by the fact that many fund managers tend to invest in the same stocks as their peers do since no fund manager wants to risk underperforming other funds. As a result of this, an investor in multiple funds may think that their portfolio is more diversified than it actually is because all of the funds are holding the same stocks. The Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is holding somewhat different assets so it actually can increase portfolio diversification if there are other real estate funds among the investor’s assets.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are likely well aware, I do not like to see any individual asset account for more than 5% of the fund’s portfolio. This is because this is approximately the level at which an asset begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if the asset accounts for too much of the portfolio, then this risk will not be completely diversified away. Thus, the concern is that some event may occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the broader market does not and if that asset accounts for too much of the portfolio, then it may end up dragging the entire fund down with it. As we can see above, there are two positions that individually account for more than 5% of the portfolio. One of these positions, Public Storage (PSA), accounts for substantially more than that. As such, a potential investor should ensure that they are willing to be exposed to the risk of these companies individually before taking a position in the fund.

As noted earlier, the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has the ability to invest in common stocks, preferred stocks, and debt issued by real estate companies. The fund certainly takes advantage of this as it has its assets spread around the different asset types:

Source: CEF Connect

One thing that we immediately note is that only a relatively small proportion of the fund’s portfolio is invested into debt. Although debt is the lowest risk of any of these securities, this does make a great deal of sense. This is because bond yields are incredibly low due to the low interest rate policies that have been pursued by the Federal Reserve over the past decade or so. The common and preferred stocks both have higher yields than the debt securities so by favoring the latter two security types, the fund is able to generate higher income than it would by investing heavier in bonds. This allows it to send more money to the shareholders all else being equal, which is something that any potential investor can appreciate.

Real Estate As Inflation Protection

As mentioned in the introduction, one of the biggest threats to your lifestyle is inflation. Economists define inflation as a broad-based increase in prices across an economy but it can also be thought of as a decline in the value of the national currency. We have begun to see inflation surface in the United States recently, as anyone that has been to a grocery store recently can attest to. The reason why inflation is a problem is that it reduces the amount of real goods that your income will purchase. In the case of a retiree or someone else on a fixed income, this essentially means that you are getting poorer over time because your money will not go as far. This is admittedly one of the biggest problems with having too much of your money in bonds or preferred stocks.

Economists generally consider inflation to be a naturally occurring phenomenon. However, it is actually caused by the money supply increasing faster than the production of goods and services in the economy. This has certainly been the case recently. We can see this by looking at M3, which is the most comprehensive measure of the supply of money in an economy, and comparing it to gross domestic product. As we can see here, the M3 money supply was $15.410 trillion on January 1, 2020 and it has risen to $20.3889 trillion today:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

This represents an enormous 32.31% increase over the period. The reason for the sharp increase was the incredible amount of spending that the Federal government implemented in a stated attempt to combat the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Congressional Budget Office, federal spending on COVID-19 relief was $4.7 trillion on March 6, 2021. It is likely that the number is higher than that now. As I pointed out in a previous article, this spending was financed almost entirely by the Federal Reserve printing new money. This is what we see above.

This increase in the money supply has substantially exceeded the growth in gross domestic product. As shown here, the nation’s production of goods and services went from $21.481367 trillion to $22.731369 trillion over the same period:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

This represents a much smaller 5.82% increase over the same period. The reason why this leads to inflation is that there is more money available to purchase each unit of economic production. This is hardly a new problem as the money supply has grown faster than the gross domestic product ever since the financial crisis more than ten years ago. Some readers may point out that this did not lead to inflation but this is because all of that newly printed money was largely confined to the capital markets and was not actually being used to purchase real production. The COVID relief spending was specifically designed to get newly printed money into the hands of people likely to spend it. This leads to inflation for the reason that was just discussed. Unfortunately, it also appears that this problem will not be a temporary one as the Biden Administration has already proposed several new programs with multi-trillion dollar price tags that will also likely be at least partially funded in the same way that the COVID relief spending was. We are now beginning to see the effects of all of this money printing and will likely continue to do so.

Real estate protects your wealth against inflation because it benefits from the same things that cause the price of everything else to increase in an inflationary environment. Basically, real estate is in limited supply and requires real human or mechanical labor to improve. As the money supply increases, there will be more money available to purchase each unit of real estate. This drives up the price. In addition, real estate can be rented out to generate an income and the rents can be increased to allow the income off of the property to keep up with inflation. Thus, real estate can help ensure that a person can maintain the lifestyle that they are used to even when prices are increasing.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier, one of the objectives of the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is to provide its investors with a high level of current income. As such, we might expect the fund to pay out a regular distribution to its investors. This is indeed the case as the fund pays out a quarterly distribution of $0.19 per share ($0.76 per share annually), which gives it a 6.48% yield at the current price. This distribution has varied quite a lot over the years:

Source: CEF Connect

The fact that the distribution has varied so significantly over the years is likely to be somewhat of a turn-off for more conservative investors that are seeking a stable or growing source of income as a way to maintain the purchasing power of their portfolios. These same investors may also be concerned by the fact that a large proportion of the distribution is classified as return of capital:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors’ own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable over any sort of extended period. There are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital though, such as the distribution of unrealized capital gains. As such, we should investigate exactly how the fund is financing its distributions in order to determine how sustainable they are likely to be.

Fortunately, we have a very recent report that we can consult to achieve that task. The fund’s most recent financial report corresponds to the six-month period ended June 30, 2021. As such, it will give us great insight into how the fund has performed in the strong market that we have seen this year as well as the cause of those return of capital distributions that made up the bulk of the fund’s payouts this year. During that six-month period, the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund received $7,965,228 in dividends and $22,775 in interest off of the assets in its portfolio for a total of $7,988,003 in income. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with $5,641,728 available for the shareholders. This was not nearly enough to cover the $10,979,139 that the fund actually paid out. Fortunately, the fund does have other ways to get money to cover its distributions such as through capital gains. It managed to succeed at this, boasting $15,010,383 in net realized capital gains and another $48,550,905 in net unrealized capital gains. Thus, it does appear that the fund easily covered its distributions and in fact those supposed return of capital distributions appear to be misclassified as the fund managed to cover it all with simply net investment income and realized capital gains. Overall, the distribution appears quite secure at the current level.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at a measure known as the net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund’s assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can acquire them at a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a scenario implies that we are purchasing the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. That is fortunately the case here. As of September 3, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund had a net asset value of $12.63 per share but only trades for $11.73 per share. This gives it a discount of 7.13%, which is a fairly large discount for a real estate fund in today’s market environment. This is relatively in-line with the 7.41% discount that the fund has averaged over the past month though so overall the price looks quite reasonable at today’s level.