  • 3D printing company Shapeways CEO Greg Kress on the future of manufacturing. Its upcoming SPAC deal with Galileo Acquisition.
  • Accelerating materials and technologies. Differentiation in an emerging market.
  • Creating a digital inventory. Diverse customer base. Flexibility in supply chain.

3D printing company Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) considers itself a software company that manufactures products. CEO Greg Kress shares what he learned from his time at GE, the upcoming SPAC deal with Galileo Acquisition (GLEO) (GLEO.U) and why it's at the forefront of digital transformation from a manufacturing standpoint. Reinventing what is still an antiquated process. Cathie Wood's ARKQ taking an immediate stake in Shapeways. Giving engineers more flexibility in manufacturing. Accelerating materials and technologies. Differentiation in an emerging market. SPAC fatigue.

