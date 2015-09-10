piranka/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

What Differentiates DigitalOcean?

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) provides cloud services, primarily targeting small-and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

DigitalOcean (...) is a leading cloud computing platform offering on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups and small-to-medium size businesses. The Company was founded with the guiding principle that the transformative benefits of the cloud should be easy to leverage, broadly accessible, reliable and affordable. Quarterly Report

A Forbes article from 2015 lists the following reasons for DigitalOcean's early success:

1. Minimalistic approach

The company prides itself in offering simple cloud solutions. Their focus on "simplicity" is written all over their branding.

2. Features & performance

A third-party "Cloud Performance Analysis Report" detailed DigitalOcean's cloud performance relative to its peers in 2018. Despite lower costs, DigitalOcean outperformed Amazon and Microsoft on several benchmarks.

3. Affordability

Image Source: digitalocean.com/pricing

Much can be said of the complexity in pricing involved with cloud services. DigitalOcean, on the other hand, seems to provide transparent and affordable pricing upfront.

4. Comprehensive documentation via crowdsourcing

DigitalOcean's website also serves as a massive tutorial for many of its product offerings. The information is crowdsourced.

5. Community

DigitalOcean is popular amongst the developer community - particularly evident when the company hosts "Hackathon" events.

The Market

As I discussed in a recent article on Amazon Web Services (AMZN), the cloud industry is expected to eclipse $1T by 2027. Amazon, Google (GOOGL), and Microsoft (MSFT) are obvious leaders, together netting half of share in the industry. DigitalOcean, however, plays in a niche market, primarily targeting smaller businesses and developers. The opportunity therein remains massive and the bigger players like Amazon and Microsoft aren't likely to be true competitors. Instead, cloud service companies like Vultr, who directly target DigitalOcean customers in advertisement, are amongst the direct competitors.

The Investment Thesis

A glance at Q2 earnings released by DigitalOcean last month makes it evident that business is beginning to accelerate. I believe the combination of DigitalOcean's improving key metrics with their intention to jump-start sales & marketing efforts (discussed in detail below) suggest major revenue growth, and beats, ahead.

Accelerating Key Metrics Point To Major Upside

Q2 earnings revealed improving key metrics for DigitalOcean. The company highlights five metrics:

Customers

Average revenue per customer (ARPU)

Annual run-rate revenue (ARR)

Net dollar retention rate

Capital expenditures as a percentage of revenue

Customers

DigitalOcean recorded 601,714 customers ("a person or entity with an invoice of greater than $0") in Q2, up 9% YOY. The company's goal is 10% YOY growth.

Customers is an obvious key metric. For one, it is half the revenue equation (customers multiplied by ARPU equals revenue). If your customers aren't significantly growing, the focus shifts solely on squeezing as much money as possible in existing customers to make growth possible. This isn't a lasting strategy to grow revenue.

Interestingly, relative to similar companies, DigitalOcean appears to spend very little on customer acquisition. DigitalOcean's "sales & marketing" expense make up just 11% of its revenue. As detailed in the chart below, this figure is typically over 30% and, sometimes, as high as 40%+.

Company Market Q2 '21 revenue Sales & marketing (% of revenue) Twilio (TWLO) Cloud communications $669M 35% CrowdStrike (CRWD) Cloud cybersecurity $378M 41% MongoDB (MDB) Cloud database $199M 55% DigitalOcean Cloud services $104M 11%

This suggests much of DigitalOcean's growth is organic. According to the company, nearly all of new revenue is achieved through their self-serve website.

Currently self-serve, people coming through the website generates the lion's share of our net new revenue. Q2 Earnings Call

The company, however, intends to invest more in sales & marketing:

We're going to build out and invest in capabilities on the sales side, so that we can complement and build the business across developers through small-and-midsized businesses. So we're definitely investing in sales. We're increasing our sales spend as we move through the year and get more confident in the outlook. Q2 Earnings Call

I believe the market's current expectations of future revenue do not fully take this into account. If DigitalOcean begins to invest in sales & marketing at levels typical to its peers, we will likely see significant earnings beats in the quarters to come.

ARPU

Q2 saw strong growth in ARPU, with the average customer netting $58.04, up 25% YOY. Growth in ARPU suggests (1) existing customers are expanding utilization of services and (2) DigitalOcean is landing new customers with higher spends.

ARR

DigitalOcean calculates ARR by multiplying the latest monthly period's revenue by twelve. Their most recent ARR was $426M, which suggests the company did $35.5M in the last month of the second quarter.

DigitalOcean's market capitalization, at writing, is $7.9B. They are without debt obligations and have $577M in cash and cash equivalents (as of June 30). Divide market capitalization by ARR and the multiple is 18.5. Given the company's growth prospects (~30% YOY), the multiple seems appropriate.

​Net dollar retention rate

Net dollar retention rate directly measures the company's ability to expand revenue from the same customers relative to 12 months prior. DigitalOcean is now up to 113% from 102% the previous year. The company accredited the improvement to "reduction in churn" and "customers expanding their spend with us".

Some popular and highly-valued software-as-a-service stocks have net dollar retention rates exceeding 125% - think CrowdStrike (CRWD), a cloud cybersecurity leader, and Twilio (TWLO), a cloud communications leader.

DigitalOcean seems confident its net dollar retention rate will continue to blossom:

Can we be at 115% or better, I certainly expect so. And we'll see more acceleration. Again, net dollar retention is that we disclosed is for the quarter. It was exiting at a higher rate than the 113% for the quarter. We'll expect to carry that through in the second half of this year and then create durability around net dollar retention higher than where it is today. I don't want to put a target on it, but 115% or better, we certainly do expect to be demonstrating that relatively soon. Q2 Earnings Call

Capital expenditures as a percentage of revenue

For Q2, the company reported capital expenditures as a percentage of revenue of 25%. This is down from 40% the previous year. This suggests DigitalOcean is heading towards profitability.

Key Takeaways

DigitalOcean will likely be a major cloud player for small-and-medium-sized businesses. Subsequently, it is primed to benefit from major economic tailwinds in the coming years.

The combination of DigitalOcean's improving key metrics with their intention to jump-start sales & marketing efforts suggest major revenue growth, and beats, ahead.

Stock in DigitalOcean is up nearly 25% since it reported Q2 earnings:

Data by YCharts

Trading at 18x ARR, stock in DigitalOcean does not appear too pricey relative to peers.

Risks include high stock beta/volatility (primarily due to recent IPO listing), major competition (e.g. Amazon, Microsoft, Vulture), management missteps, diminishing net profit due to growing expenses (e.g. sales & marketing), the unforeseen, etc.

A prospective investor should carefully read the company's latest quarterly report for a detailed summary of risks to investment.

Wrap-Up

DigitalOcean is seeing strong revenue growth despite very little sales & marketing expense. The revenue growth, so far, has been overwhelmingly organic, much thanks to DigitalOcean's popularity amongst developers due to its simplicity, affordability, and performance. I believe the company's intention to invest more in sales & marketing is not totally accounted for in analyst estimates. Assuming the company achieves decent return-on-investment in regards to sales & marketing, one can anticipate accelerating growth and revenue beats in the quarters to come.