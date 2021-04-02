franckreporter/E+ via Getty Images

As we approach Labor Day 2021, it might be an appropriate time for me to update my opinion for Idorsia (OTCPK:IDRSF), since it has been 4 months since my last article. Writing about Labor Day and the events in the interim since June, it has been a labor of love to experience the decline in the share price. So let me state right up front, the underlying merits that I have identified for ownership in Idorsia’s stock has not changed. Idorsia continues to offer a compelling story for investors who invest with a long-term horizon—if the investing factors first identified remain in place. In the case for Idorsia they have remained in place, and we are only four months away from the Q1, 2022, when we can expect major events happening with the FDA.

First let us look at the stock price over the last few months. The 52-week range has been $33.25 to $22.68, with the lowest price being August 22nd, 2021. The top price happening on January 17, 2021. As pointed out, even though the share price hasn’t shown any love for those holding the stock, investors should understand the underlying merits that I consider as being the fundamental criteria for investing in any biotech stocks. Especially the fact that Idorsia’s existence has only be a couple of years, with it being a known fact that 2022 will be the first year they should have their first fully controlled drug approved by the FDA.

Back Story for the Creation of Idorsia:

On January 26th, 2017, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced a $280.00 per share takeover of Actelion, a Switzerland based biotech company. Idorsia is the biotech that emerged from this lucrative deal for J&J and hopefully for Idorsia’s shareholders.

As part of the transaction, immediately prior to the completion of the acquisition, Actelion will spin out its drug discovery operations and early-stage clinical development assets into a newly created Swiss biopharmaceutical company (“R&D NewCo”). The shares of R&D NewCo, which will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX), will be distributed to Actelion’s shareholders as a stock dividend upon closing of the tender. Johnson & Johnson will initially hold 16% of the shares of R&D NewCo and have rights to an additional 16% of R&D NewCo equity through a convertible note. The arrangements will result in R&D NewCo launching with cash of CHF 1 billion to be made available at the closing of the transactions. Johnson & Johnson will also receive an option on ACT-132577, a product within R&D NewCo being developed for resistant hypertension currently in phase 2 clinical development. Together, these arrangements with R&D NewCo will provide Johnson & Johnson with additional sources of innovation and value. R&D NewCo will be led by Actelion’s current scientific team with Jean-Paul Clozel, MD, Chief Executive Officer and founding member of Actelion, as Chief Executive Officer. Jean Pierre Garnier, Chairman of the Board of Actelion, will be Chairman of the Board of R&D NewCo.

The pedigree behind the creation of Idorsia is unique in the annals of biotech companies—a major drug company pays $280.00 a share for a successful Swiss biotech and then turns around and funds the creation of new biotech placing the principals from the original company in charge of developing a whole new biotech. A key factor in the startup was the fact they had an extensive pipeline of drugs with some in advanced phase testing. We are now on the cusp of seeing the fruits of their next stage of development and hopeful evolution into a top tier drug company.

YTD for Idorsia as of 9/01/2021:

Daridorexant for the treatment of insomnia is currently under review with US FDA, EMA, and Swissmedic. As compared to other drug companies competing in the massive insomnia market, Idorsia is current under review for final approval of their drug in the worldwide markets. Not just the US market.

Idorsia has formed a partnership with Syneos (SYNH) where they have expertise in helping a drug company launch a new product into the marketplace. As I’ve stated for some time, this was a wise decision by Idorsia. With the magnitude of the launch being world-wide, having an applicable marketing plan in place for addressing each market for their unique needs and requirement, is a smart strategy. This market is very competitive so starting off prepared with a doable and effective marketing plans is needed.

Part of their prelaunch marketing has been working all out by staying in front and being interactive with the key medical professionals by sharing their unique story and benefits of daridorexant. This is a major plus! Idorsia has compiled nine (9) scientific papers outlining the merits of their drug. There should be no excuse for the medical community not knowing the merits of daridorexant when the product is launched in early 2022, after the FDA approval.

The former company developed ponesimod to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. This drug was transferred to J&J’s biotech division, Janssen. The drug is now approved by the US FDA and the European Commission for drug approvals. The recent 2nd-Q was the first full quarter the drug has been on the market. As we are now in the third quarter of 2021, we should (hopefully) start seeing meaningful revenues applied to Idorsia’s net bottom-line, as they will receives 8% of the net revenue generated by this drug. Janssen has a lot of expertise in this market for MS drugs.

In March 2021, Idorsia’s Japan operating unit submitted clazosentan for approval by the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency. This drug is fully controlled by Idorsia and is designed to treat cerebral vasospasm post aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (brain bleeding) associated with strokes. The prevalence of this medical event is higher in Japan and other Asian nations than other regions of the world. With the March 2021 filing, we could see the Japanese approval decision coming in the early part of 2022. Idorsia has global Phase 3 clinical trials underway with clazosentan. This represents a critical world-wide market need. Results from this Phase III trial is expected in the latter part of 2022.

