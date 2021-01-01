Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After the outstanding performance of the S&P500 over the past few years - and in particular, the mega-stocks that dominate that index - nervous investors that haven't already done so may be looking for a more broad-based asset to add to their portfolios as a core long-term holding. Those investors should consider the Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB). It's a well-diversified and cost-efficient fund that has demonstrated an excellent long-term performance track record since its inception in November of 2009.

So let's take a closer look at the SCHB ETF to see what it may offer investors looking to have broad market exposure and differentiation as compared to the typical S&P500, DJIA, or the Nasdaq-100 funds.

Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 holdings in the Schwab U.S. Broad Stock Market ETF are shown below and equate to what I consider to be a relatively non-concentrated and estimated 22.65% of the entire portfolio:

Source: Schwab (red annotated estimates by the author)

I say "estimated" because for some odd reason Schwab did not fill-in the "Percent of Assets" column, so I made estimates (shown in red) by dividing the market value reported in the right column by the fund's reported total net assets ($22.5 billion).

As expected, the same old mega-caps dominate the top-10 list of holdings. Most investors are very familiar with these mega-cap companies, and they are covered very well on Seeking Alpha - so I won't go into them in detail here. For those who do want a closer look at some of these leading mega-caps, consider reading my recent Seeking Alpha article on the Vanguard Mega-Cap ETF (MGC) - The MGC ETF: Nothing But Winners.

However, what is important to note is that - due to the broad market index the SCHB ETF tracks - the percentage ownership in the mega-caps is considerably lower than a typical S&P500 fund. For example, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) has (very nearly) the same exact top-10 holdings as the SCHB ETF but the weightings are significantly higher:

Source: iShares

The result is that IVV has ~22.8% of the fund in these top-5 holdings while the SCHB ETF has allocated only ~17.1%. That lower weighting works its way down through the entire portfolio because SCHB owns more than 4x the number of companies in the S&P500 (2,360 holdings in total). The result is a significantly more diverse portfolio as compared to the S&P500.

Coming at the SCHB ETF from the other end of the spectrum, the last five holdings in the portfolio are shown below:

Source: Schwab

I would bet the vast majority of readers won't recognize any of the companies in the above graphic (I didn't). And that is the point of the SCHB ETF: very broad exposure to the market with some significantly smaller companies as compared to the S&P500. However, SCHB does not delve into small-caps universe: note the next to the last holding in the fund - LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) - has a market-cap of $5.8 billion. LHCG is a healthcare provider - primary to Medicare beneficiaries. The stock is up 409% over the past 5-years.

The diversity of the SCHB ETF also means increased sector diversity:

Source: Schwab (red annotation by the author from the SPY ETF Webpage)

As can be seen from the graphic above, the sector concentration of the SCHB ETF is considerably less as compared to the SPDR S&P500 ETF (SPY). This is another example of how the SCHB ETF differentiates itself as compared to the narrower indexed market funds.

Performance

The price chart below compares the Schwab U.S. Broad Market Index ETF with the major stock market indexes represented by the S&P500, DJIA (DIA), and the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) over the past five years:

Data by YCharts

While it is likely no surprise to any investor active in the market that the QQQ easily won this comparison, I expect the fact that the SCHB ETF out-performed both the S&P500 and the DJIA over the past five years was unexpected.

The chart below compares to SCHB ETF to some other very broad-based funds over the past 5-years: the Vanguard Total Market ETF (VTI), the Fidelity Total Market Index Fund (FSKAX), the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) and the Wilshire 5000 Index Investment Fund (WFIVX):

Data by YCharts

Other than the lagging Wilshire 5000 index, for all practical purposes, it's pretty much a dead-heat. Just as an FYI comparison, the VTI ETF holds a total of 3,935 stocks as compared to 2,360 for SCHB.

Over the past 10-years, the SCHB ETF has had an excellent performance track record with annualized total returns slightly above 15%:

Source: Schwab

ETF Basics

The following metrics were taken directly from the Schwab SCHB ETF webpage:

Net Assets $22.5 Billion Expense Ratio 0.030% Tracking Index Dow Jones U.S. Broad Stock Market Index # Holdings 2,360 TTM Distribution Yield (as of 7/31/2021) 1.36% P/E Ratio 26.1x Price-to-Book 4.2x ROE 19.2%

As can be seen by the graphic, this is a very cost-efficient ETF, and with $22.5 billion in assets, there are no liquidity concerns. As the name implies, SCHB is broadly diversified as a result of its holdings in 2,360 companies across all sectors. While SCHB is not necessarily a vehicle for income, I was pleasantly surprised at its 1.36% TTM yield - slightly higher than the current U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield (1.326%).

As one would expect, the P/E ratio of 26.1x is significantly below the S&P500's current P/E ratio of 35.4x. The same can be said about SCHB's price-to-book ratio as compared to that of the S&P500's (4.8x). That being the case, the lower valuation level of the SCHB ETF would likely cause it to suffer less than the S&P500 if the market corrects and hits an air pocket to the downside. Meantime, with an ROE of 19.2%, the SCHB ETF isn't giving up exposure to strong growth potential.

Risks

With the market at or near all-time highs, the biggest risk to a broad market fund like SCHB is simply a severe market sell-off, although it would likely fare better than the S&P500 for the reason just stated in the previous section. Regardless, for investors wanting to build a position in SCHB, I suggest you scale-in slowly over time in order to take advantage of market volatility.

Summary & Conclusion

The Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF is a well-diversified and cost-efficient ETF with an excellent long-term performance track record. It offers significant differentiation as compared to a run-of-the-mill S&P500 fund and currently trades at a significant valuation discount to the S&P500 from both a P/E and price-to-book perspective. Add it all up and the bottom line is that the SCHB ETF ranks right up there with the Vanguard VTI ETF when it comes to choosing a good low-cost high-performing vehicle for broad market exposure. SCHB is a BUY and long-term hold.

I'll end with a 10-year price chart of SCHB: