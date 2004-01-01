Suriyapong Thongsawang/iStock via Getty Images

In a previous article about DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT), I had outlined the reasons why I believed that this company could provide its shareholders with oversized returns, despite the difficult market that it is operating into. Today, I will explain why my bullish case remains intact.

Global economic recovery

On September 1st, OPEC raised its 2021 global oil demand forecast by 5.95 million bpd while they also raised their 2022 estimate up to 4.2 million bpd, standing for a 37% increase in expected oil demand. This is obviously good news for oil carriers, as the global economy is expected to continue to grow during the next year and also accelerating in the remaining part of 2021. In addition, there are estimates of an oil supply deficit of 0.9 million bpd, which can further support oil prices.

Modern and efficient fleet: Job Done

Right now, DHT Holdings' fleet is comprised of 26 VLCCs, with an average fleet age of 9.1 years. Recently, the company sold its three oldest vessels, namely DHT Condor, DHT Raven and DHT Lake, which were built in 2004. At the same time, last February, the company bought two, scrubber - fitted, 2016 - built VLCCs, namely DHT Harrier and DHT Osprey, which have been already delivered and operating for the company. The company now has completed or scheduled scrubber fitting improvements in 17 of its 26 vessels, which corresponds to 65% of its fleet. Despite the immediate effect that a more efficient fleet has, on the company's financial statements, eco-ships come with additional perks, as to their market value. Although there is still some demand for non - scrubber vessels (DHT Raven, Lake and Condor were like that), it is anticipated that "cleaner" vessels will provide added value to the company in the next years, as management can see themselves selling scrubber - fitted vessels at the right price, according to the company's latest earnings call.

The key thing to consider here is that, according to the company's management, DHT Holdings is done with the retrospective scrubber fitting of its ships. They will stop at 17 vessels, because their objective was to simply raise the efficiency of their older vessels, as newer ones are already quite efficient eco-ships. As the company's Co - CEO, Svein Harfjeld put it:

So these are eco-ships. So they consume much less fuel than the more mature end of the fleet. So that means the payback will be longer, the investment is OpEx compelling, simply. So we're sort of pleased with how we set it up now. That it's the older ships that's got scrubbers and then there are some eco-ships than without scrubbers.

This lifts up a significant burden off of the company, as vessel off days are expected to be significantly reduced in 2022, varying from 70 to 90 days. For contrast, the company anticipates the total number of off - hire days to exceed 300 this year.

Effective management

I have written this before. DHT Holdings has one of the most competent management teams in the industry. One could say that these guys definitely know what they're doing. I specifically like reverse market logic behind their managerial decisions. That is, in times of adverse market conditions they pull their vessels out of the market and fund capital and operational improvements. In reverse, when the market starts to perform, they are already very well positioned to reap the benefits of their decisions.

Except for the scrubber fitting, the company managed to update their existing Nordea credit facility, and also to prepay its 2021 and 2022 installments. From the new, $316 million Nordea credit facility, the company now will have to pay only the $2.5 million p.a. installments for the purchase of DHT Harrier and DHT Osprey. This decision lowered their current breakeven point, making it easier to stay profitable in this bad market. More specifically, the current H2 2021 breakeven point of the company is $16.6k per day, while this figure is expected to be even lower, reaching $14.1k per day in 2022. Until the company's latest earnings call, DHT Holdings had booked 64% of its fleet at an average rate of $22.1k per day, for Q3 2021. Of course, these vessels are operating in the TC market. For the spot market, DHT's vessels need to be able to make $10.2 k per day to reach breakeven point. In my opinion, these are some very reassuring figures, against earnings downside risk.

So, is this a blind buy?

No, definitely it is not. There are some very serious risks in the VLCC market right not. First of all, we have to accept that COVID-19 doesn't stop to surprise us. As new strains emerge, one could hardly argue that the world's economy is done with the pandemic. Therefore, despite the favorable projections by OPEC, there is a significant amount of risk associated with global economic recovery.

At the same time, the supply of ships continues although demand can't catch up with it. And although DHT Holdings is placed excellently for tomorrow's market, such market imbalances could significantly affect rates in the short term. On the other hand, such developments could also be a blessing for the company, as they will lead the market into a "survival of the fittest" mode, and as I wrote above, DHT Holdings is very, very fit.

Bottom line

Given all of the above, it really comes down to an investor's time horizon. For instance, I don't see why day and swing traders would bother investing in the company. On the other hand, medium to long term investors could find DHT Holdings attractive. The company does a great job to position itself in tomorrow's oil transport market, and therefore, it limits its downside risk, should this rough market continue. From this standpoint, we may be looking at quite an investment opportunity. Combining this strategy with the very hefty dividends this company has historically paid its shareholders in times of market booms, then I believe we could argue that the bullish case for DHT Holdings remains intact.