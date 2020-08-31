Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Eskimo Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

luismmolina/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

If you are following the biotech sector, you will probably know that the industry has shifted from small molecules to antibodies and that since 2017 a new shift is taking place towards cell and gene therapies. I believe that MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) is a "once in a lifetime" play to benefit from this secular shift with a business model that allows the company to capture (via milestone and royalty payments) the downstream economics from partner programs under development.

Cell And Gene Therapy Overview

Investments in the space are breaking new records. Cell and gene therapy companies raised a total of $19.9 billion in financings in 2020 for developing over 1,800 therapies globally, of which approximately 700 are cell therapies. In the first half of 2021, cell and gene therapy companies already raised $14.1 billion. Sales of cell therapies are expected to grow from $1.1 billion in 2020 to over $10 billion by 2026.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

So far, 5 cell therapies have been approved in the USA. What the approved (CAR-T) cell therapies have in common is that they are all "first generation cell therapies" - autologous therapies that are based on viral vectors for the delivery of their payload into the cell:

Source: Author's Research

The field is evolving more and more towards the so-called "next-generation" cell therapies with, among others, the development of allogeneic or "off-the-shelf therapies", use of other primary cell types (besides T-cells), and gene editing.

These approaches come with increased complexity that viral approaches cannot handle as efficiently as non-viral approaches. For instance, one of the main demand drivers for non-viral cell engineering has been the use of gene editing using the CRISPR technology. Due to its size, the Cas9 protein used for gene editing cannot be introduced using viral approaches. As an example, a single adeno-associated virus (AAV) only allows for 4.5 kilobase to be packaged within it, while the most commonly used Cas9 nuclease, spCas9, and a sgRNA are approximately 4.2kb. It is not possible to perform multiple edits using viral vectors, and whenever you see a reference to a gene editing technology it means that a non-viral delivery approach was used. The below table evidences this statement as it shows how all companies holding gene editing technology patents use electroporation to get the molecules into the cell, most often with MaxCyte as their service provider.

Source: Author's Research

There are other reasons why the field is moving away from viral approaches in favor of non-viral approaches. One of them is cost, as large doses are difficult and expensive to manufacture and may cost up to $100k per patient. Another is the complexity as the combination of having a sterile product and a viral vector is not an easy task. Thirdly, viral vectors are difficult to manufacture at scale, which is extremely important in the commercial setting (for reference, look at what happened in November last year to bluebird bio). Last but not least, the sector has recently witnessed a shortage of viral vectors.

Therefore, more and more biotech companies are using non-viral approaches or a mix of both, and MaxCyte expects the balance to shift from 60% viral - 40% non-viral to 40% viral - 60% non-viral by 2026.

Source: Nasdaq Prospectus

I hope that by now you understand that cell therapy is an exciting space to get exposure to in your portfolio, that the first cell-based therapies have been approved in 2017, and that the industry is moving increasingly towards next-generation cell-based therapies for which non-viral approaches are needed.

MaxCyte's Competitive Advantages

In this section, I will explain why MaxCyte is optimally positioned to benefit from the growth in the industry.

Since its foundation in 1999, MaxCyte has developed, improved, and perfected its proprietary and patented flow electroporation technology that is at the center of its platform and product/service offering. Compared to the competition, it has the best product for non-viral cell engineering in the industry (in terms of cell viability and scalability), is the only one that provides biotech partners with a proven path towards commercialization (with its FDA Master File, a confidential document between MaxCyte and the FDA that its customers can refer to), and offers the best customer support.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

In the drug discovery market, where the company partners with all of the top 10 and 20 of the top 25 pharmaceutical companies by 2020 revenues, the products (STx & ATx) are sold for $125k per instrument. Every time an experiment is done, there is a single-use disposable that MXCT charges anywhere from $200 to $1,500, depending on the number of cells that the customer wants to reprogram. The instrument as well as disposable sales both sport 90% gross margins.

In the cell therapy market, where the cells are used as drugs, MaxCyte maintains the rights to the instruments. The instruments (GTx) are leased to the partners at a cost of $150k per instrument per year preclinically and $250k per year per instrument in the clinical market. In addition, if customers want the right to use MXCT's technology in the clinical setting, they need to sign a Strategic Platform License ("SPL"). As part of the SPL, milestones are negotiated for the clinical setting and royalty payments are negotiated for the commercial setting (either through a distinct royalty or a sales-based milestone payment).

