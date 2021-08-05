Artem Ermilov/iStock via Getty Images

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:DBI) is a leading specialty retailer that designs, produces, and sells footwear and accessories. Like so many retailers, Designer Brands was adversely impacted by the Pandemic and it works to rebuild its revenue and shareholder equity. I see strength in some key measures, and the most recent financial reports indicate positive moves in the right direction. I think the stock at the current level provides for an upside opportunity.

The Company

Designer Brands operates in three reporting segments that are identified as U.S. Retail, Canada Retail, and Brand Portfolio. Retail segments include the U.S. segment through the Designer Show Warehouse [DSW] stores and the DSW e-commerce site; and the Canada segment which operates as DSW, The Shoe Company, and Shoe Warehouse. The Brand Portfolio segment is a wholesale operation that designs and sells to other retailers, and receives commission from those retailers as a buying agent of products under private labels. Additionally, the Brand Portfolio sector sells direct to consumer through its "Vince Camuto" e-commerce site.

Designer Brands is typically a seasonal business tied to weather and customers' style interest, and driven by spring and fall style patterns. Since the pandemic, seasonality has not been typical as it is influenced by the changes in customer behavior that have occurred.

Temporary store closures and inventory reductions heavily affected revenue and gross margins negatively during 2020. Net sales dropped dramatically during 2020 to $2.2 billion, down from $3.5 billion in 2019 and the company recorded a substantial loss of $6.77 a share primarily due to impairment and restructuring charges.

The company enacted several measures to minimize the impact on its financial position including the elimination of approximately 1,000 employee positions that it does not intend to refill, and a reduction of inventory to more closely match consumer demand. The company also saw a shift in product preferences towards athletic and casual wear. The company adjusted accordingly, and they see opportunity going forward in athletic wear as a space that they had not previously actively pursued.

Designer Brands digital options were strengthened during the temporary shutdowns from the Pandemic. The company saw its Buy Online Pick Up in Stores, Buy Online Ship to Store, and Curbside Pickup options to increase in use well above previous years, and they expect that business to continue to grow moving forward. The company believes that its acquisition of Camuto Group, bringing a fully integrated supply chain and the new e-commerce opportunity, will position Designer Brands as a premier footwear retailer.

Designer Brands efforts and its expansion to additional athletics and also kids wear products appear to be paying off. Reported second quarter 2021 sales are approaching pre-pandemic levels and the company expects operating income for the second half of 2021 to meet or slightly surpass fiscal year 2019 levels.

Designer Brands' Design

With Camuto Group, Designer Brands added a lot to their "footprint" in fashion footwear retailing. Specifically, Camuto brought in licenses rights for footwear, and in some cases handbags for prominent and well established brands including those such as Jessica Simpson, Lucky Brand, and through a joint venture, the Jennifer Lopez brand. Designer Brands owns a 40% stake in ABG-Camuto and pays royalties to ABG-Camuto, but with a 40% position, the company receives earnings from ABG-Camuto's royalties received from third parties that license the brands.

Camuto Group gives Designer Brands more control in design and sourcing, but the company does not own any manufacturing facilities. Instead, they use third-party manufacturers sourced through their offices in China and Brazil. Their sourcing offices inspect prototypes and oversees suppliers for quality assurance. Direct sourcing of manufacturing also allows for a higher degree of inventory management.

Another feature that Designer Brands uses to foster success is its loyalty program, or "VIP" rewards program where its members earn points that they can use toward future purchases. Designer Brands reports 30 million members enrolled as of January 30, 2021, who have made a purchase in the prior two years. The loyalty program is credited with generating 84% of retail segment sales during FY2020.

Competition and Growth Strategies

Designer Brands operates in a highly competitive market with footwear being available in national shoe stores, general retailers, discounters, and national chains, as well as online retailing. Some of the major competitors include Dillard's (NYSE:DDS), Macy's (NYSE:M), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), TJX (NYSE:TJX), Amazon/Zappos (AMZN), Payless, and Nordstrom Rack (NYSE:JWN), to name just a few.

With Designer Brands' initial focus on design and style, I see stores like Dillard's and Macy's as more direct in competition historically, but with Designer Brands' shift in focus towards athletic and casual wear it opens up the field considerably. Also, since Designer Brands is now a supplier, they compete with other suppliers that may have well established brands and product lines of their own.

