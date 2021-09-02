Ian Tuttle/Getty Images Entertainment

Slow and Deliberate

Tech is notoriously fast-paced, but often the prizes go to the companies that remain focused on the horizon, and take their time to get things right. Apple (AAPL) is the best example, and they remain the most patient company in the world.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) has a similar, holistic long view. They have shown astounding growth aided by the pandemic, though some of that flattened in North America and Europe in Q2. But what impresses me the most about them is how they resist the temptation to push the platform forward too quickly. They have a very strong idea about who they are and what they are building, and they do not stray from that.

What they are building is a “metaverse.” You can think of a metaverse as a massively multiplayer online game that encompasses all social activities like meetings, live events or school. It subsumes gaming, webcasts, video meetings, distance learning, and just about any activity where two or more people are together virtually.

But right now, Roblox is still almost entirely a gaming company, inching their way towards something bigger. They have lots of competition, including Facebook (FB), who has the advantage of scale, cash flow, and the Oculus VR headset to boot.

Roblox’ latest small step is adding voice chat. This is hardly revolutionary. They have had text chat for a while, and adding voice is fairly simple these days, so why did they wait so long? In the first place, they wanted to get the implementation just right and at least in the description it sounds pretty neat, employing spatial proximity audio. We’ll talk about what that jumble of words means in a moment.

But more important is trust and safety, one of those things fixed on the horizon for Roblox. Half their users are still under 13, and they’d like to change that. But regardless, they want Roblox to be a safe place free from much of the rancor of the internet. They are very determined to not let a handful of trolls take over the platform and ruin it for everyone else, driving them away.

So enforcing that kind of thing is hard in text chat with AI and 3,000 moderators, but much more difficult with voice. This is why they will be rolling it out very slowly, first to 5,000 developers to let them play with it for a while, and keeping it for the 13-and-over crowd indefinitely.

I think we want to take it slowly and we want to learn as we go through it. We may start, as I mentioned, with the developers. It is likely that right after that, we may go to an audience that is 13+ and park there for a while until we understand exactly if all the pieces are falling into place before deciding if we ever open it to a younger audience. -Roblox Chief Product Officer, Manuel Bronstein, TechCrunch interview, Sept 2, 2021

Slow. Deliberate. Eyes on the horizon.

What Is Roblox?

Roblox promotional image

There is a lot of confusion amongst the over-25 crowd about what exactly Roblox is. In the first place, it is not a game, but a platform with millions of games. Roblox prefers the more metaverse-like “experiences,” as you see in the above promotional image. Though what we commonly think of as games still dominate, there are many very popular “vibe games,” which are basically prototype metaverses — just sort of a place for your avatar to hang out with other people’s avatars.

If you want to understand what the metaverse looks like in very early stages, watch that video. Now imagine that with audio. The implementation will be that you can hear people when your avatar is close to theirs in an experience, but not far away. Unless they yell, and you will hear them at a distance. They are also working on getting 3D spatial audio right, though that will still require a good pair of headphones for the full effect. It all sounds very neat and naturalistic if they pull it off, and they have a very clear idea of what they want it to be. You will also be able to chat with friends in other experiences as if you were on a phone call.

So Roblox is not a game, but a platform for gaming and experiences. You have an avatar like the blocky fellow in that video, and they can move pretty quickly between experiences. Experiences load incrementally, so it only takes a few seconds to jump into the next experience. Users average 20 per month, so it is pretty frictionless from the user perspective.

There is an old saying in the movie business: “Nobody knows anything.” What it means is even the smartest, most creative producers are frequently wrong, and have even destroyed studios in the process. This is complicated by the long lead times for feature films. What may have been perfect timing at conception might be stale by the time people can see it.

The gaming business has the exact same problem. Studios invest a ton of time and money into a new game. There’s no telling what happens when it finally comes out, and it all could be riding on the opinion of a 13-year-old streamer. But amongst millions of experiences, there will be millions of flops, but still thousands of hits. Roblox solves the Nobody Knows Anything Problem for games the way YouTube did it for video. This opens up the problem of discoverability, and that’s a challenge for everyone in media.

