Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Matthew Craw as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Doucefleur/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The outlook for PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) is not nearly as bleak as the price is currently indicating because the economy is improving, the revenue accounting change may have artificially deflated 2020 earnings and the company has a solid capital structure including no long-term debt.

Background

PaySign generates revenue mostly from two sources, their Plasma Programs and Pharma Programs. The Plasma revenue is generated by agreements with plasma donation centers to offer prepaid cards as an incentive for the donation. The Company then generates revenue through cardholder fees and interchange fees. The other main revenue stream is from Pharma Programs mainly in the form of settlement income (which is essentially the amount of money remaining on the prepaid card at the expiration date).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both revenue streams were adversely affected as people were no longer going to plasma donation centers and the pharma settlement income was not as profitable in 2020 as prior years.

How an Improving Economy Helps PaySign

As we move through 2021 and into 2022 the overall economic environment has begun to improve as states have lifted COVID restrictions. The main driver of economic activity for PaySign has been shown to be low-income individuals who donate plasma to get extra cash. Generally, Q1 is a slow quarter due to Americans receiving tax refunds. But overall, 2020 was deemed a slow year as stimulus checks were distributed to Americans throughout the year. As there will be no more stimulus packages dispersed, tax refunds have been distributed, and extended unemployment benefits are expiring in September for most states (and as many as 24 states have already had expiring benefits), we should see PaySign’s demand begin to increase in the third and fourth quarter of 2021.

In management’s Q1 earnings call they have a similar expectation

For the full year, we expect total revenue to be in the range of $29 million to $32 million, reflecting growth of 20% to 32%, and adjusted EBITDA of $350,000 to $1.9 million.

An improving economy can help the recovery of PaySign’s business to some degree. But if we look under the hood of the reported financial figures, we see a company that's loaded with potential. Let's focus in on the plasma industry as it represents over 85% of their revenues in 2021.

Expected End of Year 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 # Of Plasma Centers 400 356 343 339 304 290 252 % Increase 12% 4% 1% 12% 5% 15%

Source: Author Compiled from Quarterly Earnings Calls/ Reports

As shown above PaySign has continually increased the earning potential of their business by adding plasma centers every quarter for the past year with a 22% increase from Q2 2021 over Q2 2020. Unfortunately, this has not resulted in the increase in the overall revenues of the plasma industry as the pandemic has adversely affected the overall plasma donations which generate sales for PaySign. This can be shown in greater detail in the below table.

Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Revenue per Plasma Facility $16,573 $15,743 $18,584 $17,105 $15,862 $28,968

Source: Author Created using Data from Quarterly Reports

As the pandemic began in early 2020, we can see the dramatic drop of in revenue per facility and the impact that stimulus packages and tax refunds have on the plasma business. Because data from 2019 was not available we must rely on the statement from management in Q4 of 2020 noting that pre COVID figures per facility averaged about $25,000 per quarter, which is comparable to what we see in Q1 2020.

In my estimation, we can use $25,000 per facility as the total potential earnings of the company in the plasma industry. As of now expected total facilities will grow to 400 creating a total of $10 million in total revenue generated by the plasma business for PaySign in any given quarter. But as we transition out of the current pandemic, it should be expected that revenues per center will rise gradually which we are beginning to see as Q2 2021 rose 4.5% over Q2 2020.

This recovery would bring revenues approaching the company’s 2019 peak and prove that demand is resurging for their business, thereby returning the company in 2022 to its previous rapid growth. As PaySign was trading at high multiples in 2019, it is reasonable to think that those multiples could return if they can prove to investors that 2020 was an anomaly and their business will provide a high growth rate.

Does the Revenue Accounting Change really change anything?

It’s been approximately a year since the change in accounting estimate was announced by the company, so why does it still matter? Well, when the Q3 2020 earnings were reported with the change the stock price dropped ~30% from $6.14 to $4.20 that day and has continued to decline to a total of about 60% over the past year.

This price decline was partially due to a reduction in the overall business, but I suspect the accounting change has made the outlook of the business appear bleak to investors due to large fluctuations in revenue. Rather if the company had restated prior periods, investors might have a different opinion of the current state of the business. I’ll elaborate more but let's quickly go over the change for those who are unfamiliar with it.

A brief summary of the change is as follows:

In mid-2020 the Company changed how they accounted for settlement income. In prior periods they estimated the amount of ‘breakage’ that normally occurs for every pharma program prepaid card given out. When a pharma card was recognized as distributed, the estimated breakage would be recognized as revenue immediately. But in 2020 the Company switched this form of accounting to the remote method. This means that revenue for this stream will be recognized at the time the breakage occurs (when the card expires) versus an estimate.

