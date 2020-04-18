PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Readers who are familiar with my articles here on SeekingAlpha.com know that I use a combination of long-term trend analysis and price action to identify actionable investing opportunities. Using my analysis I believe that the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) currently offers investors an excellent entry point. This article will outline why I believe now is a great entry point for XBI, a way to mitigate risk, and a potential price target.

Monthly price charts are very helpful for getting the long-term perspective on a stock index, ETF, or individual company stock. Combining monthly price action with the 10 month moving average allows an investor to identify entry and exit points in a non-emotional way which helps them manage risk and reward more effectively. Let's take a look at XBI using a monthly chart and a simple 10 month moving average.

Chart 1 - XBI Monthly Chart with 10 month moving average

Source: www.stockcharts.com

Looking at Chart 1 you can see the last 10 years of price performance on a monthly closing basis. The blue line represents the 10 month moving average which is considered a long-term moving average roughly equivalent to the 200 day moving average. A technique I like to use is to buy when price closes above the 10 month moving average. I then hold the position until price closes the month below the 10 month moving average. Doing so in XBI led to some excellent returns in the past. XBI had a great run starting in 2012 and ending in mid-2015. That great run was above the rising 10 month moving average with the exception of one close below the moving average in April 2014. Another nice entry point was given in January 2017 and that run lasted until October 2018. April 2020 offered another excellent entry and that position could have been held until May of this year.

The green box identifies a multi-year period of price consolidation where price essentially moved sideways consolidating its recent gains going back to 2012. During these periods of consolidation, using the 10 month moving average for buy and sell decisions is very frustrating. The buy and sell decisions result in whipsaws. These whipsaws are frustrating because an investor ends up buying one month and then selling the next month at a lower price. The next month or soon after, the investor buys again based on the monthly close being above the 10 month moving average. However, the investor is again frustrated as price closes a month or two later below the 10 month moving average resulting in another loss. The point I am trying to make is while I like to use the 10 month moving average to identify buy and sell points, the technique doesn't work every time. However, I think it does work well enough and more importantly, it keeps me in the long-term trend. Staying with the term long trend is where the big money is made.

Currently price is above the 10 month moving average. XBI closed the month of August above the 10 month moving average. I think that XBI is a buy based on the August close above the 10 month moving average. Could this buy signal ultimately result in the dreaded whipsaw? Yes. One way investors can manage risk at this point is to initiate an opening position that is 25%-50% of your total expected position. This way if a whipsaw occurs it is not as impactful to your bottom line. If XBI closes above the 10 month moving average at the end of September, the investor can add the remainder of the investor's intended investment or at least scale more into the position.

One reason I like the current opportunity is because this is also a "buy the dip" opportunity. XBI had a buy signal in April 2020 and went from the low $90s to over $170 in just under a year. Since then, XBI has retreated and has consolidated over the past six months around the $130 level. After this consolidation, I can see an opportunity for XBI to challenge its previous high of $174.75. From current prices that represents a 30% gain. While a 30% gain would be satisfying, an investor using the 10 month moving average technique would be wise to wait for a close below the 10 month moving average to exit the position in order to stay with the long-term trend as much as possible. That could result in a gain for better than 30%.

In summary, I like using the 10 month moving average to identify buy and sell opportunities. When the monthly closing price closes above the 10 month moving average that represents a buy signal. When prices close the month below its 10 month moving average that is a sell signal. Buy and sell signals using this technique have produced great signals in the past. Currently XBI has declined from recent highs. After several months of consolidation XBI closed August above its 10 month moving average. I think this is an excellent buying opportunity. In order to reduce the loss from a potential whipsaw, investors can consider buying a partial position now and wait to the end of September to see if XBI closes above the 10 month moving average. If so, investors can invest the remainder of their total position. There is an opportunity for a 30% gain at current prices. I have a long position in XBI and I intend on holding XBI until it closes below its 10 month moving average.