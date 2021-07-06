Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Elevator Pitch

I have a Neutral rating for Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).

The increased regulatory scrutiny of China's entertainment industry might not impact Weibo Corporation's user traffic and advertising revenue to a large extent, but it does highlight the kind of policy & regulatory risks that Chinese internet companies have to deal with. On the other hand, a positive re-rating of Weibo Corporation's valuations in the near-term could happen, if certain corporate actions like a secondary listing and a privatization are announced and help to unlock value for shareholders.

Weibo Corporation's valuations are relatively lower than its US social media peers, and this makes the case for a potential privatization even stronger. But the stock's lower valuations are also justified by the uncertainty associated with policies & regulations in China and its relatively slower sales growth estimates as per market consensus. As such, I decided that a Neutral or Hold rating for Weibo is fair, taking into account both the risks & rewards associated with this potential investment candidate.

Company Description

Established in 2009 and listed on Nasdaq in 2014, Weibo Corporation calls itself "a leading social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover content" in the company's FY 2020 20-F filing. It is often referred to as China's Twitter (TWTR) in the mass media. Weibo Corporation generated 88% and 12% of its FY 2020 revenue from advertising & marketing and value-added services (e.g. paid memberships etc), respectively.

WB boasted 246 million daily active users and 566 million monthly active users as of June 30, 2021, making it the second largest social media platform in China after Tencent Holdings Limited's (OTCPK:TCEHY) [700:HK] WeChat which has more than 1.2 billion monthly active users. Weibo Corporation noted in its FY 2020 20-F that "substantially all of the Group’s revenues are derived from" its home market, China.

Regulatory Crackdown On The Entertainment Industry In The Spotlight

After implementing a ban on tutoring services and limiting minors' video game playing time, Chinese regulators have also turned their attention to the domestic entertainment industry. An August 30, 2021 CNN article highlighted that certain "individual Chinese celebrities" had "their presence mostly wiped clean from the country's internet", while local "authorities also took aim at celebrity fan culture". According to Bloomberg, China's National Radio and Television Administration also issued new guidelines for the Chinese entertainment industry in early-September 2021, some of which are highlighted in the chart below.

Certain New Guidelines For The Entertainment Industry In China Issued By The Regulators

Source: Bloomberg's September 2, 2021 Article

At its Q2 2021 earnings call on August 18, 2021, Weibo Corporation has acknowledged that Weibo is "a user platform that is pretty much focusing on one of the important verticals, which is entertainment." WB also "suspended a seven-year-old function that ranks entertainers through fan voting" in early-August 2021, as reported by Chinese state media Global Times. In other words, Weibo's user traffic and advertising revenue could potentially be negatively affected to some extent by China's crackdown on the entertainment industry.

On the positive side of things, the actual negative impact of the increased regulatory scrutiny for China's entertainment industry on WB might not be as significant as feared for a number of reasons.

Firstly, it is likely that user traffic won't decline in a big way in the quarters ahead, as most users consume both entertainment and non-entertainment content on Weibo. As a result, it is more probable that that a lot of these users will allocate more attention and time to non-entertainment content on the social media platform going forward. This is supported by the fact that the company disclosed that the proportion of entertainment topics as a total percentage of "Hot Search & Hot Topics" (what is trending on the social platform) has already declined from 30%-40% in the past to around 25% in the second quarter of 2021. Despite this, WB indicated at a recent post-results investor call in late-August 2021 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available) that the company has yet to witness meaningful changes in its user traffic data in August 2021 notwithstanding the regulatory crackdown on the entertainment sector last month.

Secondly, the majority of advertisers are also unlikely to reduce their advertising spend allocation to Weibo. Weibo Corporation mentioned at its recent Q2 2021 results briefing that "Weibo has become the go-to platform" for certain companies & industries (e.g. the luxury sector) "to capture the hearts and minds of Generation Z users who hold the next generation of consumption power in China." Unless Weibo shows a significant decline in user traffic and active users in the future, advertisers will choose to optimize their ad campaigns (i.e. be less reliant on celebrity-related advertising campaigns), rather than seek other alternative platforms for advertising. As noted earlier, Weibo is China's second largest social media platform after WeChat, and the 80-20 rule implies that the largest social media platforms such as WeChat and Weibo get a disproportionate share of total internet traffic in China. As such, it will be wise for advertisers to continue advertising on Weibo (and leverage on its significant user base) till there are signs that suggest that other social media platforms are gaining users and traffic at the expense of Weibo.