I see several ways that Designer Brands is pursuing to grow the company. The company was active in acquisitions during 2018 as they took 100% ownership in TSL, which had the Town Shoes brand. Also, as mentioned, Designer Brands acquired all of the Camuto Group, and 40% of ABG-Camuto in 2018. Camuto's retail customers have included large companies like Dillard's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Designer Brands notes that it has over 400 special vendor relationships through ABG-Camuto.

Designer Brands is extending its brand control with a recent announcement for its DSW store line. DSW will become the exclusive in-store distributor of the popular Hush Puppies brand by 2022. This brand alone should boost the company's objective of offering more casual wear products.

I expect that the new focus on athletic, casual, and kid's footwear represents a significant revenue growth opportunity that potentially brings in new customers that might not have otherwise been interested in their products. In fact, the company states that it aspires to become a leader in footwear for the entire family.

Physical store presence did not change a lot over the last year. No stores were added, and just a few were closed. I would presume some of the least profitable stores were closed, if not for other reasons. Closing a few stores may not help growth, but not many were closed considering the harsh economic conditions, and closing inefficient stores could help the bottom line.

Like many retailers, Designer Brands is finding that its e-commerce option can be an excellent engine for growth. They are looking at methods to speed the fulfillment process, while containing cost. Also, they are adding resources to their digital infrastructure and using IT and analytics teams to help understand exactly what customers want, and how to improve the customer experience. They are also targeting new demographics and looking for ways to add more value for their VIP rewards members using the online options.

As I look through the company websites I see many brands covered, some of these where they own the license rights, and some not. I see in athletics that they offer many large major brands like Nike (NYSE:NKE), adidas/Reebok (OTCQX:ADDYY), Puma (OTCPK:PUMSY), Converse (NYSE:NKE), New Balance, ASICS (OTCPK:ASCCY), and Brooks (NYSE:BRK.A). Accessories includes the products you may expect such as socks, handbags, and backpacks. But I was surprised to see that they also offer a fair inventory of apparel such as shirts, pants, and jackets, among others. Obviously, the more successful they are at drawing people to their websites, the more chances at generating other sales above their core footwear products.

The Vince Camuto website provides a direct to consumer location for customers to purchase products that are designed and developed by the company. This is the Vince Camuto and Louise et Cie brands. The website offers Designer shoes and accessories including brand name apparel like the other Designer Brands websites, and it offers fashion swimsuits, fragrances, and jewelry. I think it is interesting that these other options are available, and I presume that products offered on the Vince Camuto website may provide a great advantage in margin for Designer Brands as it owns those products from start to sell.

Websites product offerings are really limited only by what the company sees as products that customers want, and those products that the company can provide. That is in contrast to stores where floor space is limited. I believe the website options represent a substantial growth opportunity for Designer Brands, and their increased focus in the e-commerce area may bring that growth to fruition.

Valuation

Designer Brands was a bit of a mixed bag on performance pre-pandemic, but overall I think they were in pretty good shape. Revenues were growing at an impressive CAGR of approximately 7% for the 5 years immediately before the pandemic.

Source: Chart created by author, historic data from Macrotrends

The pandemic, among other factors, has taken a toll on Designer Brands to be sure. Shareholder equity for FY19 was $720.9 million but had dropped to $243 million by the end of FY20. Long-term debt increased from $190 million at the end of FY19 to $272.3 million by the end of FY20. Interest expense increased to $24 million in FY20 from $8.9 million in FY19.

The company had several years of EPS over $1.50 since 2015, but also reported a loss for FY18 then returned to a positive EPS of $1.27 in FY19. Acquisition costs and impairments weighed on the company results both years. The timing may have been unfortunate in that a Pandemic was about to occur, but all these events led the company to where it is today.

As of Q2 FY21, revenues were $817.3 million. While that is less than pre-pandemic levels, it is only slightly less, and annualized it would put sales back up to well over $3 billion. Worth noting also is that these gains occurred even as the Canada retail segment experienced ongoing temporary store closures and restrictions during Q2 of FY21.

Gross profit margins were healthy in Q2 FY21 at 34.8%, which surpasses a pre-pandemic level of 30.5% for Q2 of FY20, or a 4.3% increase. The company attributes the gain due to fewer promotions as a result of tighter inventory control. Interest expense continues to climb at $8 million, putting the company on track to surpass the $24 million cost of FY20 when annualized to $32 million.

