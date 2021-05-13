lncreativemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Declining water quality has grown to be a global concern and the need to improve water infrastructure and quality is now at critical levels in many countries. As the global population increases the demand for clean water will only increase as will the demand for better processing of wastewater, much of which requires water treatments.

U.S infrastructure plan awarding US$55b for water and wastewater infrastructure

The water infrastructure and treatment sector looks likely to do well this decade, especially with the renewed focus on improving water infrastructure in the US. President Biden’s American Jobs & Infrastructure Plan plans to allocate US$111 billion for water infrastructure. However this may be reduced to US$55 billion, still a huge additional investment.

Senators were back on Capitol Hill on Sunday as a bipartisan group of lawmakers put the finishing touches on a $1T infrastructure package. Touting the long-term economic benefits of the bill, key Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said the 2,702-page measure was likely to pass before the end of the week and would "keep us going for five to 10 years." The plan is one of President Biden's top legislative priorities and would be the largest investment in U.S. roads, bridges, ports and transit in decades.

It has been reported on Aug. 2, 2021, that the new $1T infrastructure package will include:

Among the major new investments in the bipartisan package are $110 billion for roads and bridges, $39 billion for public transit and $66 billion for rail. There's also $55 billion for water and wastewater infrastructure as well as billions for airports, ports, broadband internet and electric vehicle charging stations... Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said a final vote could be held "in a matter of days."

Then on Aug. 10 it was reported that "the Senate approves the $1 Trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill in a historic vote... but it faces an uncertain fate in the House of Representatives."

Water infrastructure forecast

Statista: "In 2018, the global water and wastewater market was valued at US$265 billion. The market is forecast to be valued at US$456 billion by 2026. Growing populations and freshwater shortages are set to increase the demand for water and wastewater treatment worldwide."

Market size of the global water and wastewater treatment market worldwide from 2018 to 2026 (in billion U.S. dollars)

H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation [TSXV:HEO](OTCQX:HEOFF) ("H2O") designs, manufactures, assembles, and services water and wastewater treatment systems. H2O typically offers their technology and their products to water utilities, municipalities, mining companies, and other companies. H2O was established in 2000 and is headquartered in Canada with global operations.

H20 Innovation state they are targeting their niche areas with addressable markets of US$4.5 billion out of the total global water infrastructure addressable market of US$837.5 billion.

H2O Innovation [TSXV:HEO](OTCQX:HEOFF) - Price = CAD 2.56, USD 2.04

H2O Innovation is a complete water solutions company that provides water, wastewater, and water reuse and recycling, desalination solutions. H2O Innovation solutions are focused on membrane filtration technology, offering design, build, service, and contract operations. H2O Innovation’s customers include those from municipal, energy, and natural resource end users, mostly for now in North America (and some in Mexico).

H2O Innovation has three divisions:

1. Water Technologies & Services (WTS) – Applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers. WTS products include Fiber-Flex, FlexMBR, Nanofiltration and reverse osmosis, SILO and WaterHub.

2. Specialty Products (SP) – Is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals (PWTTM and Genesys were recently merged to form H 2 O Innovation Specialty Chemicals Group), consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry. products include a complete line of maple equipment and products, specialty chemicals, consumables, and specialized products for the water treatment industry.

3. Operations & Maintenance (O&M) – Provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems.

Note: A benefit of having three divisions is to be able to cross-sell products and services, providing synergies within the company.

As of July 2021, the WTS division had a sales backlog of C$34.8m, and the O&M sales backlog was C$83.2m.

H2O Innovation's 3 main divisions

H 2 O Innovation is made up of five highly specialized business lines and one franchise

Source: Company presentation

Management

President and CEO Frédéric Dugré has a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering and many years experience in the water treatment industry having co-founded H2O Innovation in 2020. COO Guillaume Clairet and CSO Gregory Madden have widespread water industry experience.

You can read the details on H2O's management here.

As shown below (in blue) insider ownership is quite low

Valuation

H2O Innovation trades on a market cap of C$206m (US$164m) with about C$4.1m in net debt.

H2O's 2021 PE is 46.8, 2022 PE is 38.1 and 2023 PE is 26.9; with no dividends payable at this time. 2021 net profit margin is forecast at 2.97%, increasing to 3.37% in 2022, and 4.45% in 2023.

Analysts' consensus is a buy with an average price target of C$3.63, representing 42% upside.

Looking on the chart below you can see revenues are forecast to increase nicely and net income margins and net income are also forecast to rise in 2022 and 2023, albeit from low levels. H2O state they're targeting C$175-250m in FY 2023, which is above the analyst's forecasts below.

It also should be noted that H2O's business has recurring revenue from servicing and supplying repeat products such as membranes, etc.

Actual and forecast financials

Historical revenue and revenue breakup

Latest news

Risks

Technology change.

Competition.

Risks in expanding globally. Net profit margins are quite low at 3.04%.

Sovereign risks - low for now but may increase with global expansion.

Company risks - management, debt, liquidity in shared traded, currency.

Stockmarket risks - Liquidity, currency, sentiment.

Conclusion

H2O Innovation is basically a global water & wastewater treatment systems company, with a focus on membrane technology solutions. H2O offers design, products, and services to their customers which are typically municipal, energy, and natural resource end users. Most of the business is in North America but global expansion is underway.

The U.S $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill has been passed by the Senate and will next go to the House of Representatives. It has US$55b for U.S water and wastewater infrastructure, to be spread out over 5-10 years. This should help shine a light on the sector and should ultimately help boost H2O Innovations already healthy order book (about C$118m as of July 2021).

H2O Innovation looks to be in the right sector at the right time. Valuation is not cheap on a 2021 PE of 46.8 (2022 PE of 38.1 and 2023 PE of 26.9), but the growth outlook looks very strong.

Risks revolve mostly around winning contracts and competition and being able to maintain or improve margins (noting current margins are very low). Given the large and growing order book risks look quite low at this time. The low 2021 net profit margin of 2.97% is forecast to increase to 4.45% in 2023.

I rate H2O Innovation as an accumulate on dips for long term investors, especially those positive on the water and wastewater treatment sector.