So where do these millions of experiences come from? Roblox is also a development platform, Roblox Studio.

Roblox Studio screenshot

This is a platform for creating very simple games, or very complex experiences. Many games are made with no code because Studio comes with a huge number of built-in models, textures, lighting, behaviors, and plug-and-play scripts. There is a store where you can buy elements to put in games from other Roblox users. Graphics can be anything from the old school blocky, to their new much better graphics. It looks particularly good on Mrs. TPR’s iPad Pro.

So what is Roblox? It is an all-in-one platform for creating, playing and living in the metaverse. As such, it is a fairly unique beast combining elements of SKILZ (SKLZ), Epic, Unity (U) and Minecraft (MSFT). But none of them is working on the full suite of what Roblox has.

Roblox Financials

This is all well and good, but how does that translate into money? Unfortunately, that requires a bit of explaining.

Roblox has one of the stranger Revenue Recognition sections you will see in a filing. They still get very little from advertising, and we’ll talk about that in a bit. The large majority of their revenue comes from Apple and Google (GOOGL) via in-app purchases, and less from their website payments. Users buy Robux, the in-game currency, either in blocks or in a subscription. Roblox books the full price as deferred revenue, and puts Apple's and Google’s 30% into deferred cost-of-revenues (substantially all cost-of-revenues goes to Apple and Google). The Robux stay in deferred revenue and deferred cost-of-revenues until they are spent on the platform for digital goods. That’s not the strange part.

The strange part is that Roblox distinguishes between durables and nondurables. Nondurables are shifted out of deferred revenue at the time of consumption, but they only account for 12% of platform revenue. The other 88% is durable digital goods like virtual clothes and gear. That revenue gets recognized over 23 months.

So something like 88% of Roblox' GAAP revenue is reflecting purchases from the previous two years, not the quarter in question. Roblox provides “bookings,” a non-GAAP number that reflects the actual gross price of Robux purchases made that quarter - essentially revenue plus the change in deferred revenue. In 2020, the growth of bookings far outpaced revenue:

Roblox’ quarterly revenue is amazingly tightly correlated to the trailing 7 quarters of bookings.

That’s about as tight a correlation as you are ever going to see. The equation says that for every marginal dollar of bookings in the previous 7 quarters, revenue increases by about $0.156 in the current quarter. From that, we can predict that Roblox will show around $540 million in GAAP revenue when they report the September quarter, a 19% sequential rise from Q2, but below the Wall Street consensus of around $600 million.

On the GAAP statement, Roblox shows a net loss. But I think bookings are a much more accurate reflection of how their business is doing right now than revenue. So let’s redo their income statement, using bookings as the top line, and adding the change in deferred cost-of-revenue into the cost-of-revenue line to account for Apple and Google’s full take of Roblox’ bookings:

So now the pandemic surge in gaming becomes very clear, raising Roblox’ adjusted operating margin to 32% in Q2 2020. But the point is that this is already a profitable company, normally with a single-digit operating margin when you adjust for their odd revenue recognition.

Let’s dig into their operating expenses, because there is more to like there.

That’s each line in their operating expenses as a percentage of what I’m calling adjusted gross profit, which adds changes in deferred revenue and deferred cost-of-revenue back in. It’s the most accurate reflection of the actual cash Roblox is getting in a quarter from Apple, Google and other payment processors.

I’m going to start at the right with sales and marketing because for new tech listings, it’s now the first thing I look at. An accounting trick that started in the dot-com era has become much more common again. Companies give large rebates to big customers, book the full price as revenue, and stick the rebate in sales and marketing. I regularly see companies who spend over a dollar in sales and marketing for every dollar of gross profit, or even revenue. For example, Uber (UBER) books negative revenue when sending out an Uber Eats delivery from “certain of our largest chain restaurant partners.” [Quote from Uber quarterly and annual reports.]

