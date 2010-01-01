kickimages/iStock via Getty Images

When we last covered Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) we were not ready to get off the sidelines. Despite the noise from the Reddit crowd and the belief that the "manipulation" was about to end, we remained steadfast in the belief that lower prices were about to come. Specifically we said,

Getting back to PSLV, we think this remains a great way to own silver. Whatever the reality or fantasy about the silver manipulation, PSLV has the right attributes for an investment in silver. We like it and have traded it in the past. At present we think silver has some more downside and are not ready to buy it yet.

So far that patience has paid off with PSLV dragging its heels while the S&P 500 (SPY) has continued its launch higher.

Today, we will go over the lessons from the lost decade from investing in PSLV (and Silver) and tell you where our outlook stands on the white metal.

Why Look Back?

History is highly instructive and what can be learned in one market can be applied in another as well. PSLV had its inception in October 2010 and fit right at the end of the bubble in silver prices.

PSLV being run by Sprott Asset Management, was the perfect tool to express the fear that there was an extreme manipulation of silver and that it was coming to an end. Relatively quickly after coming into existence, PSLV began trading at an absurd premium and that stayed in place until the early part of January 2012

Near the peak, investors, if we can call them that, were paying the equivalent of $62.50 per ounce for a commodity that had traded at under $8.00 less than 30 months back. Those purchasers were the proud owners of some of the most terrible 10 year annualized returns that you can find today.

So what can we learn from that?

1) It Almost Never Makes Sense To Pay Premiums For Closed End Funds

Whenever someone tries to feed you a line that something is only tradeable via one route, take a step back from that conversation. Silver was available through multiple routes at the time. An individual wanting 1000oz bars could easily buy a contract and take delivery from the NYMEX. Yet retail shortages of 1 ounce silver coins convinced them there was no silver to be had. So they justified paying silly premiums for PSLV.

The extension of that first lesson is to keep in mind that every money manager of sound mind will try and take advantage of a premium. Sprott did just that and issued shares at large premiums. PSLV actually doubled its unit count and was laughing all the way to the bank with higher management fees.

2) Nothing Is A Good Hedge If You Overpay For It

Investors might remember that the US Dollar was about to collapse according to popular narratives back then.

When everyone is panicking about an event, a lot tends to be priced in. Not only did the US dollar not collapse but it actually went up. Silver and PSLV did not even hedge against inflation over the next decade.

3) Premiums & Discounts Are An Excellent Sentiment Indicator

When the market is in a euphoria mood, any premium can be justified by market participants. We ran into some very vociferous arguments why exceptionally large premiums on bond funds, equivalent to 7 years of actual income, were well justified. At the bottom we hear the opposite. People don't care any more. They are tired and their patience has worn thin. Things have been depressed for so long that they equate the depressed price with the actual value.

Where Do We Stand Today?

We combine the three lessons from above into our outlook for PSLV today. After a decade of negative 7% annualized returns, silver and PSLV bulls have been fatigued. We are seeing this in the increasing amount of time PSLV has started moving away from its NAV, but on the downside.

Compare that discount with its earlier history. Investors are losing hope and this extends to even Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF), which cannot trade above NAV for more than brief moment.

Sentiment is now better aligned to get better risk-adjusted returns. We would also venture out today and point out that while many risk assets are being bid up as inflation hedges, silver and by extension PSLV remain unloved. Silver prices are near three decade lows relative to the S&P 500 index. Just compare that to the spike we saw in 2011-2012.

Conclusion

Silver is a hated asset class today. We think that investors are underestimating the potential for "non-transient" inflation to start playing havoc with their portfolios. Two of our biggest bear ideas in The Clorox Company (CLX) and Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) recently hit 52 week lows as inability pass costs hit the stocks. We think this is a great time to start dollar cost averaging into PSLV and use the discounts to your advantage. We expect PSLV returns should comfortably outpace inflation at this point, but be ready for some more turbulence before the final bottom comes.

