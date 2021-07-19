wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

About

Celularity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing off-the-shelf cellular therapies for indications across oncologic, immunologic, infectious, and degenerative diseases. Celularity’s proprietary technology harnesses the immunomodulatory and regenerative properties of the postpartum placenta, a generally discarded material that possesses low potential to provoke an immune response. Celularity develops ready-to-use allogeneic cell therapies that do not need a donor-patient match, using a proprietary technology to convert the placenta into genetically modified and unmodified natural killer (NK) cells, engineered T cells including CAR-T cells, and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (ASCs). Yielding 100 to 100,000+ doses from a single placenta, the company’s technology can be used to develop scalable and cost-effective cellular therapies with preclinical development times of less than 24 months.

Pipeline

The company obtains ethically-sourced biomaterials, which are screened and tested along with the donors to verify the absence of communicable diseases. The company’s state-of-the-art, 150,000 square-foot, GMP/GTP facility offers a fully integrated modular product development cycle with cell harvesting & processing, master and working cell banks, and advanced cell manufacturing.

(Image source: company S-1)

The company has product candidates in clinical trials for hematological cancers, solid tumors, autoimmune diseases and allergy, and believes they are yet to unlock the full potential of their disruptive platform - Celularity IMPACT (Immuno-Modulatory Placenta-derived Allogeneic Cell Therapy).

(Image source: company S-1)

CyCART is a cryopreserved chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. Placental T cells are genetically engineered with CAR expression (pCAR-T) that are “mostly naïve (CD45RA+), expand readily ex vivo, express markers of stem cell memory, and have lower expression of effector or exhaustion markers, allowing for greater proliferative potential of these cells in vivo.” Preclinical studies demonstrated that pCAR-T cells exhibit potent anti-tumor activity both in vitro and in vivo.

(Image source: company website)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already approved several CAR-T cell therapies but all these require extraction and processing of a patient’s own cells. Celularity’s placental-derived allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy is being developed to be used without donor-patient match.

CYCART-19 is a CD19 targeting CAR-T cell therapy. The company recently entered into an exclusive strategic partnership with Imugene Ltd. to develop a novel oncolytic virus – allogeneic CAR-T cell immunotherapy combination for the treatment of solid tumors. The collaboration will initially explore the therapeutic potential of a combination of Imugene’s CF33-CD19 oncolytic virus (onCARlytics) with CYCART-19.

CYNK-001 is a cryopreserved, allogeneic, off-the-shelf, placental-derived NK (PNK) cell therapy for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and infectious disease. The placental hematopoietic stem cells in CYNK-001 express NKG2D and CD94, as well as NK activating receptors DNAM1, NKp30, NKp46, and NKp44. The company is conducting in vivo clinical study of CYNK-001 as a treatment for multiple myeloma (MM), acute myeloid lymphoma (AML), glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), as preclinical in vitro study showed cell killing activity against MM cells, AML cells, GBM cells, and SARS-CoV-2 infected cells. The phase 1 trial in patients with AML has been expanded to include difficult to treat relapsed/refractory AML patient populations, in addition to the ongoing trial in patients positive for minimal residual disease (MRD). CYNK-001 has also been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA.

CYNK-101 is a cellular therapy based on PNK cells extracted from postpartum placentas and genetically engineered to express high-affinity and cleavage-resistant CD16 (FCGRIIIA), augmenting antibody-dependent cytotoxicity (ADCC). Preclinical studies of CYNK-101 in combination with monoclonal antibodies showed cell killing activity against lymphoma cells in vitro.

(Image source: company website)

Various NK CAR candidates are also being investigated by the company against hematological and solid tumor targets. The company expects five clinical programs to be on by 1H-2022.

Financials

“On July 16, 2021, Legacy Celularity, GX, First Merger Sub and Second Merger Sub, consummated the Business Combination. In connection with the closing of the Business Combination, GX changed its name from GX Acquisition Corp. to Celularity Inc.” Common stock of the merged company “Celularity, Inc.,” commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “CELU” on 7/19/2021. The market capitalization is $1.065 billion at last close on 9/3/2021 at a price of $8.70, below the midpoint of a low of $6 and a high of $13.40 since. The company has 122.49 million shares outstanding of which 19.75% are held by the public, while public corporations, insiders, institutions, and private corporations hold 57.48%, 9.32%, 7.64%, and 5.81% respectively.

From 8-K/A dated 8/16/2021: “The unaudited pro forma condensed combined statement of operations for the year ended December 31, 2020 and for the six months ended June 30, 2021 gives pro forma effect to the Business Combination, Palantir Technologies Investment and PIPE Financing as if they had occurred on January 1, 2020. The unaudited pro forma condensed combined balance sheet as of June 30, 2021 gives pro forma effect to the Business Combination, Palantir Technologies Investment, and PIPE Financing as if they were completed on June 30, 2021.”

As of 6/30/2021 (retrospectively), the combined company had $106.182 million in cash and cash equivalents, which should provide a cash run of about 10 months looking at the operating expenses of about $76 million in 1H-2021. The company earned total revenues of $5.857 million in the same period.

Risks

The company had an accumulated deficit of $710.325 million as of 6/30/2021.

The company has a cash run of less than 12 months, and needs to raise further funds either through collaborations or through issue of equity.

Celularity qualifies as an “emerging growth company” under SEC rules, and plans to rely on exemptions from certain disclosure requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies.

Pursuant to the business combination, the combined company may face “potential claims from the material weakness identified in the GX financial reporting for the year ended December 31, 2020.” Celularity will need to undertake various actions, such as implementing new internal controls and procedures and hiring additional accounting or internal audit staff.

Bottomline

Having spun out from Celgene in 2016-2017 in exchange for stock and event-driven contingent value rights (CVRs), Celularity has a valuable pipeline developing allogeneic therapies leveraging the inherent advantages of placental cells, overcoming the problem of donor-patient match. With multiple catalysts due near the end of 2H-2021, including IND submissions and dose escalations, the stock looks attractive at current price levels.