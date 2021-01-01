hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) has clearly been a beneficiary over the past two years as the global pandemic confirmed that IT security spending is one areas of capital expenditures that businesses cannot forget about. FTNT is one of the leading IT and cloud security companies that has seen their pivot towards the cloud benefit them compared to peers who focus more on legacy hardware solutions.

The stock has more than doubled so far this year and the company reported stronger than expected earnings over a month ago. Since reporting earnings, the stock is up another 15% and I continue to believe there is long-term value in holding this name.

Data by YCharts

While the market has performed quite well since July 2019, almost any basket of IT security related stocks would have likely outperformed. FTNT has performed exceptionally well, demonstrated by their consistent revenue growth of 20%+ on top of strong operating margins of 20%+.

Around one year ago, valuation of FTNT was around 6x forward revenue, though this has quickly expanded to 15.5x forward revenue as of recent trading. Despite the significant valuation expansion, I believe the stock can continue to outperform over the next few years as IT security-related spending remains near the top of many enterprises "to-do" capital expenditure list. As more companies realize the "work-from-anywhere" model is here to stay for the long term, it's unlikely that businesses will slow their security spending.

In addition, with a Rule of 40 score consistently above the 40-level mark, I believe long-term investors will continue to be rewarded with a healthy balance of revenue growth and profitability. Even if the company's valuation multiple remains constant over time, there continue to be upside in the stock over the long-term.

Financial Review

While the global pandemic has caused a lot of volatility in the stock market and company's operations, IT security spending has surely benefitted. In fact, FTNT has seen their revenue growth remain in the very high teens to 20%+ range throughout the pandemic, despite many concerns about enterprise capital expenditures slowing during the pandemic.

However, enterprises quickly realized how essential software security is and the importance of running a secure platform. Legacy IT spending focused a lot around lumpy license deals with a lot of hardware located on premise. But the more advanced version of IT security is heavily focused on software and recurring revenue streams.

Source: Company Presentation

FTNT does still sell quite a bit of hardware/product revenue, though the more recurring software/service revenue represents over 60% of their total revenue. The chart above does a great job depicting the difference between the two revenue streams.

Over the past nine quarters, hardware revenue has grown within a range of 12-41%, while software/service revenue has consistently been in the 21-24% growth range. This is why investors will pay a premium for company's that have consistent, strong recurring revenue growth. The highly predictable growth nature builds more confidence around the long-term trajectory of the company.

Nevertheless, FTNT appears to have a long runway of growth ahead of them. Billings during their most recent quarter nearly eclipsed $1 billion, which grew 35% compared to the year-ago period. While these can be a little lumpy over time, billings have typically grown around 20%, so the most recent quarter was much stronger than usual

Source: Company Presentation

In addition, FTNT is not only signing more deals, but signing larger deals. During Q2, they had 203 deals that were >$500k, which was the second highest of all time. Yet, the number of deals >$1 million was 79, which was by far the largest of all time.

On the Q2 earnings call, management talked about their strong pipeline and sales effectiveness, which can lead to further growth in the coming quarters/years.

The opportunities we see are supported by a strong pipeline, increased sales effectiveness, the growing success of the single integrated security platform strategy, and the convergence of security and networking, the response of the current threat environment, and our development efforts which include continuing to invest in our ASIC advantage which enables a shared operating system across the Security Fabric platform, drives our price for performance advantage, increased the capacity to add features and functions while maintaining price points.

Typically, larger deals are more recurring and stickier in nature. While companies may start off with a smaller deal size, this is generally to get used to FTNT's products/services and make sure it is the right fit for the company. Once a client starts to sign deals in excess of $1 million, they are typically there for the long-term, as it becomes quite expensive for them to switch to another provider.

Source: Company Presentation

Though more than 60% of the company's revenue is from software/service revenue, the hardware revenue does have some lasting impacts. First, the hardware revenue is a bit lumpier, which can cause some volatility within quarterly growth rates. Second, hardware revenue typically comes with lower gross and operating margins. Over time, I would expect FTNT to become more focused on their software services, which can help push margins higher.

While investors are currently more focused on revenue growth, it is important to look at the long-term profitability. FTNT remains well on pace to expand their margins and maintain strong profitability levels. In addition, the company's FCF is consistently strong and growing, giving them more capital for internal investments or share repurchases.

Valuation

One of the more challenging areas with FTNT is determining what the appropriate valuation is. Considering the stock has been up and to the right over the past several years, it's difficult to know what the forward revenue multiple should look like.

Despite the company generating 20%+ operating margins, consistently growing their earnings, and producing strong FCF, many investors still look at a revenue multiple for valuation purposes.

In addition, the company has produced a Rule of 40 score of 55 during the most recent quarter, demonstrating their ability to generate strong revenue growth and profitability. While over time this balance may shift to larger margins as revenue naturally decelerates, fundamentally, FTNT remains in a very strong place.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Clearly the likes of CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Zscaler (ZS) are receiving very high forward revenue multiples, given these two companies have a much larger proportion of their total revenue coming from software/recurring contracts as well as overall growth being much faster.

However, the second charts focuses only on FTNT's forward revenue multiple over the past year. The stock has seen their valuation rise from around 6x forward revenue to the current level of 15.5x forward revenue. Valuation expansion is the biggest reason why the stock has doubled so far this year as investors are willing to pay a bigger premium for consistently strong growth.

Guidance for 2021 is for revenue to be $3.21-3.25 billion, which represents 24.5% growth at the midpoint. Given the consistent beat and raise pattern we have seen as well as the strong backdrop of IT spending, I believe it's very possible we see 2021 revenue come in closer to $3.3-3.4 billion.

Given the strong pipeline of opportunities, revenue growth seems poised for another 25% growth year in 2022 and likely 20%+ in 2023, which can lead to 2022 revenue of around $4.2 billion and 2023 revenue of over $5 billion.

The company's market cap is currently around $52.3 billion and net cash of around $1 billion yield an enterprise value of $51.3 billion. Using my 2022-2023 revenue growth assumptions above, we can calculate the stock is trading at just over 10x 2023 revenue.

While this does seem quite aggressive, the company has a strong balance of 20%+ revenue growth and 20%+ operating margins, leading to a Rule of 40 score well above the 40 level. In addition, even if the stock's multiple stays where it is, the fast revenue growth will naturally lead to the stock moving higher. Unless investors start to pay a lower premium for the name, which would cause the multiple to contract, I believe there continues to be a lot of long-term value left in this name.