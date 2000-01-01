peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Whenever I look at an ETF that tracks a broad index, I first look at the macroeconomic backdrop which is followed by an analysis of the charts./

All graphs edged in blue are from the St. Louis Federal Reserve's FRED system.

All stock charts are from the StockCharts.com website.

Investment thesis: the DIA is rallying, so hold your current position. If the ETF moves above 357.5, add to it. Please see the last chart in this article for an explanation of the 357.5 price level

For this post, I'll be looking at the four primary coincidental economic indicators (employment, retail sales, industrial production, and income) which I'll then sum up by looking at the GDP data.

The latest employment report was disappointing:

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 235,000 in August, and the unemployment rate declined by 0.2 percentage point to 5.2 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. So far this year, monthly job growth has averaged 586,000. In August, notable job gains occurred in professional and business services, transportation and warehousing, private education, manufacturing, and other services. Employment in retail trade declined over the month.

However, this was only one month of data. Furthermore, this report was an outlier from recent reports:

The above chart shows the monthly change in total establishment jobs. Most of the readings are over 400,000 The preceding two months were around the 1,000,000 level.

The latest retail sales report contained a decline:

Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for July 2021, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $617.7 billion, a decrease of 1.1 percent (±0.5 percent) from the previous month, but 15.8 percent (±0.7 percent) above July 2020. Total sales for the May 2021 through July 2021 period were up 20.6 percent (±0.5 percent) from the same period a year ago. The May 2021 to June 2021 percent change was revised from up 0.6 percent (±0.5 percent) to up0.7percent (±0.2 percent).

However, the overall trend is still very positive.

Thanks to federal stimulus, retail sales quickly rebounded and advanced through previous levels. It has declined in the last few reports but that is from a high level, which means the drop is simply cooling off from a period of intense activity.

Industrial production continues to increase:

Industrial production increased 0.9 percent in July after moving up 0.2 percent in June. In July, manufacturing output rose 1.4 percent. About half of the gain in factory output is attributable to a jump of 11.2 percent for motor vehicles and parts, as a number of vehicle manufacturers trimmed or canceled their typical July shutdowns. Despite the large increase last month, vehicle assemblies continued to be constrained by a persistent shortage of semiconductors; the production of motor vehicles and parts in July was about 3-1/2 percent below its recent peak in January 2021. The output of utilities decreased 2.1 percent in July, while the index for mining rose 1.2 percent.

This data series continues to improve:

The current level is the same as in early 2018.

Finally for analysis there is personal income less transfer payments:

Remember that this data expressly excludes federal spending. Income quickly rebounded from lows caused by the pandemic.

Let's sum this data by looking at GDP:

The last report contained an annual increase of 6.55%, which is a pretty solid rate of growth.

Economic conclusion: overall, the macroeconomy is in good shape. As of now, the employment report is an outlier from previously strong reports. All the other data is positive, which is represented in the latest GDP report.

Whenever I look at an ETF that tracks a macro-index, I first compare its performance to that of its peers, which in this case would be the following ETFs: IWC, IWM, IJH, SPY, QQQ, and OEF.

Week Month 3-Months 6-Months 1-Year DIA's Relative Performance 6th 7th 4th 4th 7th

Overall, the DIA has been unimpressive relative to its peers. But remember that with the exception of the most recent week (when the ETF was off fractionally) all of its performances were positive; other indexes were simply stronger.

Two charts are relevant for this analysis:

DIA Weekly

The weekly chart shows that the DIA has been in a rally since March of 2020. The pace of the rally slowed last summer. But the uptrend is undeniable.

DIA 6-Month

During the last three months, the DIA has formed a rising wedge. Prices have recently clustered above that formation but have been unable to move higher. There is a red line at the 375.5 level, which is about a point and a half above recent price activity. Wait for an advance through this level as it will signal that there is adequate upward momentum for the rally to continue.

Maintain your current position and add to it if prices cross above the 357.5 area.