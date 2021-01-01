jaanalisette/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) remains one of our favorite next-gen communication software companies and is a buy. Digital transformation is changing how businesses communicate with their customers, suppliers, and partners. Covid-19 pandemic helped companies to accelerate their digital transformation. According to Twilio's survey, 97% of companies surveyed noted that they accelerated their digital communication strategy by an average of six years, with 95% of them seeking new ways to engage with customers. Twilio's communications platform helps with new forms of engagement in various industries such as mass notifications, distance learning, telehealth, contactless delivery, contact tracing, and remote contact centers, to name a few. Developers are building communication channels into their applications via Twilio's communication APIs. We are in the very early innings of how businesses transform their communication channels. We expect Twilio to grow north of 30% for the next five years. Conservatively, we expect Twilio to grow to at least $7 billion in revenue by the end of 2025, from $1.7 billion in 2020, for a 33% CAGR. Compared to its high-growth peer group, Twilio is cheap and is trading at a discount. We urge investors to buy shares opportunistically, given our confidence that the company will put up robust growth for many years.

Twilio's groundbreaking platform

Twilio's software platform enables developers to build real-time customer communications into their software applications through APIs. APIs allow software developers to build SMS, voice, email, video communications with customers into their applications. The platform also provides capabilities to deliver messages via third-party chat apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. Twilio sells its products primarily by focusing on and servicing software developers. The company has more than 10 million developer accounts and over 221K customer accounts. The company has a highly predictable usage-based revenue model with a 130+% dollar-based net retention rate (DBNRR). Twilio is one of a select group of companies in our coverage universe that we expect to grow north of 30% for the next five years, given that communications via APIs are in the early stage of transition. Twilio's TAM is large, and we expect the company continues to expand its platform to adjacent markets. Twilio estimates the TAM to be around $87 billion in 2023, up from about $62 billion in 2020. The following chart illustrates the components of the TAM.

Source: Twilio presentation

Growth drivers and strategy

Revenue growth will be driven by 1) Developer-first focus with no upfront costs associated with using the product; 2) Usage-based revenue model driven by customer success, 3) Newer products and more applications, and 4) Growth of the International revenue. International markets are still underpenetrated, with only about 30% of revenue coming from outside the US. The following chart illustrates Twilio's communication platform.

Source: Twilio presentation

$7 billion in revenue by C2025

During its analyst day in October 2020, Twilio set a target to grow north of 30%+ for the next four years. Based on that guidance, we believe Twilio is expected to grow at least 30%+ until C2024, and more importantly, we believe the growth rate should sustain into 2025. We expect Twilio to grow from $1.7 billion in 2020 to about $7.2 billion by 2025, a CAGR of 32.7% in the five-year time horizon. Twilio's growth will be driven by quickly landing customers, upselling existing customers with additional products, a high net retention rate (consistently above 130% for several quarters), and usage-based pricing models. Twilio's existing products, including the recently acquired Segment, are likely to provide this growth. The following chart illustrates the long-term targets Twilio laid out at its analyst day last year.

Source: Twilio presentation

Implied share price at different revenue levels

Our model shows implied share price at each revenue level as the company marches toward $7+ billion in revenue by the end of FY2025. At $3.5 billion, Twilio shares would be worth about $450, and $7 billion in revenue, Twilio shares would be worth $660. The following chart illustrates revenue growth and the implied share price.

Sensitivity of the stock price to the valuation multiple

While we are optimistic, the sales multiple will be high compared to the industry average overall; we believe it will be worthwhile to see where the stock could be at various multiples. Revenue growth is the main driver for the stock; the multiple assigned by the market is driven by revenue growth. To analyze the sensitivity of the stock price to multiple, we look at various scenarios. We price Twilio stock at 5x-to-20x EV/Sales multiple. At a 5x EV/Sales multiple, the stock would decline from around $367 to about $250. We believe this is a black-swan event type of bear case scenario. At 10x, the implied stock price would be about $455, and this would be a standard bear case scenario. Our base scenario would be that the multiple would be around 15x. We expect the stock to rise to around $660 or up about 80% from the current levels. Our bullish case would be when the market assigns it a multiple of 20x, similar to what the current multiple is, and the implied price target would be $865 for an upside of 135%. Since we expect revenue to grow over 300% to about $7.2 billion, the stock appreciation to about $865 does not seem far-fetched. The following chart illustrates the price sensitivity to sales multiple.

Valuation

We use EV/Sales as the primary valuation metric for Twilio. The EV/Sales metric makes sense given that many high-growth peer group companies are transitioning to a SaaS/Subscription revenue model or not sufficiently profitable. Bankers use EV/Sales as the primary valuation metric during takeout transactions. Enterprise Value adjusts for cash and debt on the balance sheet and is thus an appropriate metric rather than market capitalization. EV/Sales makes it easier to compare with historical takeout multiples.

Twilio is currently trading at 17.2x EV/C2022 sales, well below our high-growth peer group average of 30.2x. During Calendar 2022, Twilio revenue is expected to grow at 31% versus the peer group average of 34%. Even adjusting for growth discrepancy, we believe Twilio's stock is cheap compared to the peer group. The following charts illustrate the valuation of the high-growth peer group.

What to do with the stock

We are bullish on Twilio's business and growth opportunities. Conservatively, we expect revenue to grow at least 30% for the next five years and exceed $7 billion by the end of FY2025. Twilio's revenue is driven by digital transformation and the secular shift in communication with customers. Twilio revenue is also driven by newer solutions the company continues to roll out consistently. The company has expanded from the core CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service) to customer engagement such as CCaaS (Customer Contact as a Service) and video collaboration markets. This creates a compelling land-and-expand model (DBNRR nearing 130%), which is one of the best in the industry.

Echoing our bullish business and stock view, a majority of Wall Street analysts are bullish on Twilio. According to Refinitiv data, 27 analysts out of 29 covering analysts are bullish on Twilio, with only 2 being hold. The following chart illustrates sell-side ratings and price targets.

After outperforming both Nasdaq and S&P indices over a 12, 24, and 36-months horizon, YTD Twilio is underperforming both the Nasdaq and S&P indices. However, we expect the performance to recover as we close out the year and go into the next. The following charts illustrate Twilio's performance.

We expect every business in the world to eventually build communications into their applications. Enterprises will communicate with their customers using newer communication tools such as SMS/video/chat/talk, all delivered through core applications. Twilio is the category leader in this communication cloud, and we expect it to remain a leader for a long time. Hence we would be buying shares opportunistically and accumulate a decent position over time.