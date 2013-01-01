Konoplytska/iStock via Getty Images

Taper will most likely be announced Sep 22nd

The recent spike in inflation definitely has the Fed spooked. Fed’s favorite measure, the core PCE is starting to catch up to the headline CPI.

All through August, the Fed rolled out different Fed governors and presidents who set the stage for a pivot in the dovish policy, which has been in place since March 2019. Based on Governor Christopher Waller and Fed bank Presidents Eric Rosengren, Robert Kaplan and Jim Bullard’s statements, a September taper has a high probability. This group is not known for being hawks, and in fact, some were among those making the earliest calls for historic Fed action to support the economy at the beginning of the pandemic.

To be sure, the Fed chair, Jerome Powell, calls the shots and he has shown his penchant to err on the side of caution (dovish). The August jobs report was much weaker than expected – 235,000 vs. 720,000 expectation – but this can be attributed to a temporary slowdown from a rise in the Covid delta variant cases. Additionally, the July jobs report was a blockbuster – revised up to 1.053 mm with upward revisions to the June report as well.

Based on Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, we believe that the Fed will announce the taper at the September 22nd meeting, but not embark on rate hikes until next year. The timeline of the exact lift-off in rates will be driven by the persistence of higher inflation prints.

Higher yields, steeper curve, and Dollar likely to rebound

US 10-yr yields have established a bottoming pattern and are starting to rebound. The first target is 1.70%, which is about 37bps higher from here. That is the level reached in March before the threat of the Delta variant emerged. The short-end (<2yrs) will stay anchored as the Fed has not shown any inclination to start hiking short-term rate anytime soon. TBX is a ProShares 7-10yr unleveraged inverse ETF while TYO is a 3x leveraged inverse ETF by Direxion; both would rise in price on rising 10yr interest rates.

The US Dollar index dropped 1.40% over the 2nd half of August but rising 10yr yields could send it back towards 93.50. A rise back towards 100 (last traded there in May 2020) would require a statement by the Fed confirming the dates for the beginning of the rate hikes. Going into the Fed meeting, a long position in the US Dollar index can be established through several bullish ETFs. UUP and USDU are examples of some bullish ETFs.

Taper would result in the S&P 500 overvaluation of 18%

Historical seasonality points towards higher chances of pullbacks as well as higher chances of noise in the markets. Though these patterns have changed a bit over the last 4 years, two patterns are still quite strong: August and September are positive, while October has been negative 60% of the time (2016-2020).

Source: Autonomous Capital Management, Bloomberg

We also take a factor approach to determine the over/undervaluation of the S&P 500 at current levels. We argue that the two most important factors for the value of the S&P 500 are:

1. EPS (earnings-per-share).

2. Funding rates for corporations (HQM).

A simplified equation for the value of the S&P 500 index can be derived as the net-present-value of the EPS by discounting the expected EPS time series at the corporate long-term funding rate.

EPS/HQM

HQM represents the Treasury High-Quality Market Corporate Bond Yield Curve 30yr par yields. The following graph shows the derived fair value of the S&P 500 based on the above metric versus the actual index values from 1984 to 2021. At current levels, the overvaluation is 4%.

So how does this valuation change after the taper announcement and a likely rise in interest rates? The last time, the Fed started tapering was in 2013. The announcement of tapering in 2013 resulted in the HQM rising by 0.50%. A similar rise in HQM rates would result in an S&P 500 overvaluation of 18%.

Source: Autonomous Capital Management, PE Ratios, US Treasury

Sell S&P 500, Buy CSI 300

Based on the recent behavior of the S&P 500, we would expect the S&P 500 to continue rising into the Fed meeting. However, a taper announcement will most likely result in a sharp reversal. Going into the Fed meeting, a short position in the S&P 500 can be established through several inverse ETFs. SH is a ProShares short ETF, while SDS, SPXU, and SPXS are examples of leveraged inverse ETFs.

Investors can take an outright short position in the S&P 500 or can also consider a relative value play by going long the CSI 300, which is a free-float weighted index that consists of 300 A-share stocks listed on the Shanghai or Shenzhen Stock Exchanges in China.

CSI 300 has performed poorly this year on an absolute as well as a relative basis to the S&P 500. This larger selloff has been driven by a crackdown on the technology stocks by the Chinese government. The main drivers of this crackdown are concerns surrounding data security, monopolistic behavior, and financial stability.

However, we believe that this crackdown is mostly over and more than fully priced into the Chinese stocks. The macro-economic news is also pointing to a rebound in economic activity. Reuters reported:

China reported no new local COVID-19 cases for the first time since July, offering more signs that the current outbreak, which began late last month, may taper off soon.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange also announced recently that it would launch MSCI China A-share futures starting in October, thereby increasing capital inflows into the Chinese markets. Above all, China stepped up attempts to calm frayed investor nerves by telling foreign brokerages not to "overinterpret" its latest regulatory actions.

There are 2 ETFs that trade in the US which can give a long exposure to the CSI 300 index – ASHR is the largest, followed by CHAU which is 2x leveraged.