In June, Idorsia started the critical Phase III clinical trials for selatogrel, their Epi-Pen prototype for treating acute myocardial infractions - AMI. Currently the only drug available for this type of medical episode is aspirin. Annually about 1.5 million US citizens suffer this life-threatening emergency. On a world-wide basis the number are a staggering 126 million individuals who are subject to these medical events. What Idorsia hopes to find in their massive Phase III clinicals is the auto-injectable capability of selatogrel will provide the critical time that one suffering a MI event can be transported to a hospital for the full medical attention that is needed.

Idorsia also has a Phase II proof-of-concept trial ongoing with ACT-539313, designed to address the binge eating disorder-BED, suffered by many individuals. At this stage of development, I think it is early for giving any meaningful credence as what is the potential for the drug. Takeda (TAK) has a drug, Vyvanse, that is approved for the condition. It appears the Takeda drug has a different mechanism for how it works in the patient’s body. However, when I read data that indicates Vyvanse speeds up one’s heart rate, breathing rate and elevates their blood pressure, that isn’t exactly what the profile for such patients indicates they need if they are already obese. It appears that Vyvanse was initial approved by the FDA for treating ADHD patients. The Idorsia drug is using a selective orexin receptor approach, the same as in the development of daridorexant. Assuming the clinical trials prove the benefits of the drug, and they can eliminate some of the AEs seen with the Takeda drug, this would be a nice market to compete with a new drug.

At the end of the 2nd-Q, Idorsia had in cash, short and long-term deposits 927 CHF.

On July 28, 2021, Idorsia announced they had successfully placed CHF600 million in senior unsecured convertible bonds, due in 2028. With this placement and the status of their liquidity at the end of the 2nd-Q, they have the needed cash for supporting product launches in several key markets(assuming regulatory approval). Plus, they will be able to fund the robust pipeline and active laboratory work in identifying future drug candidates.

Often overlooked in announcements concerning private placements, or for that matter any fund-raising event, what do the majority shareholders do with their own money? The reason they are overlooked, normally there is nothing to announce. But in the case of Jean-Paul and Martine Clozel, they ‘put their money where their mouth is’. The Clozels purchased 29.0% of the recent bond placement, thus maintaining their approximate 30% ownership in Idorsia’s equities. The Clozels have a lot of skin in this game related to Idorsia being successful.

Major Events Expected by the End of 2021:

Event #1 - Much has happened for Idorsia throughout 2021. With four months left in the year, we can expect more critical events before we get to the all-important response from the FDA in what is hoped the Q1, 2022. The first such event is the highly anticipated results from the MODIFY Phase III study of lucerastat. This is Idorsia’s oral substrate reduction therapy in patients with Fabry disease irrespective of mutation type. The 118 patient patients sought for this study was met in February of this year. Idorsia is now waiting for the results of this trial where they have stated it will be available in the Q4, 2021.

The following are the key points I made about lucerastat in my February 15th, 2021, SA update article:

Lucerastat is an oral drug, designed to address those suffering from Fabry disease. Trial data has shown that lucerastat is distributed throughout the body - and this is a critical criterion for benefiting those affected with this disease. It can penetrate the tissue and it can particularly penetrate the CNS, central nervous system and prevent the buildup of lipids. With Fabry, there is an accumulation of the involved lipid in the heart, kidney, gastrointestinal system and within the nerves producing neuropathic pain. This is a link that outlines this disease and the early data for how lucerastat has performed in the development stage. This report is highly technical but the obvious need for creating new treatments and how lucerastat might fill this need can be discerned very easily.

The key endpoint relates to evaluating neuropathic pain. Keep in mind, they have no confirmed data for this ongoing trial, however, if what the CEO clearly stated in a recent conference call for the 2020 results, one can see there is great hope the Phase III numbers produced excellent results. The following is the CEO's comments on 2/4/2021 in response to a question about lucerastat:

So, I think that, first, for lucerastat, we have finished the recruitment, we didn't change the number. In fact, because we had discussion with the FDA during the year to slightly modify the endpoint. And in fact, to really be able to get a more precise evaluation of the pain, especially with time. So we got an agreement with the FDA. And this would have allowed to, in fact, decrease the number of patients needed in lucerastat study. But we have been able in the last coming months to recruit a very big number. In fact, I think we are going to have more patients than what we anticipated. And therefore, we really have tried to optimize our chances, and we will have with the pain for the pain PRO. We have more patients than what we had anticipated. And now you ask me, of course, we don't know. We have never shown an effect on pain. What tells us, what is giving us some optimism. And of course, it's a blinded study. The fact is that I think nearly 100% of the patients who have been offered to go into the open-label study have decided to go into the open-label study, which shows that at least the patients like the drug, at least. But also, what has also given us some, I think, some help was some anecdote from first Phase II and some patients who seem to have benefited. But of course, it is just anecdote. So really, for lucerastat, I think we need to wait until the last moment to really know if this drug works on pain."

