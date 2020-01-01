David McNew/Getty Images News

Far seems the days of the big rallies in "green" hydrogen stocks as investors looked to companies with potential to produce gas without using fossil fuels. That was in December 2020 when FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) rallied for a seventh straight session, after the U.S. Congress included provisions in the pandemic relief bill to extend clean energy tax credits. Then shares surged again after peer Plug Power (PLUG) formed an Asian partnership to accelerate adoption of hydrogen as an alternative energy source.

Since then, valuations have dropped four-fold as the last three SA analysts to have covered the stock seem more focused on short-term financial losses.

In contrast, it makes sense to look for longer-term opportunities offered by hydrogen economics. In this context, the company recently closed on a financing deal for its 1.4 megawatt SureSource 1500 biofuels project in California with Crestmark Equipment Finance, which forms part of MetaBank and is focused on the alternative energy market. That was on August 31 and shares popped by 2.9%.

Hydrogen economics

The deal with MetaBank is only a fraction of the $3 billion a day that some of the world’s biggest companies and deepest-pocketed investors are lining up to finance green initiatives as part of a shift away from fossil fuels.

While there is more than 59 ETFs which hold FCEL and an increasing number of investment vehicles dedicated to hydrogen stocks, the world’s first clean hydrogen-focused fund, HydrogenOne Capital, announced its intention to initially concentrate on green hydrogen production in July.

For investors, green hydrogen is obtained when hydrogen is produced by splitting water using electrolysis. This produces hydrogen and oxygen. On the other hand, blue hydrogen is a cleaner version for which the emissions of carbon are captured and stored, or reused. FCEL produces both, but in addition, its differentiated platforms are capable of producing electricity in addition to hydrogen and water. This is the case with the TriGen platform with the Toyota (OTCPK:TOYOF) project using direct biogas.

There is also Solid Oxide Electrolysis Cell (SOEC) which enables long-duration hydrogen-based energy storage and zero-carbon hydrogen power generation, where the company continues to advance towards commercialization with a prototype currently running in FCEL's Connecticut offices.

Looking at the industry, the demand pull that is being seen today is actually the clean-up of the grey hydrogen, produced from unabated fossil fuels sector. This is the industrial gas space, a $175 billion a year industry. For this matter, 21% of CO2 emitted each year is from industry.

Tapping into this market represents significant opportunities for FCEL, not only to build plants, but also benefit from multi-year service contracts to maintain the infrastructures. In this case, it is very hard for heavy industry using intense energy for their transformation processes to abate CO2 through other means than purchasing carbon credits, which is a cost. For this matter, installing solar panels does not help much, while on the other hand, capturing carbon with FCEL's tech creates additional on-site power, heat and hydrogen as a by-product.

Going beyond pure economics

Cutting down on electrolysis cost is the holy grail of the transition to green energy. There has been some talks about getting the cost of green hydrogen down to a dollar per kilogram within a decade. In this respect, FCEL is lowering production costs as it implements newer platforms. This is made possible through scaling and leaner manufacturing as well as optimized sourcing.

In addition to pure cost considerations, there are also environmental benefits. As such, FCEL's solid oxide project with the Department of Energy (DoE) is to use excess heat/steam from nuclear plant to produce hydrogen through electrolysis. This represents carbon free energy and a value stream for nuclear plants through selling hydrogen as fuel, thus extending the useful life of facilities and potentially improving profitability. This would also significantly increase the supply of hydrogen, thus bringing down costs and speeding up adoption.

Other environmental-friendly examples are leveraging onsite biofuels for the production of carbon neutral power, as in San Bernardino CA, a project representative of others done at wastewater treatment facilities.

Shifting to legislation, even in the absence of a bespoke hydrogen initiative, there are federal income tax incentives relating to hydrogen, like the investment tax credit for stationary commercial fuel cells. This covers providing reliable off-grid power to homes, businesses, telcos and utilities. Further developments could boost the share price, as on August 9, when FCEL gained 12.6% on stronger indications that an infrastructure bill would make its way through Congress.

Legislation can also bring solutions to energy security.

