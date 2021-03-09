zhengzaishuru/iStock via Getty Images

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is a utility that transmits and delivers electricity, natural gas and supplies water to around 4.3 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

The utility sector has lately benefited from several tailwinds.

Due to the need to modernize the grid and to decarbonize, many utilities have potential investment opportunities that could expand their rate bases if regulators allow for it. Due to the market rally, valuations for many utilities are higher than in 2020. Because interest rates are low, the dividends of many utility stocks are also fairly attractive.

As a result of the tailwinds and Eversource Energy’s developments, shares of the utility have rallied from around $53 in 2016 to $91.99 as of September 3, 2021.

There’s further potential upside ahead due to the company becoming more sustainable, Eversource Energy increasing earnings, and the company’s long-term potential.

Progressive Utility

Eversource Energy is a very progressive utility.

The company has a very ambitious emissions target of being carbon neutral by 2030 and it also plans to spend 5% to 7% of revenues on energy efficiency with a goal of achieving full cost recovery in addition to incentives.

For its energy efficiency initiatives, Eversource Energy is spending money on energy efficiency through commercial and industrial retrofit programs, education and community-based programs, and helping increase the usage of efficient home energy items such as LED lighting and specialty bulbs.

For Eversource Energy, the company also has performance incentives of around $30-$35 million annually that align the utility's interest with Eversource Energy customers.

By trying to achieve carbon neutrality faster and by trying to increase customer energy efficiency considerably, Eversource Energy is adjusting its business model to inevitable future trends faster and thus making its earnings more sustainable. Having more sustainable earnings could help Eversource Energy’s valuation.

Natural Gas

Eversource Energy has also expanded its natural gas operations through M&A in recent years.

In February 2020, Eversource Energy agreed to buy the Massachusetts natural gas assets of Columbia Gas from NiSource for $1.1 billion. According to Eversource Energy management's estimates, the transaction is expected to be accretive to the company's earnings per share in the first 12 months after deal close.

Although the natural gas sector faces long term headwinds from heat pumps, the regulated sector is still attractive for some savvy investors, including Warren Buffett.

Last year, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) agreed to buy natural gas transmission and storage assets from Dominion Energy (D) for almost $10 billion when including the assumption of debt. Although one part of the deal did not go through, Berkshire Hathaway has nevertheless expanded in the natural gas market and Buffett’s firm now has a considerable share of the market.

Although Berkshire Hathaway may have bought the Dominion natural gas transmission and storage assets at a fairly attractive price given the rally in energy prices since the deal, the near and medium term fundamentals of the industry nevertheless are still attractive.

Insider Monkey Holdings

According to our data for the filing period ended June 30, 2021, several elite funds we track increased their positions in Eversource Energy.

For the filing period, Stuart J. Zimmer's Zimmer Partners increased its position by 30% from the prior period to 1,320,400 shares and D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw increased its position by 28% to 904,120 shares.

Israel Englander's Millennium Management also increased its position by 402% to 675,823 shares.

Risks

If interest rates increase, some dividend investors might find Treasury bonds more attractive than utility stocks. According to many estimates, the Federal Reserve could increase interest rates as early as 2023. If interest rates don’t rise that much or if regulators allow utilities to increase prices enough to compensate, utilities could nevertheless still do well.

If the market declines, Eversource Energy’s valuation could come under pressure.

Second Quarter

Eversource Energy earnings are increasing.

For the second quarter of 2021, the company reported earnings of $0.77 per share, up from $0.75 per share in the second quarter of 2020.

Eversource Energy’s electric distribution segment earned $121.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, up from $115 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher revenues offset by higher operation and maintenance expense, depreciation and also property taxes.

In the second quarter, Eversource Energy also indicated that its earnings per share for 2021 would be "toward the lower end of a range of $3.81 to $3.93 per share".

Long Term

Eversource Energy has performed well in the past.

For the 3 year, 5 year, and 10 year results for the periods ended December 31, 2020, Eversource Energy has had a total shareholder return of 49.4%, 96.8% and 272.6%, respectively.

That compares favorably to the EEI 39-Company Index total shareholder return of 28.9%, 69.1%, and 190% for the comparable periods, respectively.

There is potential for decent future returns too.

According to management’s estimates, Eversource Energy could achieve a long-term EPS growth rate from the existing core regulated business in the upper half of 5-7 percent, using the $3.64 per share earned in 2020 as the base.

In terms of estimates, analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $3.83 per share for 2021 and $4.09 per share for 2022, giving the company a forward P/E of around 24.01 for 2021 and 22.49 for 2022 at the stock price of $91.99 as of 9/3/2021.

Although the valuation of Eversource Energy is higher than that of many other utilities, the utility is further along in terms of energy efficiency and decarbonization than many utilities and Eversource Energy nevertheless has upside given its long-term earnings per share growth potential.