Without the trial data being analyzed for efficacy and safety it means nothing for how well the drug will perform in the market. But I like the fact there seems to be major acceptance by those using the drug in the current stage of development. Experiencing pain is a well-defined and observable medical condition where those undergoing it, will seek anything that gives them relief. Trust me! I’ve suffered kidney stones on several occasions.

Previously it was thought those suffering from Fabry disease was about 1 per 50,000 men. With better worldwide testing methods that number is now thought to be 1 per 7,000 men. Obviously, there is a growing need for new treatment options. Now we must only wait a few weeks to see the data—let’s hope for the best!

Event #2 - Cenerimod is Idorsia’s drug candidate addressing the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus --SLE. The reported prevalence of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) in the United States is 20 to 150 cases per 100,000. In one meta-analysis, the prevalence was 73 out of 100,000. In women, prevalence rates vary from 164 (White individuals) to 406 (African American individuals) per 100,000. Due to improved detection of mild disease, the incidence nearly tripled in the last 40 years of the 20th century. Estimated incidence rates are 1 to 25 per 100,000 in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Geography and race affect the prevalence of SLE and the frequency and severity of clinical and laboratory manifestations:

The disease appears to be more common in urban than rural areas.

In the United States, the prevalence of SLE is higher among Asian, African American, African Caribbean, and Hispanic American individuals compared with White individuals. In European countries, the prevalence of SLE is also higher among individuals from Asia and Africa. By comparison, SLE occurs infrequently in Africa.

Photosensitivity and discoid skin lesions may be more frequent clinical manifestations in patients with Northern European ancestry than those with Southern European ancestry; the former group is, however, less likely to have anticardiolipin and anti-double-stranded DNA (anti-dsDNA) antibodies.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has an FDA approved drug (Benlysta) for treating this disease. Also, AstraZeneca (AZN) has an FDA approved drug (Saphnelo). Each of these drugs are dosed with infusions that are normally done in a hospital setting. Cenerimod was designed for oral dosing. Based on the worldwide need for this type of drug, being orally dosed and with comparable efficacy and safety this could give Idorsia an advantage—assuming the FDA approves the drug.

The Phase II proof of concept clinical trial was fully enrolled, earlier in 2021. Idorsia has stated the results will be forthcoming in the fourth quarter of this year. Positive results will give Idorsia one more drug that is in Phase III testing and closer to being FDA approved. There are issues related to treating lupus conditions due to the involvement of the immune system. Any drug treatment must thread an exceptionally fine line so as not to exacerbate how our immune system works. Cenerimod is early in the development and validating stage, any positive results in the proof-of-concept study that is pending data—this will add to Idorsia continuing success for identifying and developing new medications. At some point, this success will be rewarded by Wall Street and other foreign stock exchanges making a market in Idorsia’s shares. We can hope!

Concluding Remarks:

Labor Day is here! Football season is upon us! Fall is fast approaching. For those of us invested in Idorsia’s stock, many of us bought the stock on the future potential that Idorsia’s management team can once again find the Golden Egg in the basket of successful biotech drug discovery opportunities. The extenuating circumstances of the past two years have been dramatic on a worldwide basis. As it relates to biotech investors, the Dow Jones Industrial Index (DJIA) and NASDAQ Index have hit all-time highs in recent months. However, the S&P Biotech Select Industry Index (SPSIBI), on a YTD basis, is showing a loss for their index. Obviously, Idorsia has not been immune to this sentiment shown for biotechs—unless you have been one lucky enough to have a valid Covid-19 vaccine company in your portfolio.

Within the recent two weeks, Idorsia has nicely bounced off their 52-week low price, on increased volume. The volume on the Swiss Exchange (IDIA.SW) has increased nicely with this movement upward being shown. A week or two weeks is not a meaningful trend, but meaningful trends can start with two weeks of data—let us hope it continues. There are 14 major brokerage firms that follow Idorsia and have an opinion. Currently the consensus price for these fourteen analysts is a share price of CHF27.96. If this happens, soon, this would be a 22% increase from the current CHF pricing. If one translates the CHF27.96 into US dollars it would be $30.52 per share. Considering I have taken advantage of the recent decline where I added small lots of shares to my already sizeable holding, I would be ecstatic to see Idorsia trading north of $30.00 a share.

Finally let me share that Idorsia is appearing at the Goldman Sachs Biopharma Symposium that starts September 9th, 2021. In coming months, they have a busy schedule for such conferences where they will be telling their story.

Good luck to all of us with our current and future stock investment decisions! The clock is ticking down to the FDA’s decision for daridorexant!