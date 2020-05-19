jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is the world's largest nonalcoholic beverage company, with sales in more than 200 countries and territories.

Beverages include sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water and sports drinks; juice, dairy and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. Coca-Cola has four of the world's top five nonalcoholic sparkling soft drink brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Fanta and Sprite. (From the 2020 10-K.)

KO has the world's largest nonalcoholic beverage distribution system, a global network of independent bottlers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers as well as the Company's consolidated bottling and distribution operations.

The first six months results from the Q2 2021 Earnings Release, in $ millions:

On May 8, 1886, Dr. John Pemberton served the world’s first Coca-Cola at Jacobs' Pharmacy in Atlanta, Ga. From that beginning, KO has evolved into a global beverage company.

At the Q2 earnings call on July 21, CEO James Quincey said, "Last summer we announced more exploration in the dynamic flavored alcoholic beverage category with the launch of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer. [It] is now in 17 markets worldwide and we have authorized Molson Coors (TAP) the right to produce and sell Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in the United States."

Strengths

The company says, "We have drinks and beverages for everybody and every occasion." Brands are its strength, led by varieties of brand Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola's global distribution system accounts for 1.9 billion of the approximately 62 billion daily servings of all beverages consumed worldwide. In rural Nicaragua in 2006, I saw a Coca-Cola tractor-trailer truck rumbling down a dirt road with a rifle-bearing guard standing on the rear bumper.

Coke has a dominant market share. In 2020, KO held 44.9% of the US carbonated soft drink [CSD], to PepsiCo's (PEP) 25.9% and Keurig Dr Pepper's (KDP) 21.1%.

Coca-Cola's "asset light" use of franchised bottlers helped the company achieve strong profit margin growth, from 17% in 2015 to 24% in 2019, even though sales were down 16%.

Weaknesses

Declining revenue: My only previous KO article, in 2017, noted KO's "sales declines in each of the past four years, from $48.0 billion in 2012 to $41.9 billion in 2016," for a negative 5-year rate of -3.3%. The downtrend continued, from $35.4 billion in 2017 to $31.9 billion in 2018. One exception was an increase in 2019 to $37.3 billion, followed by a decline in COVID year 2020 to $33.0 billion.

Weakening credit rating: After Coca-Cola lost its S&P AAA rating in 1986, the rating has ranged between A+ and AA+. Following the recession of 2007-2009, it rose to AA- in 2012, then to AA in 2014. A downward slide began in 2015 when KO was given a negative outlook by S&P, then downgraded to AA- in 2016, then to A+ in 2018. In 2020, the A+ rating was reaffirmed, but the outlook was downgraded from stable to negative.

Despite the global popularity of brand Coca-Cola, the company has had mixed success at diversification, including a difficult though profitable 7-year ownership of Columbia Pictures (1982-89), and some ill-fated beverages.

Opportunities

Coca-Cola's recent "optimization" (from 400 brands to 200) is an opportunity to resume growth as it reduces the number of less profitable brands and allocates resources to those with the most profit and/or most potential. This is similar to steps taken by Procter & Gamble (PG) and other companies.

In 2019, Coca-Cola reversed its long revenue downtrend, only to be torpedoed by COVID in 2020. But, Q2 2021 revenue topped Q2 2019, a hopeful indicator that the company has an opportunity to reverse its history of declining sales.

The $221.6 billion global carbonated soft drink market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028, driven by growing disposable income, customer preferences and population growth.

In its Q2 earnings call, CEO Quincey noted progress in hydration, sports, tea and coffee, including smartwater, Gold Peak tea, Dunkin and Costa Coffee, and Topo Chico sparkling mineral water, including Topo Chico Hard Seltzer.

Threats

Though Coca-Cola is expanding its healthier products, it remains heavily reliant on sugary drinks. Thus, the growing number of health-conscious consumers poses a threat, illustrated by soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo's suggestion that people drink water instead.

Though the 1980s "Cola Wars" have subsided, PepsiCo, Keurig Dr Pepper and many smaller companies provide competitive threats to KO.

Watch for any backlash about KO's entry into the alcoholic beverage business through its Topo Chico Hard Seltzer.

Also watch for developments around KO's appeal of the adverse 2015 US tax ruling that KO owes $3.3 billion for underpaying 2007-09 taxes. It could result in a potential tax liability of $12 billion.

