Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) is a leading utility that provides electricity to 7.8 million customers across the Carolinas, the Midwest and Florida. The company also provides natural gas to 1.6 million customers in Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and the Carolinas.

Given the company’s fundamentals, Duke Energy’s earnings are growing and management believes the company could achieve a long-term adjusted EPS growth rate of 5% to 7% through 2025 off the $5.15 midpoint.

Duke Energy isn’t without future challenges that the company will need to adjust towards, however.

Rising Rates

One future challenge for Duke Energy will be rising interest rates because interest rates will eventually increase. Due to the Federal Reserve’s accommodative policy, the Federal Funds rate is near zero, a level that has historically been unsustainable.

In terms of when it will raise rates, the Federal Reserve has hinted that it could increase rates as early as 2023. According to some analysts, the U.S. economy could reach full employment by the fourth quarter of 2022 and inflation is a little bit stronger than expected this year.

Study Funded by the Department of Energy

Due to the impact of the increases in interest rates on a sector that’s critical to the U.S. economy, the Department of Energy has funded a study on the effect of interest rate increases on electric utilities.

In 2015, the study, "The Effects of Rising Interest Rates on Electric Utility Stock Prices: Regulatory Considerations and Approaches" was published.

According to a modeling tool that the authors of the study made, "We assumed that interest rates increased by 200 basis points and that this increase raised the cost of equity for all utilities by that amount...A 200 basis point increase in one year illustrates the outer bounds of potential negative impacts on utility stocks, though it would be an unlikely annual increase in interest rates. Holding return on equity constant, rising interest rates take a heavy toll on utility stock prices, reducing their value on average by 35 percent”.

Given that an increase in interest rates doesn’t necessarily increase the cost of equity on a one-for-one basis and given that regulators typically take some action to counter negative investor impacts, the actual impact on rising interest rates on utility stock prices isn't as substantial, however.

If interest rates increase, many regulators will often allow the utility to pass on at least a portion of the higher costs to consumers with higher rates. With higher rates, utilities can earn a higher return on equity.

According to the study's modeling, a 200 basis point increase in the cost of equity and a 200 basis point increase in the return on equity leads to a typical decrease of 8% in utility stock price.

A 200 basis point increase in the cost of equity and a 250 basis point increase in the utility's return on equity, on the other hand, typically leads to a 0% change in the utility's stock price value.

Insider Monkey Holdings

For the filing period ended June 30, 2021, D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw was the largest holder of Duke Energy among the funds we track with a holding of 1,231,764 shares. The fund's position for the June filing period was down 11% from the March filing period, however.

Also cutting its position for the same filing periods was Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson's Adage Capital Management, which trimmed its holdings by 34% to 462,060 shares. At the end of June, Adage Capital management owned $45.6 million worth of Duke Energy.

Going the other way was Paul Singer's Elliott Management, which established a new position of 1 million shares in the June filing period.

Risks

Duke Energy depends on regulators who decide how much the company can potentially make on its regulated business. If Duke Energy’s relationship with regulators worsen, the company might not do as well.

Decreases in the overall market could decrease valuations for utilities.

What the Study Funded by the Department of Energy Means For Duke Energy

Although the study’s assumptions and its modeling may not be indicative of how the market decides to price utility stocks in the future, the study funded by the Department of Energy does indicate utility stock prices are affected by rising interest rates and that utility stock performances depend substantially on regulators and what they decide to do.

As for what it means for Duke Energy, the study indicates that Duke Energy’s stock could face a headwind if interest rates rise a lot and regulators don’t allow Duke Energy to pass on its added costs to consumers.

The study also indicates that Duke Energy stock could still be attractive if interest rates rise a lot, but regulators allow the utility to pass on its higher costs to consumers.

If interest rates don’t rise that much, Duke Energy could do well even without regulators helping the company adjust to higher interest rates. Due to its existing business momentum and capital spending plans, Duke Energy believes it can increase its long-term adjusted EPS growth rate of 5% to 7% through 2025 off the $5.15 midpoint.

In the current low interest rate environment, there is reason to believe Duke Energy might be undervalued given that the utility’s components might have a lower valuation than some of its peers.

According to the analysis of Elliott Investment Management L.P. in May of 2021, Duke Energy could potentially have a combined value of $90 billion to $93 billion in market cap if it split into three businesses, the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest. By comparison, Duke Energy has a market capitalization of around $81.8 billion as of September 3, 2021.