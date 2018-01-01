bmcent1/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Many investors - dividend investors and cannabis investors alike - may be drawn to Altria (NYSE:MO) due to its 7.3% dividend yield and the "feel-good-story" of it being positioned to dominate the US cannabis market. Isn't that a great thesis, buy MO as a long-term cannabis winner and get paid 7.3% to wait? In this article, I explain why the 7.3% dividend yield is representative of risks to the dividend. I also explain why MO is a very poor investment proxy for US cannabis. It is all too easy to get enamored by a high dividend yield, especially in a market lacking yield, but one mustn’t underestimate the importance of identifying and reducing risk before it plays out in the stock price.

After a recent rally, MO finds itself trading just around $50 per share.

With the stock trading much lower than all-time highs, the yield is now trading at a historically high dividend yield.

How Much Dividend Does MO Pay?

On August 26th, MO increased its quarterly dividend by 5% to $0.90 per share, implying a 7.3% forward yield based on current prices.

How Safe Is Altria's Dividend?

While MO is a very popular dividend stock, it may be surprising to some readers that Seeking Alpha rates the dividend safety with a grade of F.

This is in spite of the long dividend growth history:

This might not be what investors want to hear, especially considering that the 7.3% dividend yield may be appealing to many readers.

In my view, the critical reason why MO’s dividend is at a great risk is due to two factors: leverage and business model. As of the latest quarter, MO has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.5x - up from the 1.4x ratio that it had in 2018. Its weighted average interest rate on long-term debt was 4.0%. Phillip Morris (PM), in comparison, had a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.7x.

In the latest quarter, MO generated $2.3 billion of adjusted earnings and paid $1.6 billion in dividends. After the recent raise, the quarterly payout might total approximately $1.67 billion. This suggests a dividend payout ratio of 73%. While that ratio is short of 100%, it should be interpreted alongside a forward business outlook. MO has been able to generate overall growth by offsetting declining volumes with increased prices. It is hard to argue against volumes declining indefinitely. But what if increased prices are not enough to offset declining volumes in the future? Consider that revenues need to fall only 14.5% ($1.0 billion) before the dividend payout ratio reaches 100%. Yet that is still not an accurate representation of the risk, because MO would likely cut its dividend far before the payout ratio hits 100%. This is because if MO finds itself in a position of secular decline, then it may find itself needing to continually pay off debt in order to reduce its leverage ratio. If MO finds itself in a state of secular 3% EBITDA declines, investors might not be worried due to thinking that share repurchases would offset the declines in earnings. However, the presence of leverage means that declining earnings will likely drive the necessity for debt paydowns: 3% annual declines in EBITDA would necessitate the annual paydown of $846 million of debt, and that is not including any debt needed to bring leverage lower. That alone would wipe out the difference between adjusted earnings and dividend payout. And this is before accounting for the possibility that the weighted average interest rate rises from its current 4% to higher levels to reflect secular risk.

For MO to provide a safe dividend, it requires its business of selling tobacco products to maintain its consistent growth trajectory. Anything short of that, and the dividend story falls apart.

Is Altria Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

MO comes off as the kind of dividend stock which lures in prospective investors due to the high yield, which investors then try to justify buying it.

A typical thesis would go as follows: MO has a long history of growing its dividend and is a potential play on the growth of cannabis in the United States. That thesis appears appealing for a stock yielding over 7%. The cannabis component might even cause one to overlook the real risks to the underlying business. However, it can quickly fall apart - without the cannabis investment potential, one might place greater attention to the risk of the dividend and underlying business. Now I show why the cannabis thesis is misplaced.

First, let’s discuss MO’s direct investment in the space via its equity stake in the Canadian cannabis operator Cronos (CRON). MO had invested $1.8 billion in CRON in March 2019 for a 45% stake. This purchase turned out to be very close to the top in Canadian cannabis asset prices:

Today, MO values its stake in CRON at $1.0 billion - a steep 44% markdown in just a few years. At the current value, the CRON equity stake makes up just about 1% of its market cap. Clearly, that’s not going to move the needle. To make matters worse, CRON appears to be overvalued. CRON has struggled to produce positive gross margins:

This has led the adjusted EBITDA losses to accumulate at a frightening scale:

In spite of the poor profitability metrics, CRON trades at a huge premium to US cannabis operators such as Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF), Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF):

These US cannabis operators are generating solid profit margins (as seen in the above charts) and reporting stronger growth rates - yet trade at only a fraction of the valuation of CRON. Why does CRON trade at such a premium? The primary reason appears to be due to cannabis being federally illegal in the United States. This means that US cannabis operators are not able to list their stocks on major exchanges and instead trade over the counter, without significant institutional ownership. Upon decriminalization of cannabis, I expect these US cannabis stocks to uplist to major exchanges, leading to a substantial re-rating upwards for US cannabis stocks - and a substantial re-rating downward for Canadian cannabis stocks such as CRON. This means that MO’s stake in CRON is likely overstated even after the 44% writedown.

MO bulls might argue: wouldn’t legalization of cannabis be a major positive for MO? Wouldn’t MO be able to, for example, utilize its existing cultivation footprint to mass produce cannabis at low costs?

The answer isn’t so simple. For starters, MO would require full legalization in order to be able to produce cannabis and distribute it at a national level. This would include the need for interstate commerce to be passed. However, I do not view full legalization to be likely in the near term, as such a proposal does not have nearly enough political support in the Senate.

Furthermore, I also view the legalization of interstate commerce to be unlikely for other reasons. If we look at how states are legalizing cannabis right now, it is reasonable to assume that many states would protest and try to block any measure to allow for interstate commerce. Cannabis has been lobbied as a way to create taxes and jobs for individual states. Interstate commerce would potentially eliminate those state taxes and kill countless jobs except for the few states that would be exporting cannabis (likely from the West coast).

Further, U.S. politics have in general created a clear separation of powers between the federal and state governments. Many states have a limited license model in which only those with cannabis licenses can produce and sell cannabis. I find it unlikely that the federal government would try to upend that model. This means that even though MO would theoretically be able to produce and sell cannabis very cheaply, it seems unlikely that it will be able to without possessing such licenses. If one wants to invest in the growth of US cannabis, it does not make sense to do so via an investment in MO: one should instead invest directly in the stocks of US cannabis operators.

Back to MO: is it a buy, sell, or hold? After breaking down the cannabis thesis, what we are left with is a company with a 7.3% forward dividend yield but with a business that is generating mild growth through offsetting declining volumes with rising prices. The 7.3% dividend yield appears appropriately priced, if not generous, for the reality that MO is very unlikely to suddenly generate stronger growth rates, and not that unlikely to succumb to stagnation in growth or even secular decline. My view is that buying MO is very risky: one might get a 7.3% yield with low-single-digit growth every year, but the gains from yield might be eventually more than offset by capital losses if MO fails to maintain consistent growth. It is worth noting that the 7.3% yield might look attractive, but one can arguably do better if they bought a stock with a lower 3-4% yield that has secular growth and less secular risk. I rate shares a hold, and would quickly change that rating to sell if the growth story turns for the worse.