Long-term Business Outlook

Popular sugary drinks are an environmental, social, governance [ESG] issue, so carbonated soft drink [CSD] makers face a secular resistance to drinks viewed as unhealthy. Paradoxically, there's growing global popularity for single-serve soft drinks. Successful companies will navigate this paradox. Scale matters, so successful companies will grow new and existing global brands into "blockbusters," will launch new entries into alcoholic beverages, and will tailor drink offerings for a variety of local and regional tastes.

F.A.S.T. Graphs

Coca-Cola's graph shows management's major challenge: to overcome a flattish history of earnings (total green shaded area). KO's graph shows strong growth in dividends (light green area), which indicates trouble unless earnings can equal or exceed the pace of dividend growth. F.A.S.T. Graphs projects stronger earnings growth in the years ahead. Coca-Cola's price (black line) reflects the market's optimism about its brand optimization strategy (with strong price gains in 2019). After the dramatic but brief COVID market downturn in early 2020, price has recovered to what is perhaps a resistance area (the top of the light green shaded area).

From F.A.S.T. Graphs

The Dividend

Coca-Cola has a S&P credit rating of A+ (with a negative outlook), and has increased its dividend for 59 consecutive years.

The current quarterly dividend is $0.42, annualized to $1.68. Based on the September 3 closing price of $56.73, the dividend yield is 2.96%.

The average high yield for the past five years was 3.82%, with the highest yield of 4.5% reached in 2020.

The current payout ratio is 89.8%, based on the trailing 12-months EPS of $1.87. The five-year average payout ratio has been 90.6% (excluding 2017).

The current Price/Earnings ratio is 30.3, based on TTM EPS of $1.87 and the September 3 closing price of $56.73. The average P/E for the past five years has been 27.5 (excluding 2017).

In the Q2 Earnings Call on July 27, CFO John Murphy said, "Our steady focus on cash generation continues to yield progress and our updated guidance for free cash flow of at least $9 billion implies a dividend payout ratio significantly improved from where we began the year and is edging closer to our targeted level of 75% (of free cash flow) over the long-term."

Personal Investment Thesis

I have no position in Coca-Cola, but it's on my watch list. I'm watching to see if the revenue growth turnaround continues. Specifically, will Q3 2021 revenue exceed Q3 2019 revenue? I'm watching for the result of the company's appeal of the negative 2015 IRS tax ruling. Specifically, will KO's liability reach $3 billion or $12 billion? If both of these answers are favorable, I will consider opening an initial position in KO at $48.25, which would represent a dividend yield of 3.48%. Here's how Coke would rank in the 8-factor rating system I use to monitor my 25-stock portfolio:

S&P Credit Rating: Coca-Cola's A+ rating gets 5 points on a scale ranging from 9 for AAA to 1 for BBB. Consecutive Years of Dividend Increases: KO's 59 years earn a 5.9 score, by dividing the years by 10. Portfolio scores range from 0.5 to 6.5. Current Dividend Yield: I multiply Coca-Cola's 2.96% yield by 100 for a score of 2.96. Scores range from 0.59 to 7.60. Payout Ratio: F.A.S.T. Graphs estimated adjusted EPS of $2.25 indicates a 74.67% payout ratio. Subtract this from 100%. Multiply the remaining 25.33% by 10, for a score of 2.53. The portfolio range is 1.62 to 8.44. Five-year Dividend Growth Rate: KO's 4.07% growth rate (per Seeking Alpha) is multiplied by 100 for a score of 4.07. For parity with other factors, I multiply this by 0.5, for a score of 2.04. Scores range from 0.82 to 10.92. Seeking Alpha's Quant Score: KO's 4.75 is an objective evaluation based on over 100 metrics relative to other companies in the stock's sector. The rating is from 1.0 (very bearish) to 5.0 (very bullish). Portfolio scores range from 2.67 to 4.91. Dividend Safety Score: Simply Safe Dividends gives KO a safety score of 80. I divide this by 10, for a score of 8.0. The portfolio range is 4.7 to 9.9. Long-term Debt to Total Capital: KO's 3.99 score is based on its LT debt to capital (per Seeking Alpha) of 60.10% subtracted from 100%, or 39.90%, multiplied by 10. Portfolio scores range from 0.85 to 8.80.

These eight factors give Coca-Cola a combined score of 35.17, which would rank KO 20th among the 25 portfolio companies. Scores range from 25.15 to 47.05. Three portfolio companies have total scores similar to KO's: 35.71 for PepsiCo; 35.59 for Pfizer (PFE); and 35.21 for Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY). Interestingly, a $48.25 price for KO would raise its score to 35.69, which would be almost identical to PepsiCo's score.