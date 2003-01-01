Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Coca Cola (NYSE:KO) is one of the great Dividend Kings that has grown its dividend payment for 59 years. Furthermore, KO boasts a wide moat business model thanks to owning one of the most valuable brands in the world and a strong global supply chain. The company is a staple in many retirees' portfolios and has richly rewarded long-term investors by massively outperforming the stock market (SPY) over the long term:

Data by YCharts

This massive outperformance is largely the result of KO carefully cultivating its brand into the world's 6th most valuable brand in 2020 while also leveraging its significant economies of scale that come from being one of the world's largest beverage companies. Consequently, it should be unsurprising that KO now enjoys highly competitive - if not dominant - positions in many different beverage categories.

source: Company Investor Presentation

That said, we are steering clear of KO for three reasons.

#1. Headwinds To Sweet Drinks

Consumer preferences are changing and sweet drinks - in particular fruit juice and soft drinks - are no longer as popular as they once were.

According to one study, there has been a significant drop in sweet drink consumption since 2003. For example, the percentage of children who drank at least 500 calories' worth per day plunged from 11% to 3% and the percentage of adults fell from 13% to 9%.

The same can be said for fruit juice. Between 2015 and 2020, overall juice sales fell 3% and the all-time high in U.S. juice consumption was back in 2003 and consumption levels have fallen by roughly a third since then. As a result, PepsiCo (PEP) and KO have been selling juice brands, though KO still owns its Minute Maid and Simply brands.

#2. Weak Recent Performance

While we are aware of the popular investment disclaimer that past performance is not indicative of future results, the underlying factors behind KO's recent underperformance is concerning.

Data by YCharts

First and foremost, over the past decade the normalized earnings per share have gone virtually nowhere:

Data by YCharts

As a result, the dividend payout ratio has soared to roughly on par with the normalized earnings per share and the dividend growth has slowed to a low single-digits rate in recent years. Combining the slowing growth with the headwinds to sweet drinks, KO's growth outlook is quite weak.

#3. Unattractive Valuation

Despite its weak growth outlook, KO's valuation remains fairly elevated. Its EV/EBITDA is near all-time highs and is far above its 10-year average:

On the positive side, the price to free cash flow is in-line with its 10-year average:

Meanwhile, the dividend yield also looks to be pretty average relative to its recent history:

Data by YCharts

While the stock does not look tremendously overvalued based on the free cash flow and dividend yield metrics, the EV/EBITDA multiple shows just how much the company is increasingly relying on leverage instead of improving fundamentals to boost cash flows.

Investor Takeaway

KO's dividend growth track record is phenomenal and its world-class brand, supply chain, and economies of scale give it a wide moat and strong returns on equity.

Additionally, KO's recent quarterly performance signaled a strong recovery from last year's COVID-19 hampered quarter (organic revenue up 37% year-over-year and higher than 2019 sales). In fact, the company took share in at-home and away-from-home channels in its most recent quarter.

Furthermore, KO is trying to grow into the alcohol and coffee sectors as well, which should help some, though we do not see them having nearly as strong of brand power in those already highly competitive markets.

Overall, we ultimately do not see enough in terms of current fundamentals or valuation to make us want to buy here. While KO definitely looks like a solid dividend stock which offers a near 3% yield and should continue to grow at 2%-3% annually for the foreseeable future, it is highly unlikely that KO will generate annualized returns approaching 10% over any significant period of time.

The company's earnings growth has slowed considerably to the point where it has basically stagnated over the past decade and management is employing ever more debt in an attempt to juice returns. Thus far, it has not hurt the company's stellar credit rating, but eventually the company will reach its limit and be unable to continue taking on debt without facing a credit downgrade. Even more, this concerns us because it is a sign that management is using financial engineering to try to prop up the stock as a mask for weakening fundamental strength.

Conservative dividend growth investors who are looking for a company that offers bond-like safety with some income growth potential could certainly do worse in today's market, but for anyone looking for market-beating total return potential and/or significant dividend growth, KO is not a good option here.

Instead, for those who still want exposure to the KO brand we prefer investing in Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) - KO's largest bottler and distributor - as it is showing strong numbers in recovery from COVID-19 headwinds and offers significantly greater income yield and upside potential. It has a BBB+ credit rating indicating significant balance sheet strength and is trading at a massive discount relative to its long-term EV/EBITDA:

You can read more of our thoughts on KOF here: Coca-Cola FEMSA: An Underrated Dividend Machine.