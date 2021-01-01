Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) has a valuation that is among the lowest of the growth stocks in my portfolio (rivaling those of beaten-down stocks) but is actually growing about as fast as some of the fastest. PubMatic’s recent results (including a significant although slightly artificial net retention of 150%) have reinforced this view.

My only explanation for the stock's valuation is that the company apparently hasn't yet received the attention from Wall Street that it may deserve because this is a very healthy business. This rare extreme disparity in growth and valuation suggests I am either wrong or seeing something the stock market isn’t seeing. Hence, I have loaded up my (small) figurative truck with PubMatic shares.

Q2 Results

Although not as staggering as fuboTV (FUBO), another high-growth company that reported the same day, PubMatic reported $50M revenue, up 88%. The revenue was also up from the $44M in Q1. PubMatic boasted that it is growing at twice the overall digital ad budget. Additionally, in my initial (and previous) analysis, I remarked PubMatic’s strong TTM net retention of 130%. This increased further to 150%, although (management confirmed) it is obviously a bit artificially high. Gross margin was 73%.

Moving to segment performance, mobile and omnichannel video (= online video + CTV) grew 108%, representing 65% of revenue, compared to 63% in Q1. Even more significantly, connected TV revenue (which launched in mid-2020) grew 100% sequentially, representing an acceleration from the 55% sequential growth in Q1. This shows that PubMatic is investing to benefit from this emerging trend:

Critically, leading CTV ad buyers, such as The Trade Desk, are expanding their activity on our platform via programmatic transactions, consistent with our vision of the future of CTV, where advertisers can realize greater ROI via data-driven precision. Similarly, we have completed an integration with Google that enables PubMatic CTV inventory to be accessed on demand in the DV360 TV marketplace. These partnerships validate our approach to the rapidly growing CTV market, and together, they provide our publishers with scaled CTV demand from our 2 largest demand-side platforms.

Lastly, PubMatic noted that it had received Best Supply Side Platform award by Adweek Readers' Choice Best of Tech Partners.

Guidance

PubMatic guides for sequential revenue growth of a few million dollars, which would represent YoY growth of 35-39%. Although a slowdown in growth, if PubMatic beats by ~$4M as it has done in the last few quarters, it could deliver up to 50% growth.

PubMatic has also slightly raised its 2021 outlook to a bit over $200M. Quite interestingly, PubMatic has also initiated 2022 guidance for 25% growth. PubMatic also expects an EBITDA margin of approximately 30%.

Valuation

PubMatic trades at just 6x its 2022 guidance. This is valuation that ‘rivals’ some of the most beaten-down stocks in my portfolio, such as Amwell (AMWL) and Alteryx (AYX), both at 10x. However, nothing in these results suggests that PubMatic is anything close to being beaten down. For a growth stock, this indicates a large margin of safety.

Another more apt example would be against JFrog (FROG), a stock that just delivered a very similar ~$50M revenue and with similar forward guidance. Yet JFrog has over double the valuation at 18x P/S.

Identity Hub

One concern lately in this space is the transition away from third-party cookies. To that end, PubMatic is putting forward its Identity Hub as a differentiated feature:

PubMatic’s Identity Hub is a leading ID management tool that helps publishers simplify the complex alternative identity marketplace. Identity Hub enables simple ID management, implementation, and configuration of multiple partner IDs through an easy to use, self-serve UI. We partner with 15 of the leading ID solutions, including LiveRamp ATS, UnifiedID 2.0, Criteo, and Zeotap, all of which can all be set up with one tag, minimizing development costs from the publisher. Publishers can use Identity Hub to determine which identifiers can drive up fill rates and eCPMs.

SPO, Infrastructure

It may serve investors to repeat some of PubMatic’s growth drivers and competitive advantages. PubMatic notes three or so such elements in particular. First, PubMatic’s omnichannel approach with a unified platform. Secondly, PubMatic operates its own infrastructure (as opposed to using the cloud), resulting in a cost advantage. For example, cost per million ads decreased by 27% YoY. Thirdly, these previous elements also position PubMatic to benefit from “supply path optimization” deals. Nearly 24% of ad spend came from those deals in Q2. PubMatic even considers it to be a moat for market share gains:

As buyers consolidate ad budgets onto fewer sell-side platforms, they gain greater efficiency, innovation, inventory quality and transparency, which in turn allows them to achieve greater return on their advertising investments.

Investor Takeaway

In numbers, many other growth companies with PubMatic’s kind of trends tend to trade at 10-20x P/S, with the most expensive ones even above 30x, which includes The Trade Desk (TTD). On the other hand, PubMatic currently trades at just 6x its 2022 guidance – if the company keeps executing, it may even end up closer to 5x or 4x.

Hence, I reiterate my initial recommendation of buying PubMatic over The Trade Desk for exposure to the ad market: PubMatic is growing about as fast but trades at a staggering 4x discount.

Unless I am missing something, the margin of safety with this stock looks incredibly high and the potential upside significant. When one ‘discovers’ a healthy company trading at what appears to be a hefty discount to its possible value, benefiting from a secular growth trend such as digital advertising and CTV, then the only sensible suggestion would be to load up the truck.