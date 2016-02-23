luza studios/E+ via Getty Images

The stock price of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) is +109.14% since my May 2017 bullish article. The investment thesis now is that TTWO is still a buy. The still-growing console gaming content market has a double-digit CAGR. It is a solid long-term growth driver for Take-Two. Last year’s console gaming content revenue was $37.2 billion. For this year, it will be worth $42.6 billion. The estimate for 2022 is $47.4 billion.

Console Gaming Content Market Chart

(Source: Statista)

The chart above is very important because console gaming still accounts for more than 74% of Take-Two’s revenue. Selling console video games contributes the big majority of TTWO’s annual revenue of$3.373 billion. Evaluating the investment quality of TTWO will require us to keep an eye on console gaming content sales trend.

The other reason why you should go long on TTWO is its -22.73% YTD performance. Investing in a video games stock when there’s a cheaper buy-in window is judicious. Unlike Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and NetEase (NTES), Take-Two Interactive is not severely affected by Chinese government’s crackdown on Chinese companies.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

TTWO is now cheaper to own than Electronic Arts (EA). The forward GAAP P/E of TTWO is only 58.54, notably lower than EA’s 71.44. The forward EV/Sales valuation of TTWO is 4.56. This is again lower than EA’s 5.30 and Activision’s (ATVI) 6.52.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

The relative undervaluation of TTWO versus EA will eventually get corrected. Take-Two has much better profitability stats than Electronic Arts. The net income margin of TTWO is 19.45%. EA only has 11.82%. The return on equity of TTW is 20.78%. EA only has 8.72%. It is more prudent to invest in companies with better profitability performance.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

The other compelling reason why I rate TTWO as a buy is its Piotroski score of 7. EA’s Piotroski score is only 3. The highest possible Piotroski score is 9. Piotroski score is very important. It tells us the financial fitness and efficiency of a company. The Piotroski score and the profitability of TTWO could improve after its delayed core game titles get commercial launch.

(Source: Finbox.io)

If you trust candlestick pattern signals, TTWO received a Three Inside Up Bullish reversal last September 3. I am not an expert on candlestick trading. My comprehension though is that Three Inside Up Bullish Reversal means now is the time for you to risk going long on TTWO.

(Source: Investing.com)

Going long on TTWO is safe. Its short percent of float is only 2.51%.

(Source: MarketBeat Premium)

Lower Growth Handicap

The estimated forward growth revenue CAGR of TTWO is only 10.24%. Going forward, Take-Two needs to come up with more blockbuster console games to reach 12% forward revenue CAGR. Based on the comparative chart below, TTWO has the lowest forward revenue CAGR. EA has 15.42% and ATVI 15.43%. Growth potential is the no. 1 factor for most investors looking for new stocks to buy.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Take-Two could accelerate the development of new versions of its top-selling video games. Selling iterations of its most successful console/PC games could help TTWO get a forward 5-year revenue CAGR of 15% or better. We are allowed to make our own forecasts here at Seeking Alpha. TTWO’s stock price could rebound 10 to 20% higher if Take-Two makes a definite commercial launch dates for Grand Theft Auto 6, Mafia 4, Mafia Online, and Red Dead Redemption 3.

(Source: Vigisales)

There are now 3.24 billion gamers. Many of them are stuck at home due to quarantine rules. Playing video games is more rewarding than whole-day Netflix (NFLX) streaming.

Downside Risks

China’s console software and hardware business was worth $1.84 billion last year. Three-fourth of Take-two Interactive’s revenue come from console gaming. TTWO suffered from Chinese government’s edict that under-18 years old Chinese citizens could only play video games for 3 hours/week.

The other adverse long-term headwind is Newzoo’s chart below. It clearly says console gaming for 2021 is $49.2 billion, -8.9%. The PC gaming’s estimated 2021 revenue is also down -2.8% to $35.9 billion. Take-Two’s dependence on console gaming is worrisome. Console gaming’s decline this year could persist for the next few years.

Fortunately, Take-Two’s China and declining console headwinds could be mitigated by its recent acquisitions. The $378 million (cash + stock) for mobile games developer Nordeus is commendable. A stronger mobile games strategy can be implemented by buying other companies. Nordeus, Ruffian Games, Playdots, and HB Studios are recent acquisitions of Take-Two. Games from these new companies could reduce Take-Two’s dependence on console gaming.

As per Newzoo’s chart above, the $90.7 billion mobile games sector is where the real growth is for Take-Two Interactive. My fearless forecast is that Take-Two (and its acquired mobile game studios) could quickly build cryptocurrency mobile games. The play-to-earn crypto games like Axie Infinity are getting popular. Game developers could earn money outside the usual in-app purchases freemium model. Take-Two could make its own versions of Axie Infinity and equivalent NFT (non-fungible tokens) cryptocurrency.

The chart below should inspire game publishers like Take-Two to develop their own NFT video games. Axie Infinity’s AXS NFT cryptocurrency was worth only $0.15 in November. It is now trading above $81.

( Source)

I checked the balance sheet. Take-Two Interactive has enough cash to meet its debt obligations and buy more companies. Take-Two’s total cash of $2.54 billion is far higher than its total debt of $188.31 million. Take-Two has zero long-term debt.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Conclusion

TTWO is a buy. The -22.73% YTD dip in Take-Two’s stock has made it affordable. TTWO has higher profitability stats and higher Piotroski score than EA (7 vs 3). TTWO’s lower forward GAAP P/E of 58.64 makes it more affordable than EA. Since kids under 18 years old do not usually have their own money, Take-Two’s China headwind is minimal. Adult Chinese gamers can still play for unlimited hours per week. Risk is also lower when we check TTWO’s institutional ownership stats.

The chart says there’s greater institutional buying volume than selling on Take-Two Interactive.

(Source: MarketBeat Premium)

Recently-acquired mobile game studios would eventually reduce Take-Two Interactive’s dependence on console gaming. Going forward, Take-Two would probably repeat what Activision and EA did. Activision bought King Digital for $5.9 billion. EA recently bought Glu Mobile for $2.1 billion. I won’t be surprised if Take-Two considers a cash + stock takeover of Zynga. Zynga is a mobile games-centric company that has TTM revenue of $2.52 billion. Take-Two’s TTM console gaming-depended revenue is only $3.35 billion. Paying $12 billion (cash + stock) for 100% control of Zynga’s $2.52 annual sales and $1.5 billion cash reserve looks fair to me.