Source: Company Investor Presentation

To date, MaxCyte has signed 14 SPLs. Outside of these SPLs, the company has signed over 70 additional license agreements with other (undisclosed) partners for the use of its technology. MaxCyte estimates that its instruments are currently used in between 40% and 55% of the approximately 40 active clinical cell therapy programs using non-viral delivery approaches in the USA.

Source: Nasdaq Prospectus

I have tried to reconcile MaxCyte's information going through the approximately 60 companies active within the US cell therapy market, either using viral approaches, non-viral approaches, or a mix of both.

Source: Author's Research

The 13 companies active in the non-viral cell therapy space highlighted in green are all MaxCyte's SPL partners.

The 5 companies highlighted in red are the ones that either use a proprietary technology (SQZ Biotech (SQZ), Cellectis (CLLS) and Precigen (PGEN)) or a competitor technology. In practice however, only Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX) and Ziopharm (ZIOP) use Lonza's nucleofector machine.

For the 9 companies highlighted in yellow, I was not able to identify the provider of the cell delivery technology. The companies in grey / not highlighted are currently focusing on viral approaches.

I also note that the 31 companies in grey / not highlighted - the ones currently focusing on viral approaches like Iovance (IOVA), Rubius (RUBY), and Nkarta (NKTX) are more and more looking into non-viral approaches, as indicated in the overview section above.

From this section, I hope I was able to demonstrate that MaxCyte is the service provider of choice for biotech companies that want to move forward their non-viral programs through the clinic (with Lonza being a distant second), and that its total addressable market is continuing to expand since more and more biotech companies that are currently using viral approaches are considering the use of non-viral approaches.

Historical Financials

Since 2015, revenues have grown at a 23% CAGR, with gross profit margins consistently around the 90% level. Investors should understand that the cumulative loss of about $45 million since 2015 can mainly be attributed to the $38,4 million investment in the companies' biotech division CARMA.

In January 2021, MaxCyte announced that it would not invest further into the biotech division so that the company can focus its full attention on supporting biotech companies in progressing their programs through the clinic.

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Total Revenues 9,3 12,3 14 16,7 21,6 26,2 Cost of goods sold 1,0 1,3 1,5 1,8 2,5 2,8 Gross profit 8,3 11,0 12,5 14,8 19,1 23,4 Gross profit margin 89% 89% 89% 89% 88% 89% R&D 3,0 4,7 11,2 11,2 17,6 17,7 S&M 3,3 4,8 6 6,7 7,9 8,3 G&A 2,7 4,2 4,5 5,3 6,1 8,4 Operating expense (including CARMA) 9,0 13,7 21,7 23,2 31,6 34,4 Operating loss -0,7 -2,7 -9,2 -8,4 -12,5 -11,0 -44,5 Other income / expense -0,7 -0,6 -0,6 -0,4 -0,5 -0,8 Net loss -1,4 -3,3 -9,8 -8,8 -13,0 -11,8 -48,1 EBITDA before CARMA investments -1,2 -1,2 -0,8 1,3 2,9 Profit before CARMA investments -1,1 -2 -2,4 -2,3 -1,2 -0,7 CARMA investment 0,3 1,3 7,5 6,5 11,7 11,1 38,4

Source: Company Annual Reports

Investors should realize that main contributor to the revenue growth has been the increase in license agreements and corresponding license payments from biotech partners in addition to the partner progress from the preclinical phase to the clinic (leading to an increase in the license fee from $150k to $250k).

For FY 2020, milestone payments represented about 10% of MaxCyte's revenues and since none of the partner programs are in the commercial setting, the company does not yet receive any royalty payments.

Valuation

At around $17 share price, 100 million fully diluted shares outstanding, and a net cash position of $250 million, MaxCyte's enterprise value is approximately $1.45 billion.

The valuation might look expensive at around 60 times FY 2020 revenues. Investors should realize however that over 90% of TTM revenues are made up of disposables and license revenues for the use of MaxCyte's devices. Less than 10% of TTM revenues are related to milestone payments and they do not yet receive royalty payments since the first drug approval is expected for 2023.

In my opinion, a company like MaxCyte with different revenue streams is best valued via a sum-of-the-parts valuation. The base business consists of a growing stream of product and license revenues with 90% gross margins. On top of that, the company has negotiated $950 million in milestone payments and a low-single-digit percentage royalty payment on future sales (both coming in at 100% gross margins).

