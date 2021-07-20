Cesare Ferrari/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Nokia (NYSE: NYSE:NOK) was once the hottest mobile phone maker, but today things look quite different. Nokia made a pivot from the phone industry to providing network solutions worldwide, and the move looks prudent. The problem for Nokia investors is the slow growth and high competition. Nokia has been stagnant for years, and multiples have compressed, making it a less than ideal investment in the backdrop of a growth stock-driven market. Today we will take a look at Nokia's current situation and try to see what investors can expect from the stock going forward.

Quarterly Highlights

Nokia recently announced its Q2 earnings.

Net sales rose 9 percent in the second quarter, with constant currency growth driven by increases across all business units, especially in Network Infrastructure. Reported net sales were up.

Adjusted gross margin of 41.0% was largely driven by significant improvements, particularly in Mobile Networks, which benefited from a one-time software contract and 5G growth.

Operating margin of 9.1%

In the first half of 2021, sales grew by 9% in constant currency, and the operating margin rose to 11.9%, which drove positive free cash flow, resulting in an increase for the full-year outlook, although headwinds remain going forward.

For the full year 2021, the company expect net sales to be between 21.7 and 22.7 billion euros ($25.74 to $26.93 billion)

Company Outlook

Today, like many other legacy phone makers, Nokia has mostly bowed out of competing with Samsung and Apple. Instead, the company now works in various other industries, which should help the business maintain its foothold in Europe as a telecommunications leader. The most promising of these segments is the next-generation AirScale 5G portfolio.

Source: Nokia

The implementation of 5G technology around the world is rapidly growing. Nokia has secured massive contracts with companies in Canada, Japan, and China to help build up 5G infrastructure and across Europe and even in India. Nokia currently owns over 3,500 5G-related patents, which leads the industry by a wide margin. The company has reasonably geographically diverse revenue exposure.

Source: Nokia

Not only is the company building out cellular communication networks, but it has recently signed two automotive contracts that will involve building technology for autonomous and connected vehicles.

Nokia isn't exactly a small business either, so don't be confused by the cheap price of shares. The company has a $34 billion market cap and is well established within its industry on a global scale. This means that the company is well past its high growth stage, and even though these new segments are emerging, Nokia is still showing low single-digit margin growth year over year. But the growth is broad-based across the business segments.

Source: Nokia

Valuation and Forward-Looking Commentary

Nokia became a meme stock earlier in 2021. The Reddit subgroup r/WallStreetBets took a shine to Nokia's stock. The group tends to target nostalgic companies with a cheap share price and a high percentage of shorted shares. After surging to highs in January, shares have returned 54% year to date to investors, but Nokia has lagged the benchmark S&P 500 over the past five years, gaining only 3% during that time.

Data by YCharts

The move added a stint of volatility to the stock but nothing compared to stocks like GameStop (GME) and AMC (AMC). A reoccurrence is possible, but it certainly isn't a valid investment thesis.

If you've been following Nokia, you've probably noticed that many commentators have referenced the low PS ratio at 1.297 at the time of the writing of this article. However, it is important to note that low PS ratios don't always point to value. They can also point to low-growth companies, which is what we see with Nokia.

Data by YCharts

We can also see that Nokia is quite cheap relative to its peers, but it should trade at a discount as a low-growth company in a high-growth industry.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The PS ratio is low, but this is quite normal for Nokia. The stock is currently in a strong technical moment, but this likely won't be supported by a proportional revenue increase. The company recently upped guidance to $25.74 to $26.93 billion for the year, which is up modestly from $$24,962 last year. Revenue looks set to remain more or less flat over the next few years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The EPS story looks more promising as estimates suggest that there will be more promising improvements on that front.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company has been performing impressively on the earnings front as well.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Takeaway

The shift to 5G telecommunications infrastructure is promising, and it provides Nokia with a nice divergence from mobile phones and hardware. The growth has certainly slowed, and the stock has been mostly flat over the past five years aside from the Reddit-fueled surge earlier this year. There are likely better places to invest your money, even within the tailwinds of the 5G network implementation worldwide. Nevertheless, Nokia has done a lot of things right. I rate the stock a Buy, with a long-term target of $7.00 on the stock.