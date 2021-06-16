FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) is a company with several affiliate banks all located in Central Iowa including First National Bank, Ames. As of June 30, 2021, the bank had total assets of $2.1 billion and net loans of $1.12 billion.

Second Quarter of 2021

Ames National Corporation has some momentum.

For the second quarter of 2021, the bank's net income increased to $0.64 per share from $0.49 per share for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in earnings was primarily due to a decrease in provision for loan losses.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Ames National Corporation’s annualized return on average assets increased to 1.12% from 0.94% from the prior year same period and the bank’s annualized return on average equity increased to 11.39% for the three months ended June 30 from 9.09% from the prior year same period.

Furthermore, total stockholder equity rose to $210.1 million as of June 30, 2021, from $201.2 million as of June 30, 2020. Given the company's market cap of around $213.56 million as of September 3, 2021, Ames National Corporation trades for very close to its total stockholder equity.

Although the company's net loans decreased 2% year over year to $1.12 billion primarily due to a reduction in PPP and agricultural loans, Ames National Corporation’s deposits also rose to $1.83 billion as of June 30, 2021, from $1.64 billion on June 30, 2020.

Potential Interest Rate Increases in 2023

The increase in Ames National Corporation’s deposits is bullish because deposits typically represent a low cost of capital source that the bank can take and make potentially more profitable loans.

With the economy strengthening, loan growth could increase in the future as consumers become more confident. According to the Conference Board's economic forecast on August 11, 2021, U.S. real GDP could rise 6% year over year in 2021, 4% year over year in 2022, and 3% year over year in 2023.

Ames National Corporation could also potentially benefit from rising interest rates in the future.

According to the Fed’s dot plot after the June policy meeting, there could be two hikes by the end of 2023 and the longer term implied Fed Funds target rate could be around 2% to 3%, with 2.5% being the most popular estimate.

The Fed dot plot is a graph used by the Fed to signal its outlook for the path of future potential interest rates.

Rises in interest rates from ultra-low levels is generally good news for banks. Many banks have low cost deposits that stay relatively low when interest rates increase. Meanwhile, those same banks can make comparatively higher interest rate loans and realize more profits if the loan’s credit quality is strong enough. Those same banks could also potentially realize more in short-term yields if interest rates increase.

If interest rates rise, many commercial banks can make more in net interest margin and net interest income. With more net interest income, bank earnings can increase.

Risks

Any economic weakness would not be good for Ames National Corporation earnings.

If management makes bad loans, Ames National Corporation’s financial results could underperform.

If interest rates don’t rise as much as expected, Ames National Corporation’s future tailwind might not be as strong as expected.

Insider Monkey Holdings

For the filing period ended June 30, 2021, several funds we track increased their positions from the prior period.

In terms of notable activity, Alexander Medina Seaver's Stadium Capital Management almost doubled its position to 415,729 shares for the period ended June 30, 2021, from the prior period.

Furthermore, Israel Englander's Millennium Management established a new position of 141,122 shares and Jim Simons' Renaissance Technologies increased its position by 28% to 157,884 shares.

Future

Ames National Corporation shares haven’t rallied much over the past 10 years. In late 2011, Ames National Corporation traded for around $18 per share. On September 3, 2021, Ames National Corporation had a stock price of $23.41 per share.

With that said, Ames National Corporation also didn’t decline as much in 2008 or in 2020 as the stocks of many other banks did.

In 2020, for example, Ames National Corporation stock declined from around $27 in February 2020 to around $16.79 in October of 2020.

Ames National Corporation also has a fairly decent dividend.

On July 14, the company's board declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.26 per share, giving Ames National Corporation a forward annualized dividend of $1.04 per share.

At its stock price of $23.41 per share, Ames National Corporation would have a forward dividend yield of approximately 4.44%.

The dividend of the company looks fairly secure given Ames National Corporation earned $1.83 per share in 2018, $1.86 per share in 2019, and $2.06 per share in 2020.

Although shares of some other banks could potentially outperform Ames National Corporation in the future due to better geography, smarter use of leverage, or better business categories, Ames National Corporation stock nevertheless has upside.

The U.S. economy is strengthening and rising interest rates will be a tailwind. It’s generally a good time to be a well-run commercial bank given the current economic conditions and the eventual rising rates.

An eventual return of Ames National Corporation to around $27-30 in a few years certainly looks achievable if the bank’s normalized earnings per share rises to $2.20 and the market assigns a price to normalized earnings per share multiple of 12.5-14.