Cash position: $250 million

Revenues from instrument and disposable sales and license fees: The approximately $25m in FY 2020 license and product revenues and 90% gross margins could be valued at 10 times revenues for a valuation of about $250 million

Milestone payments: The 14 SPLs together account for a potential of over $950 million in future milestone payments. This number does not yet include the milestone payments from the most recent SPLs negotiated with CELU and SANA as the company has not yet announced these numbers in order to not reveal the underlying economics of those contracts.

The discounted and risk-adjusted value of these milestones could add another $250 million.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

So, the cash position, the base business, and milestone payments account for approximately 50% of MaxCyte's market cap.

The wildcard in MaxCyte's valuation and the upside potential comes from the future royalty payments the company will receive upon commercialization of partner programs. As per today, the following SPL partner programs are in the clinic:

Source: Company Announcements & Author's Research

The most advanced programs are CRSP CTX-001 program and ALLO's ALLO-501A program. Analysts assign a 90% possibility of success for FDA approval to the first one and a 75% possibility of success for the second. CRSP is expected to file its BLA related to CTX-001 in 2022 and it could get FDA approved in 2023.

In order to illustrate the scalability of the company, I have modeled the revenue contribution from the royalties related to CRISPR Therapeutics' CTX-001 program that tackles both Sickle Cell Disease and Beta-Thalassemia, the partner program that is the furthest advanced.

I used the sales estimates (in million $) from an analyst report and assumed a 2.5% royalty, 1.5% instrument sales and consumables, 85% gross profit margins, and a 20% tax level. This exercise illustrates how a single partner program (out of the more than 140 partner programs) can add $369 million in gross profits over the next 15 years.

Source: Author's Calculations, with CTX001 revenues based on RBC October 2020 analyst report

The recent transaction between CRSP and VRTX related to CTX-001 values the total program at $11 billion. Assuming that MaxCyte is entitled to about 4% of the economics (via royalty payments, instruments sales and consumables) gives this program a valuation of over $400 million for MaxCyte.

So a single program out of the 140 programs in the pipeline could account for 25% of MaxCyte's current market cap. With over 140 licenses in the pipeline and using overall success rates from this article, between 5 (using the 3,5% PoS for oncology programs) and 20 (using the 14% overall PoS) partner programs currently in the pipeline could reach the commercial stage.

The approval of a partner program would be a significant event since a number of elements underpinning MaxCyte's valuation are linked with it. Approval of a partner program leads to (1) a decrease in the time to receiving royalties (2) an increase in the probability that other treatments in the pipeline using next-generation cell engineering will be approved (3) decreases the discount rate used by investors (e.g. from 10% to 5%) as royalty companies typically trade at a higher multiple than other types of companies (4) improvement in MaxCyte's competitive positioning since it would validate the statement that MaxCyte offers a proven path towards commercialization.

Risks

The main variables impacting MaxCyte's valuation are the expected sales of programs developed using non-viral delivery approaches, MaxCyte's market share within that category, and royalty rates. Therefore, I see 3 types of risks: clinical development risk, the fact that this is a nascent industry, and potential competition.

Clinical Development Risk: The most advanced partner programs are still in early clinical stages. MaxCyte's current valuation depends on the assumption that a portion of those programs will reach the commercial stage.

Nascent Industry: Investments in the industry have started to grow considerably since the first cell therapies were approved in 2017. There is a potential for clinical, manufacturing or regulatory setbacks that could impact the industry and MaxCyte's revenue growth.

Competition: MaxCyte is currently the market leader with its technology in terms of performance (cell viability, scalability and FDA Master file). MaxCyte's longer-term growth prospects and valuation could be impacted in case a competitor comes up with a viable alternative.

Conclusion

The cell therapy space is an exciting one and is potentially at a stage the antibody space was 20 years ago. Over the next couple of decades, cell therapies could become a substantial part of the approved therapies.

With its best-in-class technology, FDA Master File, and excellent customer support, MaxCyte is the partner of choice for biotech companies working on next-generation cell therapies, charging milestones and low-single-digit royalties on each therapy that gets to the market.

The cash position together with the base business with license revenues and milestone payments could account for 50% of MaxCyte's market cap and royalty payments from a single out of the 140 partner programs in the pipeline could account for another 25% of MaxCyte's current market cap. In that sense, I believe that MaxCyte offers an attractive risk/return profile for investors that want to get exposure to this space, but do not have the risk appetite to invest directly into one of the company's partners.