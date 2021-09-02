Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images News

It’s a dog-eat-dog world and the legacy car manufacturers are out to prove that they are not out of the game. A lot of attention has been paid towards decarbonizing the engine and the BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) has won that race, notwithstanding that there is still a forlorn hope that hydrogen might yet get a role. Toyota (TM) is the main player in the hydrogen story, but Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Great Wall Motor (OTCPK:GWLLY) haven’t entirely given up hope. Indeed BMW has an iX5 Hydrogen vehicle on show at the IAA Mobility 2021 show in Munich, amid a sea of BEVs. The company still holds out hope that a hydrogen vehicle could have a place in a BEV world, but the iX5 Hydrogen isn’t available for sale. The caveat is the need for a hydrogen infrastructure (a big and costly ask) and also enough customers who would choose a technically more complex vehicle than a simple BEV. Of course, there will be outliers and it seems that the Italian Government is seeking EU exemptions to a planned 2035 European ban on ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) for Italian supercars such as Ferrari and Lamborghini. It isn’t clear however that the supercar manufacturers are too worried as both companies say they will have BEV versions of their supercars by 2025.

Readers who follow me will know that I think that the BEV has won the race, so what’s next? For some time Toyota has been developing “Toyota Environment Challenge 2050” to Green its business and this is reflected at various levels such as Green Purchasing Guidelines. It is all about the personal experience and being a good global citizen. Here I consider the latest from BMW, which is a minimalist compact BEV, the iVision Circular Concept, that is on display at the IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich (formerly Frankfurt Motor Show). This is an interesting development which I discuss in this article. BMW is a highly successful Bavarian motor company that isn’t to be ignored and certainly worth being on a watch list for ICE legacy manufacturers that are going to survive the transition from ICE to BEV.

BMW iVision Circular Concept

BMW iVision Circular Concept: Source BMW

The iVision Circular Concept is a futuristic look at a 100% recyclable and sustainably manufactured BEV car for 2040. Domagoj Dukec (Head BMW Design) gives a takeaway about the iVision Circular. This is a major branding presentation (create more with less) developed for this week’s IAA Mobility 2021 located in BMW’s home town Munich.

It starts with choice of materials, with heavy emphasis on 100% recycled monomaterials (aluminum, steel, plastic, glass), which can readily be further recycled.

The keywords are RE:THINK, RE:DUCE, RE:USE and RE:CYCLE. Production processes emphasise energy efficiency. Sustainability is at the core of the BMW brand.

What can be left out is. There is no chrome, no bars and the BMW badge is imprinted into the bonnet.

While there is a lot of technology in the iVision Circular, the core of the concept is a laser-like focus on customer happiness and satisfaction.

Interestingly, the design and implementation allow updating/replacement of key parts of the car during the ownership period, because the design and manufacture focus on ease of swap-out/replacement of different elements. Everything is manufactured from recycled materials that can in turn be recycled. The steering wheel made from recycled 3D-printed wood powder is an example. There is extensive use of recycled plastics throughout the interior of the vehicle. The materials are all pure, no composites. The body makes use of recycled steel and recycled aluminum. The seats are composed of recycled plastic upholstery which rests on an anodised aluminum frame. There is a quick release fastener for rapid disassembly and allowing different components to be separated for replacement of elements (eg upholstery) while maintaining the frame. A similar philosophy guides the assembly/disassembly of the instrument panel. Over-the-air updates of the digital intelligence system make for easy refreshing the brain of the computer managing the vehicle.

Source BMW : iVision nCircular Body panels

My take on this is that BMW needs something like the iVision Circular to replace its edge in ICE technology. Given the race to see who will survive the transition from ICE to BEV, I suspect that the iVision Circular may get a life much sooner than 2040, if BMW is to survive.

The iVision Circular is a BEV, which incorporates bidirectional charging, acting as a source of substantial energy storage and delivery to the grid as well as being a transport vehicle.

BMW performance compared with peers

When looking at 12-month performance, BMW and Toyota are struggling compared with their peers. It is a very challenging time to be an ICE vehicle manufacturer as the ground shifts and much that has provided a competitive edge in the past, especially in the area of superior internal combustion engine developments, become irrelevant with the switch to the BEV.

While all six companies compared in the Figure (below) show significant 12-month performance, in part this is recovery from the depths of the COVID disaster. Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and Ford (F) have performed the best being up more than 80%, GM (GM) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) are up 50-60% and Toyota and BMW take up the rear, being up 36% and 25% respectively. It is interesting that the worst-performing companies in this comparison over the past 12 months, Toyota and BMW, are those which are the most circumspect about exiting from ICE manufacturing. I’ve commented on Toyota and its ICE manufacturing plans recently. BMW is similarly vague about timing its exit from ICE manufacturing, instead focusing on reducing ICE life-cycle emissions.

It might seem unthinkable that any of these companies might be in danger with the BEV transition that is underway. My take is that it is unlikely that all of these companies are going to make the transition successfully. This is why I think that BMW is seeking to differentiate itself and position the company for survival.

Source Seeking Alpha: Comparison of BMW year on year performance with German (Volkswagen, Daimler), US (GM, Ford), and Japanese (Toyota) peers.

Conclusion

BMW is fine car company that vies with Mercedes Benz as a sought-after German high-quality vehicle for personal motoring. However, it cannot be overlooked that a primary reason for BMW’s success is the high-quality ICE products (“ultimate driving machine”) that this company manufactures. The challenge is that this edge disappears with the exit of the ICE, and all of the ICE manufacturers start behind Tesla (TSLA) in experience of BEV motoring. BMW hasn’t got there yet with accepting the end of the ICE era. A way of changing the focus is to change the story towards personal connection and low emissions manufacture, recycling, etc. BMW’s circularity story is impressive and it will be interesting to see how it is received in Munich this week. The race is on and not everyone will survive. It is almost unthinkable that BMW could be a casualty, which is why I suggest investors pay attention.

I am not a financial advisor but I follow closely the massive changes happening in the automotive industry. I hope that my comments about BMW and other legacy ICE manufacturers help you and your financial advisor to think about your transport investments at this huge turning point in the history of motoring.