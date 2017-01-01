Gestur Gislason/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is a California based company selling software, hardware, and services to the following industries: land survey, construction, agriculture, transportation, asset tracking, mapping, and many others.

Trimble also does hardware development of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receivers, scanners, laser rangefinders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVS), inertial navigation systems and software processing tools.

In other words, it specialized on devices to locate or track a multitude of things. This is particularly useful for most IoT use cases, from construction all the way to agriculture.

Source: Trimble Investor Relations

Technology

Trimble has gone from just selling GPS/GNSS systems, to more integrated solutions in the markets it serves. The evolution has gone from GPS/GNSS, to positioning, productivity, and now integrated work processes. What this means is that it offers solutions that are deeply integrated into the customers' flows.

The slide below shows some examples in three of the main markets Trimble operates in, construction, agriculture, and transportation. In all three cases Trimble data is used to adjust operations and optimize operational results. Source: Trimble Investor Relations

Some interesting stats that show the reach of Trimble's technology are that more than 10,000 surveyors and mapping firms in North America are customers, there are more than 155 million acres of agricultural land using Trimble technology, and 99% of the top 200 trucking fleets in the USA use them as well. This shows how deeply ingrained their technology is in the global economy.

Source: Trimble Investor Relations

Financials

Trimble has annualized recurring revenue of $1.3 billion, which is growing at ~9% a year, trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA margin of ~25%, and it has a $1.3 billion order backlog.

Source: Trimble Investor Relations

The company has more than 1,000 unique patents, spends 13-15% of sales on R&D, with more than 65% of R&D spend in software development. In 2020, this surpassed $475 million in R&D spend. The company has seen significant operating leverage which has lifted the operating margin from ~7.5% in 2017 to more than 15% currently.

Data by YCharts

Balance Sheet

Taking a look at the balance sheet, total long-term debt has crept higher, but it remains quite manageable at a Debt to EBITDA ratio of ~2.5x. Part of the reason why debt has increased is because the company has been buying back shares. In fact it recently renewed its stock buyback program. This new buyback program is for $750 million, which represents ~3.4% of its market cap.

Data by YCharts

The amount of cash & cash equivalents has increased, and part of it could be used for debt reduction and deleveraging, to pay for the new stock buyback program, or for strategic acquisitions. The company does not pay a dividend so it has been retaining all of the earnings.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

In order to properly value the shares we use a discounted cash flow model using the analyst estimates compiled by Seeking Alpha for the next two years, we then assign a long-term growth rate of 7.5% which is about 2x GDP growth which we believe is attainable given the growth prospects of the IoT use cases, and then discount the cash flows using a 10% rate which is the minimum return we would seek from an investment like this one. The resulting fair value estimate is $103 per share, which is a bit higher compared to recent prices.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Fiscal Period Ending EPS Estimate # of Analysts Dec 2021 $2.61 12 Dec 2022 $2.94 12 Dec 2023 $3.29 7 Terminal value $131.60 7.5% growth per year DCF value per share $103.86 10% discount rate

Source: Author's Calculations

Conclusion

There is a lot to like about Trimble, it is the rare company that is truly deploying IoT devices and having a real impact in several economic sectors. Companies in the construction, agriculture, and transportation sector find the technology services that Trimble offers indispensable to their operations. The company is deeply ingrained into their workflows and this creates very "sticky" recurring revenue streams. The company has very valuable patents and technology know how, in both software and hardware. This makes the company a buy for us and recommend investors at least add it to their investment watch list.