monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

I’m fond of saying that successful turnarounds can significantly exceed investor expectations, but it’s also true that some companies struggle for years to make any real headway with their self-improvement projects and leave investors with little to show for their patience. Such has been the case with Lanxess (OTCPK:LNXSF) (LXSG.DE), where efforts to reshape the business toward more value-added, less-cyclical specialty chemicals have yet to produce the hoped-for benefits.

Lanxess shares have been notable underperformers since my last update on the company, with the shares underperforming the S&P 500 by close to 70% (a 9% loss versus a 62% gain for the S&P 500) and the performance relative to the STOXX Europe 600 index has likewise been pretty lousy (44% underperformance). Simply put, the company hasn’t generated the revenue, profit margins, or free cash flows that were expected, and investors bailed out in favor of more promising names.

Lanxess shares do look modestly undervalued, but that still rests on the assumption that the ongoing shift toward higher-margin businesses, including the pending acquisitions of Emerald Kalama and International Flavors and Fragrances' (IFF) microbial control business, will drive sustainably higher margins. That may well be more benefit of the doubt than management has earned, and the shares do trade in line with their historical valuation norms, suggesting that investors are largely expecting more of the same here.

Earnings Show Improved Momentum

Helped in large part by the broad ongoing global economic recovery, Lanxess reported strong second quarter results in mid-August, with management indicating that logistics challenges kept them from shipping to full demand. The guidance raise wasn’t all that impressive, though, suggesting ongoing challenges/headwinds throughout the end of the year.

Revenue rose 32% in organic terms, beating by 9%, with 22% growth from volume and 10% growth from pricing and every segment beat. Advanced Intermediates was up 21% (versus +19% expectations), on volume up 11% and pricing up 10%. Specialty Additives was up 36%, beating the roughly +20% expectation, on 30% volume growth and 6% pricing growth. Consumer Protection was up 5%, better than the expected 3% growth, with 6% volume growth offsetting 1% price erosion. Engineered Materials was up 79%, well ahead of the expected 41% growth, with volume up 50% and pricing up 29%.

Cost headwinds were an issue, though, and EBITDA came in just 4% better than expected, growing 24% in the quarter. EBITDA margin was up 10bp year over year, to 15.7%, but about 70bp shy of expectations. Advanced Intermediates (down 7%, margin down 230bp to 19%) beat by 8%, as did Specialty Additives (up 48%, margin up 10bp to 15.7%), while Engineered Materials (up 143%, margin up 430bp to 15.8%) beat by 17%. Consumer Protection, down 4% with margin down 190bp to 20.7%, missed by 8%.

Overall operating income rose 48% on an adjusted basis, beating by 9%, with margin up 120bp to 8.6%.

Broadly Healthy End-Markets

I don’t see too much to worry about in the end-market conditions for Lanxess for the next 12 to 18 months, as the company will likely continue to enjoy a broad recovery in its end-markets. While there’s some sensitivity here to a global COVID-19 resurgence, it’s more macro than segment-specific.

The auto end-market makes up about 20% of revenue for Lanxess, and though semiconductor shortages are limiting growth, the year-over-year improvements are still meaningful and Lanxess is benefiting from trends like lightweighting. Autos are a particularly strong driver for the Engineered Materials business, as it sells a range of engineered plastics into that market.

Specialty Additives was also quite strong, helped by a strong recovery in construction end-markets (about 15% of Lanxess’s total end-market exposure). Strong construction demand also helped the inorganic pigments business in Advanced Intermediates.

Consumer Protection was relatively weaker, but that was largely on tough comps. The company is still seeing strong demand for disinfectants, and I’d expect demand for water treatment and agricultural chemicals to improve further.

All told, there aren’t many areas where I have real near-term concerns for Lanxess on the demand side. Lubricant demand should pick up on increased refinery activity and further recovery in driving miles, and electronics demand shouldn’t fall off too much even as consumer electronics demand was pulled forward by the pandemic.

Still Waiting For Real Evidence Of Self-Improvement

The story on Lanxess a few years ago revolved around the margin and cash flow uplift that was expected from the company’s ongoing efforts to move away from more cyclical, commodity-like, businesses and toward more value-added businesses. Management has executed on that, exiting businesses like synthetic rubber and chemicals used to produce leather, and expanding the company’s exposure to value-added products in animal health, food, and water treatment, but it has yet to really produce the hoped-for margin improvements. There have been improvements, but just not to the extent that was expected a few years ago.

Some of that can be attributed to intense competition even in these more specialized areas. Companies like BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Celanese (CE), and Eastman (EMN) have focused on many of the same market opportunities and Lanxess really hasn’t found a way to stand out despite meaningful restructuring efforts.

I do like the Kalama and IFF acquisitions and the higher leverage to food, animal health, and water, particularly as animal feed has been shifting away from antibiotics and towards preservatives. I also like the company’s efforts to leverage future EV battery demand through its partnerships and joint ventures – a partnership with China’s Tinci Materials to produce lithium-ion battery electrolyte in Europe and a JV with Standard Lithium to extract battery-grade lithium from brine waste flows. Here too, though, there is extensive competition and it’s unclear to me that Lanxess will generate substantially better margins or cash flows from these operations.

The Outlook

I had expected Lanxess’s focus on higher value-added markets to be driving mid-single-digit FCF margins by now, but that clearly hasn’t happened. Even with the challenges of the pandemic excluded, this is still a chemical company that generates commodity-like 2% to 4% FCF margins.

On a more positive note, EBITDA margins have improved, moving from the low double-digits into the mid-teens, and I don’t expect elevated capex (relative to revenue) to continue at the same pace, as the company leverages its value-added capacity in the coming years. I don’t expect a lot of EBITDA margin improvement over the next five years (from around the mid-14%s to around 16%), but I do think that FCF margins can finally move into the mid-single-digits on relatively lower capex spending.

All told, I’m looking for long-term revenue growth of around 4% on a core basis, with FCF margin improvement (toward 6% versus a long-term trailing average closer to 2%) driving double-digit FCF growth.

With what should be a richer-margin mix of business, as well as above-GDP underlying market growth, I believe Lanxess’s valuation should track a little higher, and I’m using a 7x forward EBITDA multiple versus a long-term trailing average of 6.5x.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and forward EV/EBITDA, I believe Lanxess could be around 5% to 10% undervalued today, with long-term total annualized return potential in the mid-to-high single-digits. That’s not bad relative to what a lot of other specialty chemical company stocks offer, but again it relies on margin improvement that has thus far proven elusive (or at least modestly disappointing).

Lanxess is worth watching; there’s still a lot of skepticism out there about the company’s true ability to transform (and/or the value of that transformation). That’s a near-term headwind, but if management can make a compelling case, driven by improved financials, that skepticism could become a strong tailwind for the share price.