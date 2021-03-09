denkcreative/iStock via Getty Images

What Does Digital Turbine Do?

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. The company also provides programmatic advertising and other products and professional services.

The Company has undergone a major shift recently in where its revenues are coming from and from where its future growth will come. The graphic below is quite informative.

Graphic from company investor presentation.

The legacy business involves preinstalling apps on certain phones based on demographics and other data. The software might also take input from the user and then preload certain apps based on interest. Clearly this could be lucrative as apps will pay a high price for this service, however the ceiling is limited. The software is mainly used on Android devices. These dynamic installs are still growing, however representing a smaller and smaller portion of revenues - less than 30% at the last earnings release.

The blue pie slices above are where the company can realize its potential. APPS has been on an acquisition spree that has been immediately accretive to results.

I now want to turn to our recent acquisitions and our strategic game plan. With the completion of the acquisitions, we have now successfully assembled the key pieces for our full-stack end-to-end ad tech platform. I want to spend a minute here to highlight for investors, what truly differentiates our end-to-end platform versus other industry players. I should start with our overriding mission statement, which is to become the largest independent mobile advertising and monetization platform, leveraging our unique on-device technology and long-term partner in advertising relationships. A couple of years – a couple of words here I want to stress, because they represent what differentiates us. First is having our technology on-device, this software presence on underlined devices provides us distinct advantages, a critical one of which is our ability to use our patented SingleTap technology to drive materially higher conversion rates on the platform. Second is our independence. We've opted to vertically integrate by functionality unlike many other industry players who have drifted into the content arena, thereby compromising their platform neutrality and posing potential conflicts of interest for other app publishers and advertisers on the platform. In essence, our on-device technology presence and independent approach make our platform more attractive to app publishers and advertisers trying to optimize monetization and return on investment. -Bill Stone, CEO on Q1 2022 earnings call.

Is Digital Turbine Profitable?

SingleTap technology, which is patented, has tremendous revenue potential. This technology allows users to download apps without going through all of the additional steps of using the store. For app developers this is a huge differentiator to getting their apps on to as many devices as possible. Samsung, according to Digital Turbine CEO Bill Stone, will be launching SingleTap globally. SingleTap represented approximately $24M in Q1 of fiscal 2022 compared to under $2.5M in the same quarter of fiscal 2021. The On Device Media (ODM) segment as a whole grew 104% year-over-year (YOY) to over $120M in Q1 fiscal 2022. The SingleTap does come with a large risk factor, and that is that Google (GOOG) could become hostile to this feature as it bypasses the Google Play Store. Google may want to think twice about being heavy-handed here, however, as there are multiple antitrust actions coming against the company.

Author's note: APPS runs on a March 31st fiscal year end, therefore Q1 fiscal 2022 is the period April 1st, 2021 - June 30, 2021.

With the acquisition of Fyber, the segment In App Media - Fyber (IAM-F) was created. The IAM-F segment offers a platform which allows mobile app makers to monetize their products through ad placement. This segment's revenue is largely action-based. For instance, per impression or per click. This segment delivered nearly $50M in Q1.

With the acquisition of AdColony, the segment In App Media - AdColony (IAM-A) was created. The IAM-A segment provides, inserts, and tracks advertising in apps. This segment created $45M in revenue in Q1. From these new segments, the Company now makes revenue from both the supply and the demand side of the business.

Chart created by author with data from Seeking Alpha.

These acquisitions, along with impressive organic growth have grown revenues, operating profits, and EBITDA. Operating profits and EBITDA have grown 142% and 181% YOY on a 260% increase in top-line revenue.

The acquisitions come at a cost, which in this case is long-term debt. The Company went from being net debt free to having $233.8M in long-term debt June 30th, 2021.

APPS Stock Price

APPS stock is up considerably over the past year, more than 164%, however it has fallen out of favor recently and is down nearly 30% over the last six months.

Data by YCharts

This recent weakness, coupled with the improving income metrics, have made the valuation metrics much more attractive. Namely, the stock is trading at only 5.15x forward price-to-sales (P/S).

Is Digital Turbine Overvalued?

As shown below, the Company's P/S metrics on a forward and forward one-year basis is historically lower than in early 2021. It seems investors are taking into account the risks, the debt, and waiting to see how the acquisitions perform moving forward.

Data by YCharts

Operating income margin and EBITDA margin dipped in Q1 fiscal 2022, likely due in part to increased costs relating to acquisitions. Investors should look for these to tick back up in coming quarters.

Data by YCharts

The stock is not significantly overvalued based on the growth potential, and may be quite undervalued given the recent performance, provided the risks are held at bay and management can execute the integration of the acquisitions efficiently.

For Q2 fiscal 2022, which ends September 30, 2021, the Company is forecasting revenues of $300M - $306M. It is also more than 42% above Q1 fiscal 2022 revenue - quite impressive.

Is APPS Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Wall Street has come around in a big way during 2021 with consistently raised price targets. According to Seeking Alpha's Wall Street Ratings analysts are net bullish with 3 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, and 1 Neutral analyst rating. There are no bearish ratings. The average price target is now over $100 per share at $101.17. This implies a massive 58% upside from the 09/03/2021 close.

Graphic from Seeking Alpha.

Another bullish sign is the news that APPS stock will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 index (MDY). This is a positive for three major reasons.

Credibility. A company getting added to an index shows confidence in the company. Exposure. Being on a major index makes the stock more recognizable to individuals and institutions. Indexed Mutual Funds who follow the MDY are regular buyers of the stock. This creates a baseline level of demand. Unfortunately for APPS, the MDY is not a highly followed index.

The signs are mostly positive for Digital Turbine and the future looks bright, however the stock has fallen out of favor in recent months. It likely needs a jolt of good news to regain a bullish trend. The company has a chance to do this with earnings beats and improved margins over the next few quarters as the accretive acquisitions take hold.