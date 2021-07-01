ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Whichever financial new source is your daily go-to, fears of inflationary pressures tend to make front page. With pundits tabling on a post-Covid inflationary boost as workers return to their jobs, growing worries over price increases remain at the fore.

News media offers little in terms of respite either, as headline after headline, pushes the price increase narrative. It's almost become as contagious as the different strains of Coronavirus presently wreaking havoc across the world.

Inflationary fears, which have consistently been a key driver behind changes in monetary policy, remain a prime area of concern for the Federal Reserve - lender of last resort. For the time being, official consensus is those inflationary headwinds remain transient. But for how long is anyone’s guess.

Nonetheless, we still appear are a long way away from the 1970s. That was a different era – one which saw a global oil crisis, a growing demographic footprint, the importance of unionization & strong representation of non-service-related jobs in the employment fabric. A lot of that has since transformed.

Back in that period, the US demographic make-up was continuing to expand – while this remains the case to some extent today, older segments of society are the ones now growing. Those parts of society are generally inclined to consume less, save more, and retain more conservative spend patterns. Trade unions have taken back seat in modern workplaces, altering collective bargaining dynamics. And industry jobs, which once dominated the composition of the US economy, now play second fiddle to the service industry.

The digitalization of the economy and the world effectively getting smaller – via better transport and communication links – has worked wonders for competitive forces to play out, while perchance being one of the biggest deflationary drivers of modern times.

It is without doubt that the present environment is inflationary – unanimity on this point remains. However, the focal point behind enhanced inflationary pressures remains its longevity. Will inflationary catalysts such as travel, used cars, entertainment be the foundation of a greater widespread pattern? Or will aggregate demand eventually reject a spike in prices generated by a global return to work and post-Covid19 economic rebound?

Grasping these themes and building an outlook is vital in determining whether an investment in an inflation linked security with a volatility kicker fits well within your current portfolio. Let us find out more.

Product Synopsis

As per Krane Shares prospectus, the Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) is a fixed income ETF that aims to hedge out interest rates changes, whether arising from falling near-term interest rates or rising long-term ones. Equally important is the fund’s ability to capitalize on stretches of market stress when fixed income volatility increases while providing – at least to some degree – enhanced inflation protected income.

The fund is actively managed and aims to meet investment objectives by mainly investing in a blend of US Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) and long options linked to the shape of the US interest rate curve. In this instance, derivatives are the tool of choice to benefit from increases in yield curve volatility.

Krane Shares’ fund strategy is engineered to hedge against inflation risk while profit from positive returns from the fund’s basket of long options during periods of yield curve steepening or heightened interest rate volatility. Note that long options, either calls or puts, tend to increase in value as implied volatility moves upwards.

Year-to-date total returns (IVOL)

Price action for the fund, which has more defensive traits, has been relatively non-descript year-to-date. During this period, the ETF has returned -0.24%. Yet compared to another more defensive, fixed-income focused exchange traded fund (TLT), we can observe that (IVOL) has managed to hold its ground.

Granted, the purists will be shouting at their screens highlighting the differences between an inflation-linked volatility play and a basket of long-dated government bonds, but the defensive aspects of both remain somewhat intact.

Year-to-date total returns (IVOL) v (TLT)

The ETF, which is comprised almost entirely of Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) and a basket of dynamically managed fixed income options, provides low correlations to common asset classes hence its defensive traits.

Accordingly, this may provide improved portfolio diversification or a hedge against potential downside during meaningful equity market draw downs. Nonetheless, it is worth underlining the dynamic nature of correlations and their ability to evolve over time.

Correlation with other asset classes (IVOL)

Product Structure

Krane Shares Trust – Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (IVOL) is broadly comprised of US Treasuries (85%) and a basket of dynamically managed fixed income options. Given the fund is actively managed by Quadratic Capital, fund structure – particularly the basket of long options – remains extremely fluid.

Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, the mainstay in the package, are long-duration securities which provide defensive characteristics should the long end of the curve move to the upside.

Notwithstanding, it is important to emphasize that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is the prime driver behind changes to TIPS. Given that CPI is solely one economic indicator which may not comprehensively capture inflation, this may lead to an imperfect hedge against inflationary pressures.

Top Holdings - Krane Shares Trust – Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (IVOL)

The heavy fixed income component of the ETF allows investors a way to own inflation expectations, given the sensitivity of bond prices to changes in interest rates.

The other component of the package – the basket of long options – provides exposure to the OTC rates markets. The ETF’s basket of derivatives provides exposure to changes in the yield curve via swaptions on the 2-year/ 10-year US treasury spread.

Changes in this spread are predominantly the result of changes in inflation expectations. The basket of long-only options provides a risk-defined strategy, signifying that maximum downside is known in advance and limited to the cost of the option.

Through this basket of derivatives, IVOL is long OTC fixed income volatility, providing benefits from sharp market stress. This component of the ETF is designed largely as a volatility hedge, as long option prices, either puts or calls, increase in value as volatility rises.

Comparative Analysis – (IVOL) v (SCHP) v (SPIP)

Source: Spreadsheet developed by author with inputs from ETF.com, ETFdb.com & Koyfin

Krane Shares Trust – Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (IVOL) remains rather exotic when compared to its closest peers (SCHP) and (SPIP). Both the Schwab and State Street Global Advisors remain TIPS purists whereas (IVOL) provides actively managed long options aimed at capitalizing on swings in volatility.

The active management component in IVOL shows up notably in its fee structure with the fund charging investors 99 basis points for the luxury of having that added volatility linked product characteristic. The other two funds are arguably more passive in their holdings of TIPS.

IVOL is also a newcomer on the rates-based volatility plays, having solely been on the market for the past couple of years. During this period, the fund has managed to garner investor interest nonetheless as spikes in volatility possibly presented a catalyst for bringing the ETF to market.

Year-to-date returns appear to have been adversely impacted by the cost of holding and rolling long options, with time decay possibly dragging on fund returns. The competing products do not have this issue, given their more purist approach to inflation-linked investments.

Key Takeaways

IVOL is an inflation-linked ETF comprised mainly of US sovereign fixed income, which it marries with an actively managed derivative component to provide upside in times of heightened volatility.

It shows its true value in progressive inflationary environments while supplying a volatility-linked kicker should future rate hikes spark market fear and therefore intensified volatility.

But year-to-date, returns have been rather ordinary – given the suppressed interest rate environment. Granted, inflationary pressures do appear to be coming to the fore but not sustainably enough to drive the Federal Reserve to backtrack on policy and tighten money supply.

The exotic aspect of the package – the actively managed basket of long options – is ideal for periods of increased volatility. On the flip side, however, this comes at a cost with derivatives management not only implying administration costs but also time decay on the long side. This may act as a drag on returns.

CPI is the prime driver behind changes to TIPS – yet provides only a partial snapshot of inflationary pressures.

Despite so-so returns this year, the concept behind IVOL remains somewhat enticing. Premised on the idea that increases in interest rates may propel market volatility to the upside, the package aims to kill two birds with one stone by engineering both inflationary and volatility-linked aspects into the fund.

Right now, difficult to fully appraise its worth – suffice to say that the product's active management, specifically focused on juggling a basket of long options, remains onerous in times of muted volatility. The product is most likely to shine however should we see spikes in volatility to the upside.