Roblox has had tremendous growth almost entirely organically through word-of-mouth marketing. They only spend $0.04 in sales and marketing for every dollar of income from Apple, Google and other payment processors.

The other thing we don’t want Roblox spending too much on is general and administrative. Before going public, they ran an incredibly lean operation with only 7% of their adjusted gross profit going to G&A. This has grown dramatically since they went public in Q1 with all sorts of new expenses pertaining to being a public company. Over half their Q1 G&A spend was the direct listing fee, but as you see it held steady in Q2 at $98 million with all the new expenses. We should expect it to hang out around $100 million a quarter for a little while.

But what stands out the most to me in that chart is that after developer fees, their largest spends are in R&D and infrastructure and trust & safety. These are the important spends for the future of the company. You can see that they bumped up R&D considerably in Q2 after going public, up 108% from Q4 2020. The work on audio was probably a large part of that.

As you can likely tell, I am very interested in Roblox’ trust and safety initiatives, because I think it makes them unique in a crowded space. The light green boxes represent their investment in their own backend, the Roblox Cloud, and trust and safety. This line is up 40% since going public, including bumping up their moderator staff from 2,300 to 3,000.

But not all is rosy at Roblox. Like all gaming companies in North America and Europe, they saw a huge surge in pandemic engagement that fell off in Q2.

I like that chart because to me it is the pandemic effect on online gaming in a nutshell. In Q2 2020, Roblox users averaged 42 more minutes per day than in Q4 2019. As you see, that is coming back down to earth as kids get out of the house more. They have shaved 30 minutes off that per day on average through Q2 2021.

User growth has also flattened in Roblox’ most important regions.

Roblox had already warned this would happen, and frankly I thought it would be worse than this in Q2. You see that North American and European growth have stalled, while Asia and the rest of the world catch up. That red Asian line will take a dive soon from the new Chinese regulations.

But the bigger problem is that blue North American line is by far Roblox’ most lucrative, and the fast-growing yellow line the least lucrative.

Roblox gets about 9 times the bookings per daily average user in North America as they do in the "rest of world" aggregate. So the rapid growth is coming right now from the least lucrative regions, and so their revenue conversion metrics have also stalled:

To sum up:

User growth has stalled in the most important regions.

The number of hours each user is spending on the platform is coming back down to pre-pandemic levels.

As a result, growth in the conversion of engagement to bookings has stalled.

So despite all the good stuff in Roblox’ financials, it’s pretty obvious that the pandemic party in online gaming is coming to an end. The Q3 reporting period may provide a good buying opportunity.

Unpulled Levers

An artifact of Roblox’ deliberate approach is that they have a couple of levers they can pull to drive revenue, and they both involve advertising. The first is one we’ve already discussed — Roblox spends very little on sales and marketing, and has relied almost entirely on word-of-mouth so far. Even a small ad spend could have a big impact on metrics.

The other is advertising and promotional income. ”We generate substantially all of our revenue through the sales of our virtual currency.” That means very little from advertising. Roblox has an internal ad network where creators can advertise their wares in the Roblox store. Those transactions are all in Robux, so they are part of the platform. But they have no ad network for third parties outside the Roblox community yet.

What they are doing is some very interesting branded experiences, like a virtual DisneyWorld, and Gucci Garden, where everyone walked out with some Gucci swag for their avatar. Again, they are keeping this small, and making sure everything fits with what they are doing — they are focusing on full branded experiences, and letting the sponsor promote it in the store. I can see this growing over time to encompass lots of retail and recreation.

Regulatory Risks and Benefits

Like all small companies in a big world, Roblox faces lots of risks. The first I want to address is regulatory, because it also includes some benefits to Roblox. We just saw both happen last week.

