My most recent Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA) article was published in January of 2020 - prior to the pandemic. While the stock has returned roughly 170% since then, there's no way I can take credit as too much has changed since then. For example, the stock sold off hard during the first months of the pandemic, after which investors returned to boost the stock more than 700% off its 2020 lows. Yet, even at current prices, the valuation seems very attractive as Alcoa is one of the major beneficiaries of a major production boost in the aluminum supply chain. In addition to pent-up demand, the company is benefiting from significant secular demand changes due to the sustainability of aluminum products and their many uses - even in EV batteries. In this article, I will share my thoughts on the situation and explain how I would deal with the stock at current prices. So, bear with me!

Higher Aluminum Prices Seem Sustainable

This Pittsburgh-based producer of aluminum with a market cap of $8.8 billion has been around since 1888. However, when looking up the company's stock price, we find that it only goes back to 2016. That's because the company was spun off from its value-adding operations (aluminum parts) that continued under the name Arconic Corp. (ARNC) and allowed Alcoa to exclusively focus on the production of raw materials.

While investors are currently in a fantastic place thanks to a >100% year-to-date capital return, they have been through a lot. Just 'recently' the stock lost close to 90% between the global economic growth peak of 2018 and the pandemic bottom of 2020. While the company has a lot of tailwinds that I will discuss in this article, there is no way that Alcoa will avoid the huge benefits and headwinds that come with a dependence on global aluminum volumes and the dependence on pricing.

For example, during the first months of the pandemic, COMEX aluminum prices were close to $1,600 per metric ton. This number gradually rose to currently more than $2,700.

Source: TradingView

This stock price rally is based on a number of factors. First of all, the obvious return of economic growth as lockdown restrictions were gradually lifted while we learned how to deal with COVID.

We're actually seeing shortages across the board. According to ISM data, aluminum has been in short supply for 5 consecutive months. The price of aluminum has been up for 15 consecutive months according to purchasing managers.

The transportation industry, which consumes roughly 35% of total aluminum in the United States, has been one of the biggest drivers of aluminum demand. In this industry, we're witnessing a new low in the inventory/sales ratio. I have used this ratio a number of times this year. In this case, we're dealing with yet another low that indicates massive distress in the supply chain as there is simply not enough supply to satisfy demand. So, in this industry, we can expect aluminum demand to remain high - if not accelerate further.

On top of that, we're seeing a huge increase in sustainability-related demand. For example, in a recent article on aluminum can producer Ball Corp. (BLL) I highlighted that demand in the canning industry would further accelerate. In 2020, this industry was already short 10 billion cans. As if that isn't enough, emerging producers like India are running into supply problems due to a shortage of coal.

It's truly a 'weird' environment that can best be summarized by the fact that last year, supply chains were disrupted as purchasing managers quit procurement of aluminum and related products - this goes for almost all industries. Now, higher economic growth and a quick return of demand are showing that turning the economy off and on again is simply not possible without interruptions. It also doesn't help that China is reducing output to combat pollution according to Alcoa.

Additionally, we could be seeing a breakthrough in EV mobility as aluminum-air batteries are increasingly seen as an alternative to lithium-based batteries. However, I consider this to be a huge wildcard as developments in this industry are very volatile.

Alcoa Creates Value

Alcoa obviously benefits from higher aluminum prices. However, the company also sees higher production. Bauxite production was close to a multi-year high in 2Q21 after rising 7% from 2Q19 levels. Alumina and aluminum production were both up 2%.

The best thing about all of this is the fact that the company is boosting free cash flow. Next year, we're looking at roughly $1.3 billion in free cash flow. This is a result of accelerating operating cash flow and just a mild increase of 3.2% in CapEx compared to 2021 levels. The only reason why free cash flow is subdued this year is that the company is heavily investing in working capital to service demand. Using the company's $8.8 billion market cap, we're dealing with an FCF yield of close to 16% next year. As the company doesn't pay a dividend, this means that the company finally has the ability to significantly boost its balance sheet strength. This year, the company is expected to finish with only $90 million in net debt. Including roughly $1.3 billion in pension (and related) liabilities, we get a $1.4 net liability value. That's just 0.5x EBITDA this year. Next year that number will almost certainly be negative unless something dramatic happens to the economy, or if the company engages in significant corporate actions like an acquisition.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 expectations)

This also means that the company remains attractively valued. Using the aforementioned $8.8 billion market cap and roughly zero net liabilities next year (I'm once again including $1.3 billion in pension-related liabilities), we get an $8.8 billion enterprise value. That's just 3.3x expected 2022 EBITDA.

Regardless of how we look at that, there's no denying that we're dealing with a valuation that looks cheap. It is also worth mentioning that the company generated more EBITDA prior to the pandemic, which makes 2022 assumptions plausible.

Data by YCharts

So far, this seems great, but there's just one problem.

The Biggest Risk

Last month, I wrote an article covering United States Steel (X). Like Alcoa, the company benefits from a commodity shortage in its industry, in this case, steel. Nonetheless, I turned neutral as I explained that macroeconomic risks could damage the stock price.

In July, I wrote my most recent macro outlook blog. Back then, I discussed the risks of the ongoing pandemic and supply chain issues on economic sentiment. Interestingly enough, economic sentiment has indeed peaked and is currently pressuring commodities like copper and lumber.

As predicted, steel stocks have peaked - at least on a mid-term basis - as the graph below shows. However, Alcoa is rallying, adding more than 20% over the past few weeks.

Data by YCharts

It seems that aluminum is getting a huge boost from Chinese supply issues, which explains the disconnect. Any 'positive' news from China could, therefore, hurt the stock price on a short-term basis. After all, I believe that exploding aluminum inflation is a bigger threat to the political elite in China than pollution.

I believe that given the situation, we could see some selling in basic material stocks as investors are digesting the fact that we might be at peak economic sentiment. Yes, demand will likely remain high, but that might not prevent basic materials from gaining some downside momentum in case stocks start to price in lower growth expectations. So, here's my takeaway:

Takeaway

Alcoa investors are finally in a great spot. The company is perfectly positioned to benefit from high pent-up demand, secular growth trends, and the fact that China has turned into a tailwind when it comes to mid-term aluminum prices. Alcoa is getting the chance to significantly deleverage its balance sheet and to engage in share buybacks, dividends, and or larger CapEx investments if it wants to given the surge in free cash flow.

On top of that, the stock is still favorably valued after returning more than 700% from the pandemic lows last year.

The only problem I see is that the current rally, which is decoupled from other cyclical stocks could reverse if China hikes production. Additionally, the stock could see a mid-term sideways trend or even some selling if investors continue to ignore basic materials. That could easily happen if economic indicators weaken, which - historically speaking - causes investors to rotate out of basic materials.

However, I believe that once economic indicators bottom, we could be looking at a multi-year uptrend in Alcoa - and its peers. So, my advice is to stay long if you can handle potential volatility. Be aware of the company's volatility and risks when it comes to your position size. Once you've taken care of that, I think Alcoa will remain an interesting long-term investment. However, given the state of economic indicators, I will be applying a neutral rating for the time being.

