jganser/E+ via Getty Images

Bill Gross, the "bond king," is attracting more attention these days referring to bonds as "trash" and arguing that if one buys U.S. government debt, one is almost assured of losing money.

To. Mr. Gross, the Federal Reserve must start reducing the amount of securities it is adding to its portfolio every month.

This past year the monetary authorities bought 60 percent of the "net issuance" of the federal government debt. If the Fed "backs off" from its current level of purchases, the question becomes, how much will the private markets be able to absorb in 2022 and beyond.

Mr. Gross says that the 10-year U.S. Government note must yield at least 2.00 percent in the near future.

Given that the 10-year U.S. Government note is now yielding around 1.35 percent, some substantial losses are in store for bondholders.

Inflationary Expectations

Note that the inflationary expectations now built into the yield of the 10-year rate, the "breakeven yield," is 2.35 percent.

Mr. Gross talks about the 10-year yield being around 1.75 percent at the end of March 2021. It is interesting to note the inflationary expectations built into this yield was in the 2.35 percent to 2.40 percent range.

That is, with all the Federal Reserve talk over the past six months or so about raising its target for inflation to above 2.00 percent and allowing it to stay there for an extended time, the inflationary expectations built into the U.S. Treasury bond yield has shown little or no change.

And actual reported inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, had two months of very inflated numbers.

Something else much be going on in the bond market other than just a change in inflationary expectations

The Move In "TIPS"

The drop in the yield on TIPS during this time period paralleled the drop that took place in the nominal yield.

On March 31, 2021, the yield on the 10-year TIPs was around - 0.635 percent.

Friday, at the market close, the yield on the 10-year TIPs was around - 1.025 percent, a drop of just about 40 basis points. And, this was basically the whole drop in the nominal yield on the 10-year note.

One could argue that even though inflationary expectations did not change during this period, investors believed that inflation was going to be a problem and so they bought inflation protected securities. Hence, their prices rose.

Note, that the concerns about inflation increases were not happening just in the United States, but if one looks across the developed world, Germany, Japan, France, the U.K., and Switzerland. the yields were also falling. So, it looks as if this rise in prices was happening elsewhere as well.

One possible reason for this happening is that global investors believed that inflation was starting to show its head in a lot of countries and they needed to adjust their portfolios to handle this change.

For example, the European Central Bank was showing signs that it needed to pull bank market support as the inflation rate in Europe came out to be the highest rate seen in over a decade.

Other countries expressed concerns as well. Inflation seemed to be a growing concern, so investors purchased more inflation protected securities.

But, What About Bill Gross's Concerns?

Mr. Gross believes that with inflation coming in above 2.0 percent and with the economic growth still doing well, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has to come up to 2.00 percent or more.

If inflationary expectations remaining at 2.35 percent, this would mean that the yield on the 10-year TIPs would move up to - 0.35 percent. Bond prices would fall, under this scenario, causing the bond yields to rise and reflect changes in the economic future.

But, this is where the "trash" concern shows up in the picture Mr. Gross is presenting.

Mr. Gross believes that there is no place else for bond prices to go these days. And, this is because Federal Reserve is going to have to reduce its support of lower bond prices. Bond prices must rise in the scenario that Mr. Gross is drawing, and that includes the prices of the U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected securities.

Bond yields are going to have to rise. Thus, there is very little to be gained by investing in longer-term government bonds these days. Thus, to Mr. Gross, if a security is not worth investing in, it must be "trash."