Thirdly, Weibo Corporation leverages on both relationship-based information feeds and interest-based information feeds to drive content discovery. Based on Weibo Corporation's comments at a post-results investor call in late-August 2021 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available), over half of Weibo's user traffic is generated from relationship-based information feeds. This implies that a decrease in entertainment content on the platform should not have a meaningful impact on WB's business & financial performance, as users will continue to consume other relevant non-entertainment content that their friends "recommend" via relationship-based information feeds.

Nevertheless, investors should not rule out further regulations and policies that could be introduced in China, which might have an even more severe impact on Weibo Corporation. As an illustration, Chinese regulators are also focusing their attention on the advertising industry at large, rather than just the entertainment industry. Weibo Corporation revealed at its recent quarterly earnings call that "government departments have gradually tightened regulation on the large-screen ad format" in 1H 2021, which the company views as having an impact on its "large-screen campaign of certain performance-driven customers."

All Eyes On Potential Corporate Actions

Potential corporate actions for Weibo Corporation are also a key area of focus for investors.

On July 6, 2021, Reuters reported that the company's "chairman Charles Chao and a state investor are in talks to take the Chinese company private in a deal which would value the Twitter-like firm at at least $20 billion." As a point of reference, the company's current market capitalization is slightly above $12 billion, based on its last traded share price of $53.87 as of September 3, 2021. However, Weibo Corporation issued a clarification announcement on the same day, stating that its chairman "informed the company that the above information is untrue and he has had no discussion with anyone regarding privatization of the company."

It is worth mentioning that Weibo Corporation was reported by the media in early 2021 to be planning for a secondary listing (no further updates at this point in time) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Earlier in July last year, Mr Charles Chao had made an offer to privatize Weibo's parent's Sina Corporation (SINA), whose shares were eventually delisted in March this year.

At the same time, another US-listed Chinese company, DiDi Global (DIDI), has been recently rumored to be taken private or receive investments from Chinese state-owned enterprises, although DIDI has denied that these rumors are true. The recent news flow and corporate actions with regards to WB, SINA and DIDI comes at a time, when China is increasingly uncomfortable having its domestic companies with access to significant user data being listed in the US. As such, it makes sense that Weibo Corporation and a number of other US-listed Chinese companies could be taken private going forward, and relist on stock exchanges in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Although recent privatization rumors have been denied, Weibo Corporation's valuation discount compared to its peers (as highlighted in the final section), makes it even more likely that the company might be eventually privatized in the future.

Valuation And Risk Factors

Weibo Corporation is valued by the market at a discount to its US social media peers based on forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue and normalized P/E multiples, as per the peer comparison table below. This could be due to WB's relatively higher regulatory risks (mentioned above) as compared to its US peers, and its comparatively slower revenue growth outlook (as indicated by forward sales estimates).

Weibo Corporation's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Multiple Consensus Forward Fiscal One Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Multiple Consensus Current Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Forward Fiscal One Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Current Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Consensus Forward Fiscal One Year Revenue Growth Consensus Current Fiscal Year ROE Consensus Forward Fiscal One Year ROE Weibo Corporation 5.3 4.5 17.9 16.3 +31.4% +11.0% 17.9% 17.5% Twitter 9.1 7.3 70.9 53.4 +36.8% +23.1% 8.9% 10.0% Facebook (FB) 8.2 6.7 26.6 23.7 +39.0% +18.9% 29.2% 24.7%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Weibo Corporation's key risks are new policies and regulations in China which result in a larger-than-expected decrease in the company's advertising revenue in the future, and a longer-than-expected time for value-unlocking corporate actions like secondary listings or privatizations to be realized.