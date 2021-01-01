Jesse Walker/iStock via Getty Images

Cosan SA (NYSE:CSAN), a Brazil-based holding company with business segments spanning fuel distribution, sugar & ethanol, lubricants, logistics, and natural gas, recently announced an extended capital allocation strategy via a new investment-fund structure into an integrated Mining and Logistics operation. Having taken a closer look at the details provided, my view remains that while the projects could make strategic sense, the accretion potential is unclear at this point. Furthermore, the venture into iron ore mining adds complexity and uncertainty to the Cosan investment case, which could lead to a higher holding company discount going forward. Considering the lack of near-term catalysts as well, I am on the sidelines at the current c. 13x EV/EBITDA.

New Investment Strategy Adds Complexity

Cosan has announced the creation of a new investment strategy (via an investment fund), in which the company will invest its proprietary resources, and eventually, third-party resources. The first part of the investment is a binding offer for the complete acquisition of a company that owns a Private Terminal in the São Luiz Port for a total consideration of R$720 million (equivalent to 1-2% of Cosan's market cap) with the CCCC ("China Communications Construction Company") and other minority shareholders. The deal remains subject to adjustments at the closing of the transaction.

Source: Cosan M&A Release

In addition, Cosan has also signed a binding MoU with a Paulo Brito Group subsidiary (the founder and controlling shareholder of gold and copper miner Aura Mineral) to form a joint venture to explore iron ore in Para state to be transported through the Sao Luis Port railway. The MoU provides Cosan 37% of the total equity and shared control of the new JV company. This implies Cosan gets c. 50% control of the ordinary shares of the JV subject to contribution from the Sao Luis Port and an undetermined cash contribution (dependent on capital calls to be made by the management of the JV entity).

Iron Ore JV Leads to Heightened Execution Risk

For context, the Binding MoU ("Memorandum of Understanding") for the formation of a JV for the exploration of iron ore will flow through the acquired port. Notably, the port is strategically connected via three railways to key commodities producing sites throughout Brazil, with the first mineral project to be explored by the JV expected to start operations in 2025. The JV will have, in addition to the port, exploration rights for mining assets in three mineral projects located in the state of Para.

While the location is a strategic positive, the project remains under construction and will entail a massive capex requirement of R$3+ billion. I suspect these estimates could prove conservative, however, as the port has faced severe delays in construction thus far, caused by issues on licenses, authorizations, permits, and the relationship with local communities. While this adds near-term complexity to the Cosan story, the integrated logistics model could lead to a supportive longer-term dynamic and could also be extended to serve other high-demand operations. Yet, I see limited synergies with the company's existing operations, with the increased exposure to iron ore prices also presenting an additional longer-term risk. As things stand, the transaction remains subject to regulatory and corporate hurdles, along with approvals by the Chinese authorities.

Strategic Biosev Acquisition is a Positive Step

There was some positive M&A news, however, as the recent announcements follow Raizen (a Cosan subsidiary) announcing the completed acquisition of shares issued by Biosev SA. As part of the transaction, Cosan also gains a strategic partner via Biosev's former controlling shareholder, Hedera, which now holds 331 million preferred shares of Raizen SA (equivalent to a c. 3% ownership stake). This transaction not only represents the largest acquisition in sugar and ethanol made by Cosan as a group but also consolidates Raizen Energia as the largest sugar and ethanol producer in Brazil. Based on its recent annual earnings release, crop year proforma numbers for Raizen Energia has shown promising growth, reaching c. 105 million of crushing capacity (up from c. 73 million previously), c. 5 million tonnes of sugar production (up from c. 3.8 million previously), and 3.8 million liters of ethanol production (up from c. 2.5 million previously). In total, this implies an impressive ex-IFRS16 EBITDA of R$5.2 billion for the year (up from c. R$3.4 billion in the prior year).

Source: Raizen-Biosev M&A Presentation Slides

I view this announcement as the first of many to come, as Cosan looks to build further value at the Raízen level, with capital allocation likely focused on high value-added products. In turn, this should add to Raízen's ESG appeal as its significant biomass sourcing capacity has allowed the company to provide renewable energy globally, enabling the achievement of emission reduction targets. These projects should add meaningful value to Raízen, with earnings inflow expected from the 2023/2024 season, as the new 2G ethanol plants begin operations.

Source: Cosan Investor Presentation Slides

Final Take

Overall, Cosan's new investment strategy has promise, and while the outlined projects could make sense strategically, it remains unclear if the projects will ultimately lead to an accretive outcome. However, the venture into iron ore mining does bring additional complexity and uncertainty to the Cosan investment case, which could lead to a higher holding company discount being attributed to the shares going forward. While the addition of Biosev is a positive for subsidiary Raizen, more complex, capex-heavy acquisitions at the Cosan-level likely adds more risk than reward. As such, I am neutral at current levels.