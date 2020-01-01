China and tech

For several months, one of the major topics involving tech companies has been China. Whether it's been the Beijing government imposing more regulations on its own e-commerce leaders, or fears about shortages in semiconductors and other products made in China, barely a day of late has gone by without the topic of China being brought up in regards to the tech sector.



But, just how much does China weigh on the thinking of top tech chief executives and other corporate officials? Are they that worried about China and its impact on their businesses?



Since CEOs know that whatever they say will be parsed for any hints about where their businesses are headed, they often only speak publicly when they want to promote something positive about their companies. But, one of those rare times when they, or their CFOs, do go before the public is on their quarterly earnings calls. And in addition to telling how well their companies have done over the prior three months, those executives have a fiduciary duty to let their shareholders know about any challenges they are facing. And with China seemingly being a worry to much of the tech sector, those quarterly conference calls would appear to be the appropriate place for company officials to address the China question. But, a look at the recent conference calls of some of the biggest tech companies shows that, in many cases, China doesn't even warrant a mention, much less a worry, to some top tech CEOs. (75 comments)

Don’t fear financials

Normally a huge miss on headline payrolls (235K vs. 750K expected) would send money away from risk into bonds, pushing yields down and hitting Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) on net interest margin. But BTIG still has an Overweight rating on the sector, looking at the bigger picture.



"Taking a step back, Financials relative performance vs. the S&P 500 continues to build out a base that has been a decade-plus in the making, after holding the GFC era low," Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist, writes in a note. "This suggests that should financials maintain their momentum and relative strength break out, there is plenty of room for further outperformance - this is consistent with our view that Value began a period of longer-term outperformance vs. Growth in September 2020." (11 comments)

Biotech comeback plays

Barron's spoke with investors and analysts who focus on the biotech field to find names that are poised to make a comeback.



Many biotech stocks have had a tough year so far. The SPDR Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) is down 4.7% year-to-date. That compares to a 20.8% return in the same period for the S&P 500.



The companies Barron's highlights are: Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN), Invitae (NYSE:NVTA), Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS), and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR). (34 comments)

Vaccine boosters

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci says that the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine rollout scheduled for Sept. 20 will likely start with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/ BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine, soon followed by the introduction of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) COVID-19 booster shot.



Speaking on CBS' "Face the Nation," on Sunday, the top U.S. infectious disease expert said Pfizer/ BioNTech have likely submitted sufficient data for regulators to make a decision before the deadline, set by The White House last month. “It is conceivable that we will only have one of them out, but the other will likely follow soon thereafter," Fauci said. (158 comments)