As noted in the 2020 10K (in the Change in Accounting Estimate section), the change was made because the historical trends (which the estimate was based on) deviated substantially from prior periods. And in order to present a more conservative figure, the change was made to the remote method.

The major problem with this type of change is that the company does not need to restate prior periods making it very difficult to compare current periods to previous periods. The second issue is that the change was reflected in 1 period, creating a major loss in the period which is an unrealistic representation of revenue in the quarter and for the year in the 10K.

As pharma programs usually last 2 years, the company reversed $6.3M of reported revenue from potentially the last 8 periods in 1 quarter. This is reflected in the statement management made in the Q3 2020 financial statements.

This has resulted in the reversal of all previously recognized settlement income for all current Pharma programs. The adjustment was a $6,293,203 reduction in Pharma revenue and an increase in net loss after the impact of income taxes of $4,971,630 or $(0.10) per basic and diluted share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

But let’s look at what the revenues and EBIT for the company may have looked like if the company had restated prior periods using the current method of accounting.

Note that in order to restate the revenues I took the $6.3M and divided it by 8 periods (the lifecycle of each program) to get an adjustment of 0.78M per period and subtracted that amount from every period shown starting in Q3 2020.

I have compiled the following charts to show the comparison.

Source: Author Compiled from Quarterly Earnings Calls/ Reports

This shows that if revenues and EBIT had been accounted for under the current method, sales prior to Q3 2020 would have been minimally less than originally reported. And the revenue/EBIT dip in Q3 2020 would have been less dramatic than reported and may not have garnered such a large response by investors with a 30% sell off.

Current State of the Balance Sheet

Source: PaySign Q2 2021 Balance Sheet

PaySign has a strong balance sheet as shown above with $6.6M of cash on hand and no long-term debt. As the company has no long-term debt this lowers the risk of stock ownership in times of decreasing revenues and consistent net losses that the company is currently experiencing. As it stands, PaySign only needs enough cash on hand to make it through this rough patch. In the last 3 quarters the company has seen an average net loss of EBITDA of $0.47 million, therefore if this trend continues the company will run out of cash in 14 quarters or 3.5 years with all else staying equal. In my opinion, based on this knowledge the balance sheet is in solid financial condition and provides a level of safety on permanent loss of capital.

Valuation

When companies trade at high multiples it is normally due to the investors’ enthusiasm that major growth will be realized in the coming years. But growth stocks tend to perform significantly worse in bearish times which occurred during the pandemic. As can be seen in the chart above, PaySign was trading at a high multiple hovering the in low 70s in PE prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. But when the market turned, PaySign’s price dropped dramatically. While overall market confidence has risen, the same cannot be said for PaySign.

My current valuation of the company is based on a multiple of revenues by the end of 2021. Management is currently estimating year end revenues to be 29M conservatively. And I have projected a slightly more conservative figure of $25M, in case revenues are slower to bounce back than expected. With that revenue range and a historical revenue multiple over the last 3 years of about 12 (as seen in the chart below) I have conservatively used a revenue multiple of 7 to project a price by the end of the year of between $3.5 to $4 per share.

Risks

The main risk that I perceive with PaySign is the pandemic’s impact on the company’s ability to generate revenue in the future.

As an investor, I view this change as a risk with the following potential outcomes.

The pandemic has changed customer behavior and therefore the business model has changed. The historical trend of breakage is accurate, but the pandemic changed the historical trend for 1 year.

If number one is true, the investor would no longer be able to count on the high gross margins of the breakage associated with the pharma cards.

In my opinion, number two is most likely, as 2020 was an odd year and therefore it makes sense that prior estimates would have changed. In a year where peak unemployment in the US rose to almost 15% it is logical that more people would have used more of the money on their prepaid cards than in a normal year. But if this is not the case, it should be apparent within about a year as the Plasma revenue should begin to increase dramatically, realizing much of the revenue that was written off in Q3 2020.

As we have not received guidance from management in this area, it will continue to be the largest risk and unknown with this business.

In my opinion, this risk is worth taking as the business itself is in a stable financial condition with no long-term debt and enough cash to currently cover all non-current liabilities as of the end of the 2nd quarter of 2021.

Conclusion

The outlook of PaySign’s business is bright as revenues should begin to return to pre pandemic levels and overall growth can be anticipated due to the reopening of businesses. Based on my valuation of the company, the stock has about 40% upside potential in the short term due to the market’s overreaction to the accounting change and the expected resurgence of the business in late 2021 heading into 2022.