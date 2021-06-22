Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

The short squeeze inspired by Reddit users early this year is probably the story of the year so far. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) was one of the primary beneficiaries of this Reddit-fueled rally, and its shares took off last January, surging by over 1,600% in less than 2 weeks. Although GME stock has shed some of the gains since then, shares are still up by almost 1,000% this year. GameStop has also gone through some significant changes internally and is trying to restructure itself to position the company better to align its interests with that of the increasingly digitalizing economy. While the company has expedited its business makeover in recent months, we still find it difficult to get our head around the chasm between the fundamentals and current valuation. We have no intention of dabbling with GameStop shares, but then again, we do not wish to remain oblivious to the positive signs that we are seeing from the company. These positive signs, in return, make GameStop one of the worst stocks to short in the market.

Reddit users are lining up once again

With Q2 earnings around the corner (expected release is on September 8), GameStop is already becoming a hot topic on Reddit once again, which is evident from the surge in the mention of "GME" on Reddit last week, especially on the popular WallStreetBets forum.

While traders are betting on the stock to go to $240 and higher following the quarterly earnings release, we believe there's nothing the numbers can reveal to justify this expectation. However, with retail investors holding approximately 40% of GameStop, the power the retailers bring onto the table should not be underestimated. As illustrated below, GME was the second most mentioned ticker on WallStreetBets in the last 30 days, and a closer look at the numbers confirms that a sudden spike in mentions has occurred in late August.

We would not be surprised if GME stock becomes highly volatile before and after the release of Q2 earnings going by these trends.

GameStop is maximizing the opportunity

While the historic rally benefitted many retail investors, it has also been a savior for GameStop as well. Last June, the company completed an at-the-market secondary offering by selling 5 million shares to raise $1.13 billion. As per Bloomberg's calculation, GameStop shares were sold for an average price of $225.20, above the stock's 50-day moving average of $193.09. This was the second successful at-the-market offering completed by GameStop, with the first one completed in April raising $551 million. While the management has confirmed that they expect to use the net proceeds for "general corporate purposes as well as for investing in growth initiatives and further strengthening the balance sheet," we await a more detailed plan discussing how the raised funds will be used to increase shareholder wealth in the long run. We hope the management will give some color on this along with the announcement of Q2 earnings.

Speaking of strengthening the balance sheet, at the end of the fiscal first quarter in April, the company had $700 million in total cash on the balance sheet, an increase of more than $185 million compared to the corresponding period last year. Last May, the company announced that it completed a voluntary early redemption of $216.4 million in the principal amount of its senior notes due 2023, which represented all of the company's long-term debt at the time. GameStop has turned the retail frenzy into an opportunity to raise enough funds to steer the company in the right direction - or at least try.

There has been quite a lot of remodeling going on since this struggling video games retailer made headlines in 2021. As revealed in the Q1 earnings call, the company has added retail and technology talent to the senior leadership team by appointing a chief operating officer, chief growth officer, and chief technology officer as well as a "number of other senior hires across brand, merchandising e-commerce, supply chain, and fulfillment." With the entrance of Ryan Cohen, the company has been transforming towards a more e-commerce centric approach. With the new incoming CEO Matt Furlong and the new CFO Mike Recupero having impressive track records at Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), many of the new hires have proven backgrounds and experience in thriving in the digital economy. Investors are hoping that Ryan Cohen is going to be the North Star for GameStop's turnaround - the Ryan Cohen Factor, they call it.

Earnings recap

Recapping the earnings for the fiscal first quarter, sales grew by 25.1% to $1.3 billion, compared to $1 billion in the prior-year period. This performance was achieved amidst GameStop's focus on the de-densification of global stores, which makes the sales figures very attractive. The company closed a net total of 118 stores in addition to the 693 store closures in the last fiscal year. While the gross profit margin did drop marginally due to an increase in lower-margin sales, GameStop portrayed operational efficiency, with its adjusted SG&A costs decreasing $29.5 million, or 7.7% year-over-year. However, the company reported an operating loss of $40.9 million. On the bottom line, the adjusted net loss was $29.4 million compared to an adjusted net loss of $157.6 million in the corresponding period last year.

Although GameStop's performance in the last quarter was somewhat encouraging, we cannot forget the fact that the company's annual profitability has declined since 2015, going from an operating income of $635 million in 2015 to an operating loss of $249 million in fiscal 2021. GameStop has truly been in dire straits for a while now. With the rise of digitalization, GameStop's business model has proven to be out of favor. With the decline in demand for physical videogame discs, GameStop's hardware segment, which has historically contributed to over 50% of revenue, is no longer adding value to the future performance of the company. Sony's (SONY) PlayStation as well as Microsoft's (MSFT) Xbox transition to diskless versions, and the ever-shrinking used games market, are sending clear signals for GameStop to embrace the new reality where gamers no longer use physical videogame discs.

Will GameStop's financial performance catch up to its valuation?

The global gaming industry is booming, which is the only consolation GameStop has at the moment. In a research report on the gaming market, Mordor Intelligence wrote:

The Global Gaming Market was valued at $173.70 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of $314.40 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.64% over the forecast period (2021 - 2026). Due to nationwide lockdown, people are staying home, and some are turning to game platforms to pass the time. These platforms are attracting more than hundreds and thousands of new visitors in online traffic.

Distribution of computer and video game sales in the United States from 2009 to 2018, by delivery format, portrays the growth in the digital gaming market. Analysts suggest that in as little as 6 years, digital game sales could entirely dominate the video game market.

GameStop is already closing down physical stores across its network and adapting an e-commerce centric approach. Analyzing the net store closures over the last 5 years, the acceleration of store closures during the pandemic seems quite significant, which suggests the company has received a wake-up call in the form of the virus-induced recession.

We are not interested in GameStop for the time being, but we are actively monitoring the company as we are encouraged by 2 major developments.

First, the decision to pursue a digital future for GameStop. This comes as a delayed decision, but then again, credit needs to be given where it's due. Although the company might be too little too late, we believe it's worth paying attention to what is happening at GameStop because of the recent transformation drive. While the recent hires and the acceleration of net closures do give us an idea that the company is moving towards digitalization, we hope Cohen's team will paint us a clearer picture of where the company is heading and the potential opportunities that investors need to factor into their valuation models. For the moment, we do not see a clear strategy and clearly defined goals, which puts us off as investing in turnaround stories can be very tricky.

Second, the strengthened balance sheet. With over $1.7 billion in funding received from equity offerings and zero debt on its balance sheet, GameStop is in a good position to revamp its operations and focus on its future. The gaming industry is on the rise with Microsoft and Sony continuing to revolutionize the global gaming space and tech giants such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), Facebook, Inc. (FB), and Apple Inc. (AAPL) making plans to enter the video gaming industry. While GameStop has had a poor track record in the recent past, we believe there is a small chance of GameStop pulling off a seemingly impossible turnaround, which is why we will continue to monitor the future developments of the company.

None of these developments, however, has convinced us to invest in GME stock today, so we will remain on the sidelines until we have a better picture of where the company is headed.

Takeaway

GameStop has a very loyal investor base, and these bulls have already announced their presence by pushing the stock into new highs this year against all odds. However, we firmly believe that it's too early to comment on GameStop's future. We have identified several positive developments, but then again, moving in the right direction is not a guarantee of success as the competition in the videogaming industry is bound to intensify in the coming years. We will revisit our thesis following the upcoming earnings to determine whether our stance needs to be changed.