This increased debt expense may be a fairly significant negative, but at a closer look, I don't think it will present too much of an issue. The current long-term debt as of the last report was $184.5 million indicating a decrease in long-term debt of $87.8 million since the end of FY20, and that should serve to help reduce interest expenses. Also, one thing I consider as an offset to interest expense is the income gained from royalties received from ABG-Camuto. That venture appears to be on track to add approximately $8 million in income for FY21.

I consider the dividend suspension the company announced in 2020 for its effect on the company's financials. Prior to the suspension, the dividend was $.25 per share. Since suspended it is subject to restrictions with their creditor and ABL Revolver, and term loan restrictions. But with approximately 72 million shares outstanding and at $.25 a share, the company is holding approximately $72 million a year that it would otherwise have been paid out in dividends. I suspect that is where much of the apparent debt repayment was funded. Of course, shareholders would love to see the dividend returned ASAP, and it's a great way to make the stock more attractive, but the dividend was suspended for such purposes and is a good way to reduce the debt load.

Impairments could occur and they have been a drag in the last few years, but not to any great extent yet for 2021. But otherwise, I see a lot of good things happening at Designer Brands this year. Shareholder equity has improved by approximately $68 million since the end of FY20. That is still all long way from pre-pandemic levels, but it is progress. Also, the apparent ability to maintain operation with 1,000 less employees should equate to significant cost savings. And the gross margin improvement of 4.3% on tighter inventories is a saving that should be sustainable as the company suggests it sees better inventory control. Note that a 4.3% gross margin improvement on an example of $3.2 billion of annual sales equates to an additional $137.6 million of annual funds available toward EBITDA.

You can see that if the gross margin is maintained, impairment charges are minimal, and with the dividend suspended, the company could have a lot of resources available to reduce debts and restore shareholder equity. And maybe at some point, look at returning to dividend payments.

EPS for Q2 21 is $.55 and for the first half of FY21 EPS is $.78. All else equal you might project that out to $1.56 for the whole of FY21, or even $1.88 if Q2 FY21 is a truer indicator. Note that per the image below a standard retail P/E is currently 15.77.

Source: CSI Market

Since 2020 was an anomaly, I rate the current fair market price on what may be a more likely example of revenue, and as if performance stays in line with what we have seen thus far in FY21. Using $1.56 to $1.88 you could say the fair market value for Designer brands is 15.77 x EPS or in the range of $24.60 to $29.65. Since the dividend is suspended, I consider that as a discounting factor and I will use a P/E of 10. This yields a current fair value of $15.60 to $18.80, or $17.20, to split the difference.

I expect you might see $24.60 to $29.65 within 1 year, allowing for some doubt for the pandemic and general recovery time. But if the dividend is restored and if performance exceeds I believe there could be significantly more potential for share price appreciation.

Risks

Designer Brands lists several risk factors in its most recent 10-K. Among those, I will mention a few here. Obviously, the pandemic may continue to affect customer store walk-ins, and this condition could worsen if the pandemic so necessitates. The Pandemic could also cause delays from suppliers and disrupt sales and/or necessitate future impairments. Any poor performance due to the Pandemic or otherwise can affect availability of financing.

Competition is intense in the footwear industry and new online stores can be created with less investment than a brick and mortar store. Designer Brands benefits from an established brand and through its exclusive deals.

There may be fair question of whether the Camuto transactions were a good investment. The pandemic may have delayed or accelerated the effects of the acquisition. It may not be an easy issue to quantify into a measurable, monetary outcome on the surface, but the company sees the Camuto Group acquisition and ABG-Camuto venture as a key part of its strategic future.

Final Thoughts

Designer Brands is a company with a long history of success and it is known for its very popular fashion brands. The company is taking key steps to recover from the Pandemic and hopes to come out a leaner and stronger company than ever before. Designer Brands is recognizing the value of its e-commerce websites and working to take full advantage of the opportunity to reach new customers and sell new products. The company is repositioning itself for success by adding more control with its complete design to finished product strategy, and licensing its popular brands to other retailers.

You might even say the company is making some good efforts to stay one "foot" ahead of the competition.