In this context, the DoE has launched a program to speed up the advancement of energy storage technologies, giving priority to domestic manufacturing in order to become independent of foreign sources for critical materials. Hydrogen storage could fall within the framework of such a policy as it can be wholly-produced in the U.S., in contrast to Lithium Ion batteries, where China controls a large part of raw materials.

Pursuing on the cautionary note, better battery technology could pressure the emerging hydrogen economy. Also, much more infrastructure must be built before fuel cells are widely adopted. Here, it is worth noting that there is a competition with companies pushing for electric cars powered by lithium batteries. However, with growing popularity, realization of the shortcomings in lithium battery recycling will soon dawn.

With favorable hydrogen economics, it now becomes important to analyze the finances.

The financials

Second quarter results saw revenues of $14.0 million compared to $18.9 million one year earlier, primarily as a result of 2020 including a $4 million chunk coming from Exxon Mobil (XOM) Research and Engineering Company, related to carbon capture technology development. Furthermore, generation revenues decreased 10% to $4.9 million due to a temporary shutdown at the Bridgeport fuel cell project for scheduled module exchanges.

Looking deeper, adjusted EBITDA fell to -$11.3 million compared to -$3.3 million in 2020. These were due primarily to falling service revenues and unfavorable margins associated to higher plant maintenance costs. There were also higher staff and marketing expenses.

Now, a glance at the topline and bottomline for the last five quarters shows a declining path.

Shifting to a positive note, as per the balance sheet, both long term and total debt have been reduced drastically, by an average of 78% and 50% respectively over the last two quarters, when comparing with the previous year. In a way, this improvement validates the following statement by the executives:

The first phase of our plan was to transform the company by building a durable financial foundation and enhancing financial results. We have taken a number of important steps to strengthen the balance sheet, allowing us to finance new projects, push forward with commercialization of breakthrough products and lower our cost of capital."

Going forward, the focus is on driving operational excellence and make capital investment decisions that further enhance performance and advance product commercialization while adding top quality talent to the team.

These steps should position the company to execute on its three-year growth strategy.

Investigating deeper, the sales cycle, generally takes between 12 to 18 months, with the typical customer engagement process including a number of phases. This starts with some initial talks, followed by submission of a proposal and setting up of a proof-of-concept at the customer's site. This may also involve customizing platforms according to specific requirements. Thus, FCEL's carbon platform which has been optimized over the years for power generation has to be adjusted to Exxon's carbon capture needs.

Bagging of the contract is only the last step.

Valuations and key takeaways

Here, one noteworthy point is FCEL's focus on diversified sources of recurring revenues under multiyear contracts with investment grade customers. Peer comparison of the Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") and Free cash flow per Share metrics reveals that FCEL has been able to produce more stable values over the last three years, in contrast to Plug Power. This paves the way for positive return on capital and cash flow following implementation of the business plan.

Pursuing further, with a better Revenue Per Share metric than its peer, FCEL's stock is at an 8-month low and trading within a $6-6.20 range, representing a suitable point of entry. Shares could fall further in case the company misses Wall Street's expectation for an increase in earnings on higher third quarter revenues, to be announced around September 9. But, then, the long term rationale makes sense.

For this purpose, far from restricting the role of hydrogen to the automotive sector, the European Union plans to develop renewable projects in polluting sectors ranging from chemicals to steel. Cumulative investments in renewable hydrogen are expected to reach up to €470 billion by 2050. This is enough to boost FCEL's sales, with 34% of pipeline opportunities coming from Europe, behind 40% in the U.S. and 13% in Asia.

Investigating further, the International Energy Association's net-zero road-map, which encapsulates carbon capture as well as utilization and storage, 10% of the energy mix in 2050 should come from clean hydrogen. Given that this objective is off an almost zero baseline currently, to get to that level of hydrogen in the mix, a lot of investment will be required.

Finally, with $171.2 million of cash (including $32.1 million of restricted cash) as of April 30th, and $1.3 billion of backlog, representing years of revenues, there is no shortage of financing options as the management executes on its three-year growth strategy.