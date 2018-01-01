Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

Since my last investment update on The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) some two years ago, Chemours has performed as I've expected in my original thesis and was fortuitously helped by a pandemic that boosted TiO2 demand.

While many analysts are just now aware and touting the strength of Chemours' business, few have discussed whether the company can continue to thrive in this increasingly climate-conscious / ESG-conscious world.

As a broader-based "Part II" to my previous deep dive into Chemours' sustainability issues, I posit that Chemours' has a good handle on its ESG problems in the near- to medium-term, but we should continue to keep a close watch as events evolve.

Our analysis for Chemours has been and will continue to be an interesting one - considering the litigious history over environmental and health concerns of its chemical products since inception.

An ESG Lens on Chemours

To start off, I reference SASB standards as a guide to identify the potential ESG issues for a diversified chemicals business like Chemours.

Out of the 10 issues SASB has highlighted, I highlight (in red) 7 of the most relevant issues specifically affecting Chemours' operations. While issues like "Employee Health & Safety" or "Lifecycle Management" are definitely important, I am satisfied with Chemours' handling and disclosures of these items, and would instead choose to focus on the more material (and more uncertain) issues relating to the environment and human rights (human health).

More than anything else, I believe this category of issues is one that potential and current investors have been struggling to grapple with. I argue that Chemours continues to present itself as an attractive investment as investors flock to peers with lesser uncertainty like Tronox.

A Quick Look At Environmental Metrics

Chemical companies are thought to be energy-intensive and highly carbon-emitting due to their manufacturing process. In 2018, Chemours launched its "10 Corporate Responsibility Commitment Goals" to demonstrate their efforts to become more sustainable by 2030.

For this exercise, we focus on Chemours' environmental metrics and how they line up with the goals:

Looking at carbon emissions (Scope 1 and 2), we see that Chemours' own direct and indirect emissions from their operations have been steadily decreasing since inception. Using a linear extrapolation, we estimate that Chemours will be able to hit its absolute emission target by 2026 - far sooner than the 2030 commitment goal. More notably, Chemours is targeting to become carbon neutral by 2050.

It is important note that this does not include Scope 3 emissions - which form about 95% of Chemours' total GHG emissions. On this front, total GHG intensity has not improved but we take comfort that Scope 3 emissions are also declining albeit at a slower rate. This may be attributed to the fact that Chemours has increasingly relied on supplier sustainability assessments before procurement and has worked with its suppliers to set ESG-related targets and improve their ESG performance.

Moving onto the Fluorinated Organic Compound (FOC) Process Emissions, Chemours has set an aggressive target to reduce such air and water emissions by 99% or more by 2030. These are the "toxic chemical" byproducts (namely GenX) mired in much controversy from Chemours' manufacturing process of its Advanced Performance Materials like Teflon.

We see that FOC emissions have come down strongly in 2020 by almost half - most likely due to agreements with the NCDEQ to stop all PFAS discharge into the Cape Fear River.

[Sidenote: I did a deep dive on Chemours' complicated web of PFAS issues over on this post]

At this rate, extrapolating the data seems to suggest Chemours can achieve its 99% reduction goal by 2022 or 2023.

Last but not least, waste sent to landfills are another metric of interest as PFAS can be released into the environment through the waste treatment process. Here, Chemours has much room for improvement as waste-to-landfill volume intensity has been rising steadily.

Some of the potential risks here: Waste management businesses (like WM and RSG) may incur cleanup costs imposed by regulatory agencies (like the NC DEQ), and in turn, sue manufacturers like Chemours that have dumped PFAS-contaminated waste at their sites.

Overall, it seems like Chemours has been proactive with its sustainability targets and progressing well toward these goals.

The company has been developing sustainable products such as its Opteon line of refrigerants promising low Global Warming Potentials (GWPs), high performance coatings like Teflon Ecolite and TiPure, and most recently, the Nafion line of polymers which it claims is a critical component in supporting the green hydrogen economy.

Last year, the company announced their EVOLVE 2030 methodology - an award-winning decision-making framework to help management quantify their support toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

A Quick Look At Leadership & Governance

While Chemours seem to be doing fine on the environmental front, one minor concern I have on the governance front is with the recent handover of Chairmanship to the former Chemours CEO Mark Vergnano.

While I had full confidence of Mr. Vergnano as Chemours' CEO (having proven his capability in spearheading the company's growth since spinoff), I worry that this move to Chairman may impede Board independence and create insularity of feedback within higher management given his close working relationship with his former COO (now CEO) Mark Newman.

Of course, one might also argue the same with Mr. Vergnano and former Chairman Richard Brown, who was in name an independent Chairman but had previously served on DuPont's board before the spinoff. That said, this worry is still noteworthy.

Lobbying Practices

Lobbying practices are also another area of concern for us to evaluate if Chemours only had a business that's growing because of lax EPA policies. Comparing Chemours' contributions to its chemical peers, we find that Chemours contributions have historically been keeping within the 1SD range. However, contributions 2019 onwards have been above the 1SD mark and it seems likely that 2021 will show similarly high amounts.

According to OpenSecrets, Chemours mainly lobbies the EPA and on legislation regarding PFAS and GHG emission standards for refrigerants. It is worth noting that Biden administration has appointed Michael McCabe, the former lead defense for DuPont, on the EPA transition team. This is not a definitive "free pass" to DuPont and Chemours, of course, but it does seem to suggest a slightly lowered regulatory risk for the chemical companies. Again, this is just my opinion on the matter.

Gearing Up For A Sustainable Future

Despite the controversies surrounding its chemicals, I stated in my ESG deep dive post that Chemours' responses and commitments to the remediation, restoration, and future prevention of the environmental and health issues were adequate (with some caveats).

Looking at the environmental data has showed us concretely that the efforts taken have been generally effective so far. On the governance front, there may be some minor uncertainties - but nothing to make me feel terribly uncomfortable at this point in time. Moreover, we know that Chemours is in good hands with previous COO Mark Newman now taking the helm.

Strategically, I think Chemours has laid out a well thought out sustainability roadmap with well-defined targets and quantifiable action steps. This gives me confidence that Chemours is continually building resiliency to the aforementioned material ESG risks. Nevertheless, investors should continue to monitor key developments and adjust their views if needed.