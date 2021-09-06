bingfengwu/iStock via Getty Images

The Lehman Moment

The WSJ is today running an article about the "Blowoff Top" to a market bubble. That last leaping froth that is the top of the market. Another way to think of much the same feature of a market bubble is the Lehman Moment. When one of the market players fails and the rest of that market carries along as with Wile E Coyote spinning his feet above the chasm before the delayed fall.

As it happens, Lehman didn't go bust over CDOs and CDS problems but real estate losses on its own development account. But it was all some time before that and AIG's problems led to much of Wall Street hitting bottom and requiring bailouts.

There's a good argument that that is where the Chinese property development market is now.

China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF)

China Evergrande is something we're unlikely to be invested in and certainly not its China-listed bonds. So, this isn't to talk about being invested or not in either of them. Rather, it's to use the information provided by them to have a look at the wider market being operated in.

Evergrande is the largest property developer in China. It's also horribly indebted, conducting a fire sale to try to shore matters up and is under great government pressure. There's a definite feeling that we're at the top of the decade and more long bubble here.

(China Evergrande stock price from Seeking Alpha)

Given the general background here what we're looking for is the crack in the facade. We are pretty sure that there's a bubble problem here, but we want to see that blown froth marking that top.

Which might well be here:

The Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement that it had temporarily suspended trading in China Evergrande Group's 6.98% July 2022 corporate bond following "abnormal fluctuations." The exchange had also suspended trading in the bond on Friday. Shanghai exchange data showed the bonds sliding more than 25% to a low of 40.18 yuan after the resumption of trade on Monday afternoon. The company's 5.9% May 2023 Shenzhen-traded bond , which was also suspended, fell more than 35% after trading resumed.

25% and 35% moves in bond prices? That's something substantial happening, of course. Don't try to compare that yield to US bonds, of course, that's the yield in yuan.

What actually happened was a rule change which sent the bonds to their true price.

Both of the bonds are large issues and widely held. As such, they're often used as the collateral in repo transactions. Well, OK, that's fine, we can deal with that. But this means that the price is supported by that value for use in repo rather than truly reflecting repayment and or credit risk. What happened is that the regulator decided they now cannot be used in repo. So, the valuation fell from the repo valuation to a more nuanced one based upon the likelihood of repayment in the fullness of time.

That is, at these distressed levels, the market is valuing them at about zero chance of being paid in full and on time. That's not good for the bellwether stock in a sector, for their credit and bonds to be so rated. It's not good for the sector that is that this seems to be that collective market view.

The Chinese property market

As I say, we all know there's been something of a bubble going on here. But bubbles are fun, bubbles are profitable, it's when to get out which is the important decision.

So, if the major market player - which Evergrande is to a great extent - is now revealed to be suffering from that Emperor's New Clothes Problem, what does this tell us about the market as a whole?

Well, as with the market back in 2007 in the US, a certain set of things near inevitably follow from the observation. There will be a dumping of assets to try to keep things going, lending standards will rise leading to a shortage of financing for the sector. This will lead to more dumping to gain cash flow in that all consuming spiral we saw ourselves not so long ago. Prices will drop - dumping for cash flow again, the sector as a whole is going to get hit.

But government could act on this, surely?

But, perhaps, the Chinese government will step in to deal with this? Well, perhaps, they might. They're certainly going to try to manage the situation. But there has been enough indication recently that they desire this property bubble to bust. This has been one of the things putting pressure on Evergrande itself to curtail its activities.

My view

We've had a property development bust ourselves recently enough, recently enough that we should be able to recognise the signs. A hugely indebted and major developer goes - well, not bust yet but that, in my opinion, is only a matter of time - into financial turmoil. What happens next? The rest of the market sector follows into that same turmoil.

What was the sensible thing to be doing back in 2007? Assuming that we weren't large enough investors to be taking the good side of those CDO and CDS contracts, then the best thing was simply to be elsewhere.

Now is a really good time not to be anywhere near the Chinese property market.

The investor view

It can be tempting to think of dead cat bounces after a 35% bond fall. Or to think of government intervention that will prop up the sector for one more go around. I think both are wildly unwise as hopes let alone predictions.

We've all long been wondering when that Chinese property market bubble is going to pop, I'd argue that this is it, or at least the start of it. Our own experience a decade and a bit back tells us that being elsewhere is a good idea. This is not just true of China Evergrande. This is an entire country sector to be out of.