Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Introduction

With the economy slowly rebounding and the movement of people around the country increasing, the demand for gasoline and distillate products is coming back to normal. All modes of transportation have seen steady gains in usage since the worst of the pandemic, while the margins on distillate remain stable. Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is starting to reap these trend benefits, with the company posting a quality second quarter. At the current price level, I see room for gains and may add to my current position.

First Half of 2021

Financials

Valero has shown a promising rebound in operations since the start of the pandemic. In the first quarter, the company posted a revenue decrease of 5.86% and followed this with 167% growth in the second quarter. In the first quarter, Valero still saw an operating loss and net loss of $666 and $622 million respectively, but in the second quarter, Valero posted operating income and net income of $509 million and $292 million. The total for the half-year this far has been total revenue of $48.554 billion, an operating loss of $157 million, a net loss of $330 million, and an EPS of -$1.34. When compared to last year though these numbers are up 49.6%, 67.8%, and 21.2%. With quarter two posting great results, I am excited to see what the third quarter has to offer.

Refining

The refining segment has seen a great uptick each quarter. This year, the refining margin, throughput volume, and refining revenue have steadily increased. For the six months, the refining margin has grown by 16.37% to $3.419 billion. This is 7.51% of revenue, which is 158 basis points lower compared to 2019. Margins have increased as the demand for distillate has increased in the nation. This in turn has increased revenue and therefore margins. It seems that the company is slowly returning toward more normal operations.

Industry Trends

Energy Demand

Source: EIA

As mentioned, the reasons for the bounce back in Valero's performance are due to increased demand for distillate products and a rising crack spread. The charts above show just how strong the demand for gasoline and other distillate was in the tail half of the year. The forecast by the EIA is that demand will taper off to slightly higher than pre-pandemic levels. This should uphold the level throughput volume for Valero and therefore revenues. Also, the crack spread has increased since the middle of the pandemic. The crack spread for gasoline and diesel is around the levels pre-pandemic too. With crack spread at this level, the refining margin should stay steady too.

Transport

Source: BTS

The reason for this increased demand is increase travel around the world. Now with a COVID-19 vaccine, people are safer and more confirmable traveling. As can be seen, highway travel is back to average levels of miles traveled, and air travel is slowly climbing back to normality. Air travel is at 72% of the previous peak, while highway travel s at 90% of 2019's peak. If this trend continues then Valero will see more demand. A note for concern is the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19 that is causing some more hesitancy in the air travel industry. A variant of COVID that current vaccines have lower efficacy for could slow both industries rapidly. At this point in time though it the trends seem to be consistently in the positive direction.

Balance Sheet

Valero has had a very sound balance sheet for a long time. The company has great liquidity and is not highly leveraged. The company has a current and quick ratio of 1.36x and 0.93x. This shows that Valero can meet its current obligations. The debt-to-equity is also rather low at just 1.96x. Valero has held strong liquidity and leverage for years. This has allowed the company to survive through hard times and provide for the shareholder over time.

Valuation

As of writing, Valero trades around $65 per share. At this level, the company trades at a P/E around 12x using 2019's EPS. I am using 2019's EPS as it signifies what Valero would normally operate at given a normal economic environment. A better metric to gauge valuation right now is using book value. Valero has a book value per share of $45.96, meaning the company trade at 1.41x. This is a fair valuation given the last quarter's performance and underlying trends. Generally, I like to add to my position when the company trade for 1.5x book and below.

Conclusion

My investment strategy for energy companies like Valero has always been to buy on the cyclicality of the industry. I usually am apt to buy at 1.5x book or lower and ride the upside of the cyclical swing. This pandemic has caused a longer transition to rebound than I originally thought, but Valero is finally starting to reap the benefits of increased travel and distillate demand. I am looking at adding more to my current position, as it seems the industry may be at a real turning point.