On the risk side, we saw China impose very harsh rules involving gameplay by minors, Roblox’ core audience. Minors are not only restricted to three hours a week, but it is a specific three hours. It basically destroys Roblox’ China business, and that was probably what was driving the rapid growth in Asian user metrics. Roblox has a 51% joint venture in China with a Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) affiliate that looked like a much better deal in 2020 than 2021.

On the flip side, and in the same Asian region, South Korea just passed a law that is going to force Apple and Google to allow third-party payments for in-app purchases, where substantially all Roblox’ bookings and cost-of-bookings come from. Their gross margin in South Korea may go over 90%. Were this to happen elsewhere, especially the US, this would be a massive benefit to all mobile gaming companies. I am beginning to believe this is more likely to happen than not at this point.

Just as a demonstration, this is what would happen to the adjusted operating income metric with a 90% gross margin globally:

They would go from a company with some cash flow to a company with a lot of cash flow.

The Whale Problem

Roblox has solved the Nobody Knows Anything Problem, but they still have a Whale Problem. From their Risk Factors section:

We rely on a very small percentage of our total users for a significant majority of our revenue and bookings that we derive from our platform. We generate substantially all of our revenue through the sales of our virtual currency, “Robux,” which players can use to purchase virtual items sold by our developer and creator community on the platform. Only a small portion of our users regularly purchase Robux through subscriptions and pay for experiences and virtual items compared to all users who use our platform in any period. [emphasis in original].

The term “whale” comes from the casino business where a large portion of the house take comes from a small minority of gamblers — the “whales.” Everyone else, the “minnows,” provide less revenue, but they create the network effects — they make casinos a fun, exciting place to be. You need both whales and minnows.

The problem is that what attracts the whales may turn off the minnows, and vice-versa. Casinos have solved this problem by having separate high-roller gaming areas, and separate marketing through casino “hosts,” whose job it is to attract and retain whales.

Online gaming does not have the clean solution that the casinos have developed. Everyone is swimming in the same pool by design. The risk is that if you focus too much on the whales, the minnows get turned off and go elsewhere. The network effects go with them, it becomes a boring place, and the whales leave too.

At some point, management is going to come under pressure to keep revenue growing fast, and that means more whales, but that can also limit total user growth long term. They calmed my fears a bit with another section of Risk Factors:

We focus our business on our developers, creators, and users, and acting in their interests in the long-term may conflict with the short-term expectations of analysts and investors.

This is the right choice for what they are trying to build. Let’s hope they remember that in a couple of years.

Competitive Risk

This is the biggest risk, though I think there will be plenty of room for competing metaverses down the road. There are a lot of horses jockeying around the track on this one, but at the risk of oversimplifying I’m only going to talk about two of them: Epic and Facebook. I think they represent the two sides of the coin here.

Epic has two main properties — Fortnite, where they are building the metaverse, and Unreal Engine, a game development platform. So on the surface they look very much like Roblox. But when we dig down, they are more like polar opposites.

In the first place, Epic’s CEO Tim Sweeney is temperamentally not slow and deliberate. Quite the opposite, he is of the “move fast and break things” school of thought. Epic throws new features at Fortnite haphazardly, and as soon as they can. When a new game mechanic becomes popular elsewhere, they rush to add it to Fortnite. They are far less careful than Roblox with advertising and branded experiences. They spend much less on moderation, and Fortnite has been rife with reports of abuse, like many games that support unmoderated in-game audio chat.

Unreal Engine is also not entirely comparable with Roblox Studio. It is much more of a professional suite like Unity. Roblox Studio is free to use and publish, whereas Unreal is a professional product that costs $1,500 a year to license, plus royalties from the games that come authored with it. As opposed to millions of experiences, there are just hundreds of Unreal authored games, and they don’t all live in the same place like Roblox. But still, Epic could make a no/low code version of Unreal geared towards developers of all coding skills. So far, they haven’t.

The closest they have come is the “Creative Mode” in Fortnite. In Creative Mode, players can make their own island to play or hang out in, and share with other players. But it is fairly limited to the Fortnite creative setting, not the more expansive creativity of Roblox Studio or their own Unreal. But still, this is one of their two prototype metaverse modes in Fortnite.

