Investment Thesis

Throughout my years of doing equity research, I've found that when it comes to the banking landscape, it takes a lot of time and effort to really dig into the core of what drives each bank. However, since the banking ecosystem is filled with such homogenous competitors, even if you find the best-in-class firm it doesn't always guarantee that underwhelming competitors might outperform.

In my mind, a lot of this has to do with the wide array of publicly traded bank stocks for comparison purposes. Since the entire field tends to trade in tandem with one another, sometimes the best bank to own is one that is actually a mediocre competitor at a fantastically discounted valuation.

Following my newfound trend of writing about regional banks, I think it makes some sense to follow-up on a previous bullish topic, Cleveland, Ohio, based KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). In my pervious article, I was incredibly optimistic on KEY because of its drastically undervalued price. While I would not consider KEY to be a best-in-breed type bank, it does typically operate well and can provide a great investment if you can time the entry point correctly. In fact, when looking back to my most recent article, my investment thesis at the time was:

Based on my financial modeling juxtaposed to the current valuation, I find myself taking a bullish stance on the shares. While the current valuation is of 1.0x price to tangible book value per share, I believe after the third-quarter results the shares are likely to trade closer to 1.3x per share.

While the bank has performed incredibly well since my last publication, outpacing the S&P 500 by nearly 30%, I now find the share to be appropriately valued. In essence, I think it is time to take money off the table and deploy the positive returns into something more appealing.

In fact, when one looks at the current valuation, one can see that KEY trades at 1.45x price to tangible book value per share. When looking at its historic levels, this current valuation is roughly in line with its long-term average. However, my issue with KEY today is that its future operating outlook does not look nearly as bright as its historic average performances. While credit continues to hold up well, I see limited loan growth and modest margin compression being the two main culprits for modest profitability slippage.

Data by YCharts

Underwhelming Trends Look Likely To Continue

Whenever I take a refreshed look at a bank that I already know quite well, the first two things I look for is linked quarter loan growth and loan production. While core loan growth can sometimes paint a rather mediocre picture, it is often driven by larger than expected paydown trends. If loan production is strong, it tells me that once the plaguing paydowns subside, core loan growth is likely to accelerate. With that being said, KEY has continued to report modest loan growth trends and even softer production.

I think it is important to remember that PPP loans have thrown a couple sizable wrenches into the lending environment. When looking at late 2020 and early 2021 loan balances, they are supported by PPP loans. More recently PPP loan forgiveness has caused a strong headwind for reported loan growth.

To get core loan growth trends one simply needs to subtract PPP loans out of total reported loan balances and then compare the differences. When you do that, it becomes clear that KEY grew core loans at just 4% linked quarter annualized in the second quarter. Also, C&I loan utilization continues to fall (from 33% in 2Q20 to 27% in 2Q21), proving that commercial loan production is likely to remain soft.

Source: SEC Filings

More importantly, this limited loan growth trend is being met with sizable amounts of deposit growth. While I have written about it a couple times, this excess liquidity is likely going to be a major headache for banks for the foreseeable future. Since this excess liquidity is being held in low yielding investment securities, the future net interest margin looks likely to compress.

Since I am modeling low-single-digit loan growth for the foreseeable future, I believe the bank is likely to see continued margin compression. While the net effect of modest loan growth and higher securities balances is slightly higher net interest income, the overall profitability profile compresses since assets are getting larger. In summary, I am modeling the margin to compress to 2.45% by 1Q22 (from 2.55% in the second quarter).

Finally, I think it makes sense to follow up on both fee income and the operating expense base. KEY is making sizable investments into both its investment banking unit and card payments business. While both of these have seen healthy growth rates, the overall trends look to be driving limited profitability improvement. I say this because the core expense base looks to have grown at the same pace as fee income improvement. In essence, KEY is spending a little more money to drive a little more revenue, but the end result is basically the same bottom line.

To give credit where credit is due, Seeking Alpha called out a nice summary by Ken Usdin:

Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin points out that Key's Q2 fees were $41M above consensus but costs were $45M over consensus.

While the bank has seen sluggish improvement over the past three quarters, I believe that future trends look to improve at an even slower pace. While I do believe that KEY is likely to grow loan balances, I think future loan growth is likely to underwhelm when compared to peer regional banks. Modest loan growth, coupled with margin compression, is likely to result in limited (if any) improvement in its core operating metrics.

Concluding Thoughts

I do not believe I am breaking new ground when I say that investing in stocks is a difficult task. In my opinion, the hardest part is not actually finding the stocks to buy, but rather when to sell. Investing takes discipline and a sharp level of attention. Often times a great company can have a bad quarter and the stock underperforms for the next few months. That said, if the company is truly a strong operator and its future looks to be improving, the stock should rebound higher in the coming months.

While I do not consider KEY to be a poorly ran bank, I do believe that its current stock price offers limited positive outcomes at today's valuation. In my mind, KEY is a decent bank that offers an interesting investment profile. That said, I do not see a great operational outlook for the next few months, which likely causes shares to tread water into next year.

When looking back to my last article, my entire investment thesis was that KEY was severely mispriced by the market. In the time since the last publication, KEY's valuation has improved and I believe it is time to move on to the next opportunity.