The other prototype metaverse mode is “Party Royale.” Most people are familiar with Fortnite Battle Royale mode, where 100 players get dropped on an island and fight it out to the last avatar. In Party Royale there is no last-one-standing structure. Players hang out on the island, play mini games or just chill, like in the Roblox vibe games.

So with Epic, there is considerable overlap. But in my view, Epic has a much more disorganized strategy than Roblox. They tend to lurch from one thing to another, and are sapping corporate focus on their customers with the Apple suit. Their eyes are not fixed on the horizon. But still, the Move Fast and Break Things strategy has often worked in the past.

In fact, the other competitor, Facebook, is where Move Fast and Break Things came from. They became one of the largest companies in the world by pushing everything forward at once, ditching what didn’t work, and refocusing on what did. But the environment in which they operate has changed, and now they are a more mature company, with a more mature Mark Zuckerberg running the place. They are being much more deliberate than they were when building out Facebook, and they definitely have the eyes fixed on the horizon.

Facebook is a bigger company, and they have larger ambitions as well. Both Facebook and Apple are pretty convinced that AR glasses with voice control will be the thing that finally replaces the touchscreen smartphone, sometime this decade. Both are using VR/AR gaming headsets as a transitional device to help get them there.

Apple wants to transfer the iPhone experience to this new device and interface, but Facebook sees an opportunity where they failed with the HTC First with Facebook Home, AKA the Facebook phone. The conception of the Facebook phone was that your Facebook friends were at the center of your lock and home screens, and you were constantly seeing new updates from your feed. It failed pretty spectacularly.

That seems to be Facebook’s conception of the multiverse — that we all eventually live inside Facebook, hanging out with our friends, and presumably seeing lots of Facebook ads plastered everywhere.

At the center of the strategy is the Oculus VR/AR headset, and it looks like Apple may have a competing VR/AR headset in H1 2022. But these are transitional devices to the AR glasses that both are working on. VR headsets are expensive and hard to wear for long periods of time, like people imagine the multiverse to work. VR is still almost entirely a niche product for gamers. There are probably 2 million Oculus Quest 2 units out there, about half of Sony's (SONY) PlayStation-tethered headset.

But Facebook and Apple are pursuing it because it is a bridge. Both headsets have AR features, and both companies will learn what users want to do with AR, and what hardware is needed for the eventual glasses. We won’t see these until 2025 at the earliest. The giant challenge is miniaturization.

So Facebook has this big hardware advantage over Roblox that Roblox cannot possibly match. Roblox is not a native game on the Oculus Quest 2, and has to be played tethered to a PC. They will be able to surf off Apple’s efforts here, though that still looks like the headset will initially require an iPhone connection to work. And it still leaves them with an Android hole, and dependent on someone else to fill it.

All this is out of Roblox’ control and brings tons of risk to the long term project of theirs. My personal opinion is that Roblox’ conception of the metaverse sounds fun, and Facebook’s sounds dystopian, but I have been frequently wrong about people’s taste for Facebook. There is a long road ahead, and much will happen on the journey out of both companies’ control.

Trading Roblox

Let’s get this out of the way: Roblox is wildly overpriced right now. At last Friday’s close, it is trading at 35 times trailing GAAP revenue, and 20 times trailing bookings. Those pandemic bookings will continue to slide into GAAP revenue over the next 18 months or so, but there is no huge surge of bookings coming that is going to change the math dramatically on those ratios.

With IPOs I like, I wait a few weeks until the hype dies down, and take a small taste. Then I just watch and wait for a while as things develop, sort of like how Roblox is approaching audio chat. I am still watching and waiting.

Roblox will report Q3 likely in mid-November. I think the results will disappoint many, and it will also include guidance regarding the new Chinese regulations. This may provide investors with a nice opportunity to start a position, and for me to add to mine.

An Announcement

